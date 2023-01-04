U.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C.
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Under pressure from the Biden administration, two glass container makers and a security company have agreed to drop noncompete requirements which limited where employees could work if they left their jobs.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces antitrust law, said that Ardagh Glass S.A. and O-I Glass Inc, the two largest U.S. glass container makers, had agreed to scrap their noncompete agreements, which affected more than 1,700 workers. Ardagh typically barred former workers from being employed by another similar company for two years while O-I Glass said the company had to give written consent for former workers to take new jobs in the industry, the FTC said.

The agency said the complaints in the case were the first that it had filed to stop what it described as "unlawful noncompete restrictions."

Prudential Security, Inc and Prudential Command, two affiliated companies which have sold much of their business, also agreed to end enforcement of noncompete provisions in employment contracts.

Ardagh, O-I Glass and Titan Security, which acquired Prudential Security, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. antitrust agencies, including the FTC, have pursued companies that limited workers' opportunities but the Biden administration has put more emphasis on the issue.

FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter said in 2020 that surveys have estimated that noncompete provisions covered 16% to 18% of all U.S. workers. She said that 12% of workers earning less than $20,000 per year are subject to the provisions.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • DA: Times Square machete suspect wanted 'jihad' on police

    A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was intent on committing a jihad against government officials and shouted “Allahu akbar” before striking one officer in the head and attempting to grab another officer’s gun, prosecutors said Wednesday. Trevor Bickford, who was shot by police during the confrontation, was arraigned by video from a Manhattan hospital and ordered to be held without bail. Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, is charged with attempting to murder police officers, assault and attempted assault.

  • French privacy watchdog fines Apple over personalised ads

    France's privacy watchdog CNIL on Wednesday said it had imposed an 8 million euro ($8.49 million) fine linked to ad personalisation in the iPhone maker's App Store, citing shortcomings with regard to user consent. "The advertising targeting settings available from the "Settings" icon of the iPhone were pre-checked by default", the CNIL said in a statement, even though that was not strictly necessary for the device's functioning. It added that the case, which dates back to 2021, concerned an old version of the phone's iOS operating software.

  • U.S. embassy in Cuba resumes full immigrant visa processing for first time since 2017

    The U.S. embassy in Havana resumed full immigrant visa processing and consular services for the first time since 2017 on Wednesday in a bid to stem the record-breaking flow of illegal migrants from Cuba north to the United States. The embassy, which looms over Cuba's waterfront Malecon boulevard, slashed services in 2017 after several of its staff were stricken with a still largely unexplained ailment dubbed "Havana Syndrome." It was first reported among U.S. officials in 2016 and symptoms included nausea and memory lapses.

  • Jasper Therapeutics shares jump after announcing new clinical data

    Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 283% in trading on Tuesday after the company said in a news release that its experimental therapy successfully helped three patients with sickle cell disease undergoing a bone marrow transplant. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is assessing briquilimab as a way to help more patients improve donor chimerism, with less toxicity. Jasper said the three patients had successful engraftment, no severe events were reported, and two of the three patients reported 100

  • Canada oil sands producers to begin evaluating proposed carbon storage site

    Canada's largest oil sands producers signed an agreement with the Alberta government allowing them to assess the geology of an underground carbon storage site, a step in their plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the companies said on Wednesday. The Pathways Alliance, consisting of six companies representing 95% of Canada's oil sands production, is proposing a carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub that will gather and store emissions from 14 oil sands projects in northern Alberta by 2030. The oil and gas sector is Canada's highest-polluting industry and CCS is an important plank in Pathways' plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • Stocks could see double-digit gains in 2023, as these 3 factors show the Fed has already succeeded in taming inflation, Fundstrat says

    Estimates for core prices indicate "Fed 'mission accomplished' as inflation is running at 2%," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee.

  • More tests in store for farther-shooting howitzers

    Advances have more than doubled the howitzer's ranges already.

  • UAE top diplomat back in Syria as relations continue to thaw

    The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Wednesday, his second visit to Damascus as relations continue to thaw between the two countries. According to a statement from Assad's office, he and UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed boosting economic ties between their nations. It quoted Assad as saying that the restoration of ties between the two countries is in the interest of regional stability.

  • Russia, China, and Other Major Risks for Investors This Year

    Xi's consolidation of power in China places few limits on his ability to advance nationalistic policies, while Russia's war with Ukraine could intensify, according to consultancy Eurasia Group.

  • New Zealand won't require Chinese arrivals to show COVID-19 test

    The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a statement that a public health risk assessment had concluded visitors from China would not contribute significantly to the number of cases in the country. "There is minimal public health risk to New Zealand," she said.

  • Germany likely missed climate target again, activists angry

    Data published Wednesday by a respected environmental think tank indicates Germany likely missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions again last year, despite a big effort by the new government to expand the renewable energy use. This was slightly below the previous year but still above Germany’s target of cutting emissions by 40% by 2020. While Germany met its target in 2020, that was largely due to the pandemic-related economic downturn.

  • Rick Singer, college scam mastermind, set to be sentenced

    The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal is set to be sentenced on Wednesday after helping authorities secure the convictions of a slew of wealthy parents involved in his scheme to rig the selection process at top-tier schools. Federal prosecutors are asking for six years behind bars for Rick Singer, who for more than a decade helped deep-pocketed parents get their often undeserving kids get into some of the nation's most selective schools with bogus test scores and athletic credentials. Singer, 62, began secretly cooperating with investigators and worked with the FBI to record hundreds of phone calls and meetings before the arrest of dozens of parents and athletic coaches in March 2019.

  • Apple should be worth double at $250 as it is 'one of the world's greatest companies,' says Loup's Gene Munster

    "Ultimately consumers may delay for three, six, nine months, but they're going to come back, they're going to be upgrading iPhones, Macs, iPads."

  • This $500 at-home urine lab sits in your toilet and tests your pee — then sends results to your smartphone

    Withings' new U-Scan is a small device that sits in your toilet, with a thermal sensor that detects urine and syncs with an app on your phone.

  • Who is Jason Stephens? The new Republican Speaker of the Ohio House

    Stephens, an insurance agent from southern Ohio, is now one of the most powerful elected officials in the state.

  • More Cubans are surging into South Florida. Biden had better pay attention | Opinion

    The Biden administration needs to pay close attention to the growing, unchecked migration from Cuba to Florida, says the Editorial Board.

  • Jordan says no chance he’ll be Speaker despite peeling off McCarthy’s support

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Tuesday said there was no chance that he would become House Speaker after lawmakers adjourned without electing a new leader, despite garnering the support of a group of Republicans that has refused to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Twenty GOP lawmakers voted for Jordan to lead the chamber in the…

  • More Time Is Needed To Sort Out Finances, Genesis’ CEO Tells Clients

    "The Hash" panel discusses the latest developments for Genesis Global Trading, as its interim CEO told clients it needs more time to sort out its tricky financial position. This comes as Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss blasted DCG CEO Barry Silbert for "bad faith stall tactics." Genesis and CoinDesk share the same parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG).

  • IU and actor Lee Jong-suk confirm relationship, share letters with fans

    Dispatch claims Lee planned a luxury three-day Christmas getaway for IU, flying her and her younger brother out to Japan and arranging a chauffeur service to pick them up at the airport before meeting up with them himself. Anonymous sources said that their respective families have known about the relationship for a while. Past interactions between the two have resurfaced online amid the dating news; for instance, IU sang at Lee’s brother’s wedding last year in October.

  • Fight over Jerusalem's Temple Mount holy site: Why is it so important to Jews, Muslims and Christians?

    Just days into the new Israeli Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, an international row erupted over the visit to the Temple Mount by one of his ministers.