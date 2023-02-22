U.S. First Lady Jill Biden visits Namibia

Reuters

At their last monetary policy meeting, Federal Reserve officials took stock of how the financial system was faring in the face of very aggressive rate rises. Officials flagged what they saw as potential vulnerabilities in things like commercial real estate and non-bank financial companies, as well as the orderly functioning of the Treasury bond market, which is the backbone of the global credit system. Some Fed officials were also worried about overseas shocks hitting the U.S. financial system, while others "noted the importance of orderly functioning of the market for U.S. Treasury securities and stressed the importance of the appropriate authorities continuing to address issues related to the resilience of the market."