U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats

Hyonhee Shin
·1 min read

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The U.S. Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the Space Force and tasked with monitoring, detecting and tracking incoming missiles, as well as bolstering the military's overall space capability.

U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul LaCamera hosted a ceremony at Osan Air Base in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek to mark the creation of the unit, which will be led by Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion.

The launch came as Seoul and Washington seek to boost security cooperation to deter North Korea, which has tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching U.S. mainland this year.

South Korea's air force also set up its own space unit this month to bolster its space power and operation capability together with the U.S. Space Force.

Around 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea under a mutual defence treaty forged after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Central Command set up their space units last month in Hawaii and Florida.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) investors are sitting on a loss of 49% if they invested five years ago

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • Raft with US flag caught in plain view off Havana coast

    Onlookers scratched their heads at a peculiar scene just off the coast of Havana on Monday — Cuba's coast guard intercepted nearly a dozen passengers from a scrappy blue handmade raft with an American flag painted along the bow. Handmade rafts are hardly out of the ordinary in Cuba, where innumerable vessels set off in attempts to reach Florida's shores. Growing waves of migrants have abandoned the Caribbean island in the past year by land, air and sea, an exodus fueled by a complex mix of deepening and compounding crises in Cuba.

  • NYT Report Confirms That Density Reduces Household Emissions

    If there was still any doubt that dense cities are better for the environment than urban sprawl, the latest New York Times report on the subject should put an end to that once and for all. It’s a fantastic read that uses research from the University of California, Berkeley to show in granular detail how household greenhouse gas emissions vary across the country. And the news is not good for wealthy suburbs.

  • Gold little changed as traders focus on Fed

    Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Wednesday, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day after softer-than-expected inflation data fanned expectation of a moderate interest rate hike path. Spot gold was little changed at $1,810.05 per ounce, as of 0538 GMT, after hitting a more than five-month high on Tuesday as a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices buoyed bets for a slowdown in rate hikes. Softer U.S. inflation data saw the dollar weakening and gold rallying in the last session, but bullion price action will be quiet currently as the market awaits the Fed decision, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

  • Argentina erupts in joy; team reaches World Cup final

    The streets of Argentina have turned into a party as the national team beat Croatia 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Argentina will play either France or Morocco on Sunday. (Dec. 14)

  • Big tech is laying off workers. The growing ‘green collar’ job industry hopes to recruit them

    Shifting business priorities, greater concern about climate change, and widespread tech layoffs seem to be driving more people to "green-collar" jobs.

  • Bills reveal they were never going to snap the ball on Dawson Knox fake

    #Bills reveal they were never going to snap the ball on Dawson Knox fake:

  • Police: Woman shot outside Starke gas station, suspect caught after fleeing scene

    On Thursday, Dec. 8, officers with the Starke Police Department and deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Circle K at 312 Brownlee Street after calls came in about a shooting.

  • US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine

    The U.S. is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Two of the officials said the Patriot will come from Pentagon stocks and be moved from another country overseas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia.

  • Goldman Sachs (GS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $368.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day.

  • Police chasing armed robbery suspect in pursuit

    Police also believe that the suspect lost another tire. It is unclear how the driver lost the tires since the spike strip was unsuccessful.

  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) insiders sold US$103m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    In the last year, many BlackRock, Inc. ( NYSE:BLK ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have...

  • Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's CEO questions U.S. export rules on China -newspaper

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The chief executive of ASML Holding NV, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Tuesday questioned whether a U.S. push to get the Netherlands to adopt new rules restricting exports to China make sense. "Maybe they think we should come across the table, but ASML has already sacrificed," CEO Peter Wennink said in an interview with newspaper NRC Handelsblad. He said that following U.S. pressure, the Dutch government has already restricted ASML from exporting its most advanced lithography machines to China since 2019, something he said has benefited U.S. companies selling alternative technology.

  • Japan selects winner of wheeled armored personnel carrier competition

    Japan had shortlisted Patria, Mitsubishi and General Dynamics Land Systems in 2019 as contenders.

  • Russia, Ukraine say situation difficult in Donetsk, both claim battlefield successes

    The so-called Donetsk People's Republic is one of four regions in Ukraine which Moscow proclaimed as its own in September in an exercise Ukraine and its allies denounced as a "sham," coercive referendum. Advancing in some areas the region was difficult, the top Moscow-installed official in the occupied parts of the territory in eastern Ukraine said, but added that more than half of Donetsk was under Russian control. "A little more than 50% of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," Denis Pushilin, Russian-installed administrator of the portion controlled by Moscow, told Russian state-owned news agency RIA.

  • 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown says she refuses to 'kowtow' after fight about their sons disrespecting another wife

    Kody Brown accused Janelle Brown on "Sister Wives" of not supporting him while he was in a "dark place" while he was sick with COVID.

  • Severe weather across US to bring heavy rain, blizzard conditions

    A storm system is forecast to impact millions across the country, bringing severe weather including blizzard conditions and heavy rainfall through the week.

  • Caught on video: Putnam woman accused of abusing disabled man in Flagler County

    A Putnam County woman was arrested after Flagler County deputies say she was caught on video abusing a disabled man in November.

  • Google slammed by Hong Kong leaders for refusing to remove protest anthem from search results

    Google has reportedly denied Hong Kong's request to alter its search result algorithm following a mishap at a rugby game in South Korea last month. Secretary for Security of Hong Kong Chris Tang said that Google was asked to alter its search engine’s results to show China’s national anthem, “March of the Volunteers,” and not “Glory to Hong Kong,” the unofficial anthem of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2019, as the first search result when looking up the city’s national anthem.

  • Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with 'Big Hit'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Starved of Big Macs since McDonald's Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain's successor - the "Big Hit". Russian fast food chain Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", on Monday said the Big Hit, complete with a new signature sauce, will be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal will be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo". McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.