U.S. food safety regulator announces shakeup after infant formula crisis

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
1
Leah Douglas
·2 min read

By Leah Douglas

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it will restructure its food program that was slammed last year for responding too slowly to an outbreak of illness among infants who consumed formula from an Abbott Laboratories production plant.

In response to recommendations made by an outside group following the crisis, the FDA will establish a Human Foods Program led by a deputy commissioner, uniting its Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, food policy office, and certain functions of its regulatory affairs office, agency head Robert M. Califf announced.

The new structure "unifies and elevates the program while removing redundancies, enabling the agency to oversee human food in a more effective and efficient way," Califf said in a statement.

The changes were aligned with several recommendations made last year by the Reagan-Udall Foundation, an organization in part funded by FDA, that assessed how the agency could shore up its food operations.

The report, released in December, found FDA lacked a clear vision for its food program. It recommended consolidating food-related functions under one leader.

Califf requested the report after critics slammed the agency for its response to the infant formula crisis. Ultimately, five infants were sickened and two died after consuming formula from the plant, according to FDA.

The plant's temporary closure led to widespread formula shortages that lasted months. Abbott is facing a criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

Consumer groups cheered Tuesday's announcement.

The new structure "is likely to improve efficiency and benefit the American people," said Peter G. Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest and former associate commissioner of FDA from 2014 to 2017.

FDA oversees the vast majority of the U.S. food supply including produce, dairy, infant formula, and food additives. The Department of Agriculture regulates meat, poultry, and egg products.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-What is driving the violence in eastern Congo?

    A focus of Pope Francis' visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo is a meeting on Wednesday with around 60 victims of the decades of violence in the east of the country who have made the cross-country journey to see him. The pontiff had hoped to travel to the eastern city of Goma but cancelled the stop following a resurgence of fighting in the mineral-rich region, where more than 120 armed groups are fighting for control of land and natural resources. The conflict in Congo goes back decades, making it difficult to isolate a few causes, said Jason Stearns, director of the Congo Research Group.

  • 15 celebrity-loved fashion items you can buy at Amazon right now

    These are all the celebrity-favorite products you can buy from Amazon, including Superga sneakers, Crocs, Lele Sadoughi and more.

  • Family finds piece of missing man’s clothes in woods before body found, Oregon cops say

    31-year-old Kyle Kirchem had been missing for over two months.

  • Adani Share Sale Subscriptions Climb as Demand Jumps on Last Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani inched closer to completing his flagship company’s $2.5 billion share sale, a feat that could offer Asia’s richest man some reprieve after his empire was rocked by allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpIMF Eyes ‘Turning Point

  • Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals

    Chip Caray follows grandpa Harry Caray's footsteps as voice of Cardinals.

  • Kentucky avoids big post-holiday bump in COVID-19 cases. Where should you wear a mask?

    You may want to mask in these five Kentucky counties with high COVID-19 community levels, according to the CDC. See the map here.

  • CDC puts 4 Kansas counties at high COVID-19 community level, another 19 at medium

    Sedgwick County has a ‘substantial’ new COVID-19 case rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports.

  • Greek opposition to boycott parliament over wiretap scandal

    Greece’s main opposition party said Tuesday that it won't participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year, in response to the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service. “We will not legitimize the legislative work of a government that is demonstrably ... deviating from democracy,” opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, who heads the left-wing Syriza party, told reporters. Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou accused Tsipras of acting dangerously by “attempting to undermine (Greece’s) parliamentary system and constitutional order.”

  • Apple execs violated labor law after remarks that interfered with addressing workplace issues, NLRB finds

    U.S. labor officials found that Apple Inc. executives ran afoul of labor law, after they made remarks and set rules that allegedly chilled employee efforts to address workplace issues.

  • Tyre Nichols case: Does diversity in policing address police brutality?

    The death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died following a violent encounter with Memphis police officers, has put diversity in policing back in the spotlight. Five now-former officers charged in his death are Black. A sixth officer involved, who is white, has been relieved of duty but not fired or charged.

  • Fed officials see lots of room to shed bonds from balance sheet

    Federal Reserve officials believe their effort to shrink the U.S. central bank's bond holdings is far from done, pushing back against some economists' idea that dwindling financial sector liquidity would bring the drawdown to a close in coming months. Instead, Fed officials reckon there remains a lot of liquidity, properly measured, for them to remove as part of their push to tighten financial conditions and bring down inflation. These officials also noted the Fed at some point could even lower short-term interest rates as it continues to draw down the roughly $8.5 trillion balance sheet, and that such a move would not be at odds with wider monetary policy.

  • Winter weather to extend into Thursday

    The National Weather Service has extended the time Wichita Falls and North Texas will stay in the deep freeze.

  • The Biden administration could exclude North Africans and Middle Easterners as 'white' in the 2030 Census. New categories will prevent undercounting of MENA people, advocates say.

    The proposal also includes the removal of the term "Negro" to describe Black people and "Far East" to describe people of East Asian descent.

  • The timeline of Tyre Nichols' death, from being stopped by Memphis cops to officers being charged with his murder

    Tyre Nichols died after a confrontation with Memphis police officers, sparking investigations. Body-camera video was released Friday.

  • Ukraine 'to build support for Russia ban' at Olympics

    STORY: Vadim Huttsait told Reuters it would be "unacceptable" for Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part under a neutral flag, after the International Olympic Committee opened the door to them competing in qualifiers for the Paris Games. "This is unacceptable for us, it is impossible for us at a time when the full-scale war is going on, when our athletes, our soldiers are defending our homeland, our land, defending their homes, their families, their parents," he said in an interview.He spoke in the Sports Ministry in Kyiv, standing by a wall decorated with the portraits of Ukrainian athletes who have been killed in the war launched by Russia last February. The Russian foreign ministry has said any attempt to squeeze Moscow out of international sport because of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine is "doomed to fail".

  • Turkey's push into Iraq risks deeper conflict

    Looming over the deserted village of Sararo in northern Iraq, three Turkish military outposts break the skyline, part of an incursion that forced the residents to flee last year after days of shelling. The outposts are just some of the dozens of new military bases Turkey has established on Iraqi soil in the past two years as it steps up its decades-long offensive against Kurdish militants sheltered in the remote and rugged region. "When Turkey first came to the area, they set up small portable tents, but in the spring, they set up outposts with bricks and cement," Sararo's mayor Abdulrahman Hussein Rashid said in December during a visit to the village, where shell casings and shrapnel still litter the ground.

  • Fewer than 10,000 Russian troops currently present in Belarus — border service

    Today, there are only about 9,000 Russian servicemen on the territory of Belarus, the spokesperson of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 30.

  • WATCH: Jalen Hurts' pregame speech vs. 49ers will give you chills

    Jalen Hurts has quickly become the heartbeat of the Eagles organization because his conviction is unmatched and his energy is infectious. By Adam Hermann

  • Mike Lindell says he wants to work with the RNC to run an election crimes unit — after getting only 4 votes for RNC chair

    "Later in the week, we're setting up the election crime unit, Steve. So everybody, stay tuned. It's going to be big," Lindell said.

  • France, Netherlands agree on ways EU could deal with U.S. state aid, Dutch PM says

    France and the Netherlands are aligned when it comes to the ways the European Union could deal with the "unintended consequences" of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. "We have agreed to first look closely at the funds already available in the EU," Rutte said, referring to the discussion whether the EU needs fresh funds to support industries that could be hit by protectionist U.S. policies.