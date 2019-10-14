U.S. Forces Reportedly Preventing Syrian Regime Forces from Helping Kurds Fight Turkey

GAZIANTEP, Turkey—After five days of fighting, Turkish forces and their Syrian National Army (SNA) allies took over the strategic border crossing of Tal Abyad from the largely-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday afternoon, marking the first significant battlefield victory of the campaign. Following the city’s fall, Turkish and SNA forces made a beeline 45 km south toward the city of Ain Aissa, located along the M4 highway, northern Syria’s largest freeway and main artery facilitating travel throughout the region.

The day before, Hevrin Khalaf, a prominent SDF civil figure and general secretary of the self-governing region’s largest political party, was gunned down on the highway when her convoy was attacked by Turkish-backed SNA forces. Videos surfacing shortly afterward showed Turkish-backed forces triumphantly setting up checkpoints along the highway and detaining alleged SDF fighters.

Seizing additional points along the road would enable Turkish-SNA forces to drive a wedge between the SDF’s eastern and western territories and seriously disrupt the group’s supply lines during future battles. It would also constitute a southward extension far past any depth agreed upon during previous negotiations between Ankara and Washington for the establishment of a “safe zone”.

However the assault on Ain Aissa was perhaps most significant due to the presence of nearly 1,000 ISIS members being held at a sprawling SDF prison northwest of the city. By Sunday evening, as the Turkish assault was underway, more than 750 would end up escaping as SDF and U.S. forces reportedly withdrew from the area entirely.

Abd al-Qadr Muwwahad, a prominent SDF humanitarian affairs official claimed that Turkish shelling outside the camp in addition to riots carried out by detainees pushed the camp’s internal security forces to flee. Regional media outlets would cite other Kurdish officials claiming that they simply didn’t have the manpower to both fend off Turkish attacks and continue to administer ISIS facilities.

The escapes should have been expected. The day before, on Saturday evening, as the Turkish campaign intensified, YPG spokesman Redur Xelil gave a press conference in a secure underground bunker. “Securing ISIS detention centers or chasing sleeper cells is not our priority”, he said. “We are solely focused on fighting Turkish aggression and protecting our people from it. [The] world can handle [the] ISIS issue if they really care about it.”

Such shocking words from a group that has spent the last four years destroying ISIS’ territorial caliphate show the desperation that has gripped Kurdish ranks in light of Donald Trump’s overnight decision to pull U.S. troops from the region.

“We were betrayed and disappointed by our friends”, added Xelil, justifying the lack of focus on ISIS saying, “we are currently fighting two battles, one against ISIS and one defending ourselves against Turkey”.

These statements do not bode well considering ISIS already has managed to carry out attacks since the campaign began. On Friday, ISIS took responsibility for a car bomb in the city of Qamishli that killed and injured an unspecified number of bystanders. On Sunday, ISIS also claimed responsibility for a series of Katyusha rocket attacks fired on a U.S. military base in the eastern city of al-Shadadi.

In Manbij, the SDF claimed to have foiled the efforts of an ISIS suicide bomber to detonate himself on the city’s eastern outskirts. Although ISIS cells have launched a protracted insurgency throughout SDF territory since having lost their final stronghold of Baghuz in March 2019, the current fighting gives the group new gaps to exploit in carrying out attacks against all parties to the conflict.

BLOCKING THE REGIME

In addition to Kobani, Tal Abyad, Ras al-Ain and more recently a base at Tal Baydar, the U.S. pullout from Ain Aissa would represent the fifth since the Turkish campaign began. However farther south and west, US forces would hold firm and play a direct role in holding off advances by pro-Assad and Russian forces.

Late Sunday would witness a massive mobilization and expansion of Assad regime forces throughout the region as reinforcements for the SDF, in a move widely expected and previously proposed by the Kurdish group during earlier bouts of tension with Turkey. In Manbij, one of only two territories held by the SDF west of the Euphrates river, reports of Assad regime forces spreading throughout the city’s northern environs began by early morning.