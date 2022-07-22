U.S. flags ex-president of Paraguay for graft, obstruction

ASUNCION (Reuters) - The United States accused former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes of "significant corruption" obstructing a transnational criminal investigation, according to a statement from the U.S. embassy in the capital Asuncion on Friday.

The statement from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken triggered outrage from political opponents of Cartes, who was president of the landlocked South American country from 2013 to 2018. Believed to be one of Paraguay's richest men, Cartes recently announced his bid to lead the ruling Colorado Party and his faction's candidate had been tipped to win a December election.

"Former President Cartes obstructed a major international investigation into transnational crime in order to protect himself and his criminal associate from potential prosecution and political damage," the statement said without naming the associate.

"These actions enabled and perpetuated Cartes's recently documented involvement with foreign terrorist organizations and other U.S.-designated entities which undermines the security of the United States against transnational crime and terrorism and threatens regional stability," according to the brief statement.

Cartes, 66, who owns a tobacco company and a sprawling retail empire, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His three adult children, Juan Pablo, Sofia and Maria Sol, were also flagged for participating in corrupt acts, the Blinken statement added. It did not mention his sister Sarah, his business partner on several projects.

"This is shocking news for the country," said opposition Sen. Esperanza Martinez in a phone interview, criticizing the attorney general's office for failing to take any action.

"This has to mark a before and after for Paraguayan justice," she added.

