U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

Saphora Smith and Khalid Razak
·4 min read

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups.

Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group, said that at around 7:44 p.m. local time Monday (12:44 p.m. ET) U.S. forces in Syria came under rocket fire. There were no injuries and the damage was being assessed, he said on Twitter.

Marotto later tweeted that while under attack, U.S. forces in Syria responded in self-defense with artillery fire at rocket-launching positions.

Image: Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Thaier al-Sudani / Reuters)
Image: Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Thaier al-Sudani / Reuters)

But the escalation came a day after the Pentagon said the U.S. airstrikes had targeted operational and weapons storage facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups at two locations in Syria and one in Iraq on Sunday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the airstrikes aimed to disrupt and deter attacks by Iran-backed groups on U.S. interests in Iraq.

“We took necessary appropriate deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” he told reporters in Rome on Monday.

Jessica McNulty, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said the facilities targeted were used by a network of Iran-backed militia groups responsible for a series of recent attacks against facilities housing U.S. personnel in Iraq.

Iran-backed militias have conducted at least five “one-way” drone attacks against facilities used by U.S. and coalition personnel in Iraq since April, as well as ongoing rocket attacks against U.S. and coalition forces, she added.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the airstrikes had been “defensive” as they were launched in response to the attacks by the militias. Several Iran-backed militia groups, including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, used the facilities, Kirby added.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

The 14th brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a state-sanctioned umbrella group for a number of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, said four of its militiamen were killed in Sunday’s attack.

Symbolic funerals were held in Baghdad on Tuesday. Pictures released by agencies showed members of the Popular Mobilization Forces carrying mock coffins for those killed in Sunday’s airstrike along the streets of the Iraqi capital.

The mobilization forces said in a statement that those killed were working to prevent the infiltration of ISIS from Syria into Iraq and were not involved in any activity against foreign forces in Iraq. The group also denied the presence of weapons warehouses.

It said it reserved the right to respond and to hold the perpetrators of the attack accountable.

A spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces also condemned Sunday’s airstrike describing it as “a blatant and unacceptable” violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

“Iraq renews its refusal to be an arena for settling accounts,” the spokesperson said.

In February, President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on buildings in Syria that the Pentagon said were used by Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in neighboring Iraq.

That operation was the first known use of military force by the Biden administration.

The airstrikes Sunday come at a sensitive time for relations between Iran and the U.S., as delegations from both countries are attempting to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

The 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers — the U.S., Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain — limited Tehran’s nuclear capacity in exchange for sanctions relief.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on the country.

Asked Monday if he held Tehran responsible for the militia attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq, Blinken responded: “Well, a number of the groups involved in recent attacks are militia that are backed by Iran.”

Asked what actions the U.S. might take should militia attacks continue, Blinken said Sunday’s airstrikes and previous actions had demonstrated that Biden is “fully prepared” to act to protect U.S. interests, people and personnel.

Blinken announced Monday that the U.S. is providing more than $436 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Syrians and the communities that host them.

The U.S. has had a rocky history with Iran-backed militias since their proliferation in Iraq in 2008.

Before the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, Iran-backed militias targeted U.S. convoys with improvised explosive devices. In 2014, the U.S. and militias found themselves battling a common adversary in ISIS.

Then during the Trump administration, violence flared up again between the two adversaries, culminating in the death of the top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, in a U.S. airstrike in January 2020.

Iran retaliated days later by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing U.S. forces.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. airstrikes target militia groups in Iraq, Syria

    The U.S. said on Sunday it carried out another round of airstrikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

  • US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

    U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq. Iraq's military condemned the U.S. airstrikes, and the militia groups called for revenge against the United States.

  • U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-backed militia, India sends 50k troops to China border, Canada sees record-high temperatures

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • U.S. troops in Syria attacked by rockets after air strikes on Iran-backed militias

    American troops in northeast Syria came under fire from "multiple rockets" Monday evening, a spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition said.What's happening: Col. Wayne Marotto said in a statement there were no injuries to U.S. troops in the attack, an apparent retaliation for Sunday's U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.American forces responded with "battery artillery fire at rocket launching

  • Moscow court rejects appeal from imprisoned American

    A Moscow court on Monday rejected an imprisoned American's appeal against his nine-year sentence for assaulting police officers. The Moscow City Court upheld the sentence issued last year by a lower court, which convicted Trevor Reed for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. “I regret that the appellate court has not corrected this gross injustice, but it does not in any way affect the seriousness with which I and the U.S. government will continue to pursue this matter for Trevor to get him released so that he can go home and be with his family," U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan told reporters outside the court after attending the hearing.

  • U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria as ‘necessary’

    The United States is defending air strikes it carried out in Syria and Iraq over the weekend - against militias aligned with Iran - that both the Syrian and Iraqi governments are calling a violation of their sovereignty... and the militias are vowing revenge. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in response to drone attacks by the group against U.S. personnel and facilities. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to reporters in Rome on Monday."We took necessary, appropriate, deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message."Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran named four members of the Kataib Sayyed al-Shuhada faction they said were killed in the attack on the Syria-Iraq border, and vowed to retaliate. Iraq's government condemned the strikes against Iran-aligned fighters and said it would "study all legal options" to prevent such action being repeated. Iran called on the U.S. to avoid "creating crisis" in the region.It was the second time this year President Joe Biden had ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia. Two anonymous U.S. officials told Reuters Iran-backed militias carried out at least five drone attacks against facilities used by the United States and coalition personnel in Iraq since April.The strikes come at a sensitive time between Washington and Tehran. Biden's administration has been looking to potentially revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:"Certainly we want to look to build the Iran deal beyond what it was in the past. We've been very clear about that. And that's part of the discussions and negotiations and the next step would be the seventh round of discussions and negotiations. But I would say that as it relates to responding to attacks on our men and women serving or threats, I should say, to our facilities that are in the region - that we don't see that on the same exact track."Biden’s critics say Iran cannot be trusted, and point to the drone attacks as further evidence that Iran - and its proxies - will never accept a U.S. military presence in Iraq or Syria.

  • Blinken on US airstrikes against Iran-backed militias

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the US would always act to protect US personnel, as he provided further information about the recent US airstrikes against Iran-backed militias. (June 28)

  • China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice. Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

  • The Night the Oxygen Ran Out

    NEW DELHI — At 9:45 p.m., alarms blared across the intensive care unit of Jaipur Golden Hospital. Over two dozen patients on ventilators couldn’t breathe. Some flailed their arms and legs. Others cried for help, choking sounds coming from their throats as if they were being strangled. Mechanics sprinted to the maintenance room to see what was wrong. Nurses grabbed small plastic pumps to fill the lungs of critically ill patients by hand. It wasn’t enough. Jaipur Golden, a respected hospital in De

  • Ex-mayor in Busan, S. Korea, jailed 3 years for sex abuse

    The former mayor of South Korea’s second-largest city was jailed Tuesday on a three-year sentence for sexually abusing two city employees during his tenure. Busan’s district court also ordered Oh to receive counseling and banned him from jobs at child welfare organizations and disability facilities for five years following the end of his jail term. Oh, who was seen as a key ally of Busan-raised President Moon Jae-in, stepped down as the city’s mayor in April 2020 after admitting he had “unnecessary physical contact” with a female public servant who accused him of groping her in his office.

  • Symbolic funeral in Baghdad after U.S. strike

    Waving Iraqi and PMF flags, fighters stood in ranks on Tuesday (June 29) as the crowd waited for the arrival of coffins draped in Iraqi flags and then carried through the crowd. On Monday (June 28), the Iraqi government condemned the U.S. air raid against Iran-aligned fighters along its border with Syria and said it would "study all legal options" to prevent such action, which it called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, of being repeated.It was a rare criticism of U.S. action by the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the United States and has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias.Several PMF members and protesters who spoke to Reuters during the funeral said they are demanding the total withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, where it still has about 2,500 forces.The Iran-aligned factions, which are the most powerful in the PMF, have since Islamic State's defeat in 2017 expanded their military, political and economic power and attacked bases housing the remaining U.S. forces in Iraq.

  • U.S. House Republicans oppose Democratic-led China bill

    U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans said on Monday they opposed Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, meaning the panel will likely advance the bill this week with only Democratic support. A spokesperson for Representative Michael McCaul, the top committee Republican, said he opposed the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act, which the committee will consider on Wednesday. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

  • Police: Kashmir rebel in police custody killed in gunfight

    A suspected rebel commander being held in police custody was killed in a gunfight between government forces and another militant in disputed Kashmir’s main city, Indian police said Tuesday. The suspected commander, Nadeem Abrar, was arrested Monday in Srinagar city and interrogated on the basis of “a specific input about terrorists” planning to carry out “an attack on a highway,” police said in a statement.

  • Queer valedictorian's silenced LGBTQ identity speech may see federal civil rights review

    Valedictorian Bryce Dershem was cut off when he strayed from his approved speech to discuss his LGBTQ struggle. Now, the school may be investigated.

  • 15 Best Tiny House Rentals on Airbnb and Beyond (2021)

    Get it now! Known as the Hudson Valley Glass House, this beautifully designed tiny home in upstate New York is set on 30 acres with views of orchards, vineyards, and wildlife. The home is just 90 minutes from New York City and is close to Hudson Valley’s attractions, including Storm King Art Center. Get it now! Another one of the best tiny Airbnb rentals we’ve found is this blissfully isolated and nature-rich cabin in the woods of North Carolina.

  • Progressive groups unite to oppose Texas GOP's voting restrictions

    The new coalition of local and national groups launches as state Republicans are expected to revive a measure fiercely opposed by Democrats and voting rights advocates.

  • Russian court upholds nine-year sentence for U.S. ex-Marine Reed

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian appeals court on Monday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was convicted last year of endangering the lives of two police officers in August 2019, charges he denies. U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow last week after leaving in April amid a diplomatic crisis, said he regretted the court's decision. "Today marks another sad milestone as Trevor Reed's appeal was denied," Sullivan said, in comments shared on Twitter by the embassy's spokesperson.

  • New York prosecutors give Trump Organization Monday deadline for final arguments -report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New York prosecutors have told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump they must respond by Monday with any last arguments as to why criminal charges should not be filed against his family business, the Washington Post reported on Sunday. The Post, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the deadline was another strong signal that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James are considering criminal charges against the company as an entity. On Friday, the New York Times reported that Vance could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week.

  • Raymond Soto: The awe and wonder of the Kennedy Space Center

    To create an experience worthy of the space program, we needed to follow the paths of the great men and women who built it.

  • Separatist leader 'brought back to Nigeria': govt

    A Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, whose whereabouts were unknown, has been arrested to face trial, the country's justice minister said Tuesday.