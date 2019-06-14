U.S. focus is to build global consensus after Mideast oil tanker attacks -Shanahan

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is focused on building international consensus following attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East that the United States has blamed on Iran, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Friday.

"The focus for myself and Ambassador Bolton and Secretary Pompeo is to build international consensus to this international problem," Shanahan told reporters outside the Pentagon, referring to White House national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Shanahan said the Pentagon's role in that effort would include sharing intelligence, as the U.S. military's Central Command did on Thursday by publicly releasing a video it said showed Iran's military removing an unexploded https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-tanker-usa-release/u-s-releases-video-it-says-shows-irans-military-recovering-mine-idUSKCN1TF071mine from one of the tankers. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Grant McCool)