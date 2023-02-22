U.S. First Lady Jill Biden visits Namibia
Dancers, drummers and Namibia's president and first lady welcomed U.S. first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday as she opened a five-day, two-country visit to Africa aimed at highlighting the challenges facing women and young people and the food insecurity plaguing the Horn of Africa. After flying all night, the first lady was feted at the airport by members of some of Namibia’s ethnic groups — clad in red, white and blue, or bright pink — who greeted her with singing, dancing, drumming and ululating. The last high-level U.S. official to visit was Vice President Al Gore in 1996, the White House said.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden opened a five-day visit to Africa on Wednesday during which she will focus on empowering women and youth and highlight food insecurity in the Horn of Africa region. Dancers representing Namibia’s different ethnic groups, some wearing red, white and blue, others dressed in bright pink, greeted her with singing and dancing. The first lady’s trip is part of a commitment by President Joe Biden to deepen U.S. engagement with the fast-growing region.
First lady Jill Biden is the latest top administration official to go to Africa. Trips by the president and vice president are also in the works.
Jill Biden is making her first trip to Africa as first lady and will visit Namibia and Kenya. Cameron Hudson. senior associate of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss what the trip means for the Biden administration and what the U.S. can do to strengthen relations in the region.
