U.S. to focus on diplomacy, denuclearization with North Korea: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' focus in North Korea policy will be on diplomacy and denuclearization, the White House said on Tuesday, after North Korea issued a warning to Washington over military drills in South Korea.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki did not comment on the North Korean statement in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One.

"Our objective is always going to be focused on diplomacy and denuclearization on North Korea," she said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan

    Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against online porn with a new requirement that all cellphones and tablets sold in the state automatically block pornography in a plan that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. Supporters and critics alike are now waiting to find out if new Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, will sign or veto a proposa l that the GOP-controlled Legislature passed this month. Supporters argue the restriction is a critical step to help parents keep explicit content away from kids — especially as more children have their own electronic devices and have been forced to spend more time online during the pandemic.

  • ChipMOS Technologies Ltd (IMOS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome everyone to ChipMOS' fourth quarter and full year 2020 results conference call. Joining us today from the company are Mr. S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President; and Ms. Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting Management Center. Please note, we have posted a presentation on the MOPS and the ChipMOS' website www.chipmos.com to accompany today's conference call.

  • Interim Libya government assumes power after smooth handover

    A transitional government in conflict-stricken Libya took power in the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, officially beginning a tenure designed to end with democratic elections late this year. Fayez Sarraj, head of the outgoing United Nations-supported administration in western Libya, transferred power to Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and Mohammad Younes Menfi, who chairs a three-member Presidential Council. The ceremony in Tripoli came a day after Dbeibah and his Cabinet were sworn in before lawmakers and Libya’s top judges in the eastern town of Tobruk.

  • Grammys 2021: Trevor Noah announces Beyonce's Grammys record

    Trevor Noah congratulates Beyonce for tying the all-time record for most Grammy wins ever by a female artist. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • ‘The city is trying to dump their responsibility’: Minneapolis court denies approving $27m George Floyd settlement

    Mr Chauvin’s attorneys have said the timing of the settlement left them “gravely concerned” over the fate of the trial

  • Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

    In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

  • U.S. report says Russia, with Putin's knowledge, meddled in 2020 election

    Russian President Vladimir Putin knew of and likely directed a Russian effort to manipulate the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign to benefit former President Donald Trump with "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" against challenger Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday. The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscored allegations that Trump's allies played into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Mozambique insurgency: Children beheaded, aid agency reports

    Aid agency report children as young as 11 are being beheaded in a region hit by an insurgency.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) spiked 15% early Tuesday, before paring those gains. Churchill is the SPAC through which investors can buy into electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors. Today's bump in the SPAC's share price comes after CNBC's Jim Cramer made positive comments about it, and its merger target Lucid Motors, Monday night.

  • Cryptocurrency inflows hit record high of $4.2 billion, CoinShares says

    Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products have already hit a record $4.2 billion for the first quarter, reflecting growing institutional investor interest, CoinShares data showed. The previous high for crypto inflows was $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, driving total inflows for 2020 to $6.7 billion, the asset manager's data shows. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has had the most inflows so far this year with $3.3 billion, while ethereum was second with $731 million.

  • Cryptocurrency inflows hit record high of $4.2 bln, CoinShares says

    Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products have already hit a record $4.2 billion for the first quarter, reflecting growing institutional investor interest, CoinShares data showed. The previous high for crypto inflows was $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, driving total inflows for 2020 to $6.7 billion, the asset manager's data shows. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has had the most inflows so far this year with $3.3 billion, while ethereum was second with $731 million.

  • Canadian fossil fuel lobbyists accuse Netflix of ‘anti-oil propaganda’

    Company claims film is ‘brainwashing’ children with ‘misinformation’ about the oil and gas industry

  • Beyoncé is now the most-awarded woman in the history of the Grammy Awards

    The iconic singer was the most-nominated artist on Sunday with nine total nods. She won big for "Black Parade" and "Savage."

  • Deborah Birx calls on Trump to back Covid vaccine as she reveals she thinks about ‘disinfectant’ episode every day

    ‘You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was’

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tMitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.