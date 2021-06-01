U.S. formally ends Trump’s 'remain in Mexico' asylum policy

FILE PHOTO: Migrants who traveled to northern Mexico seeking asylum in the United States, are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros
Ted Hesson
·1 min read
By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has formally ended the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court cases, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo sent to agency leaders on Tuesday.

The administration of President Joe Biden paused the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), shortly after he took office on Jan. 20. Since then, more than 11,000 migrants enrolled in it have been allowed to enter the United States to pursue asylum claims, a DHS official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Biden, a Democrat, has reversed many of the restrictive immigration policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican, saying Trump failed to honor U.S. asylum laws. Republicans have criticized Biden's actions, including ending the MPP program, saying he encouraged an increase in migrant arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months.

In a Feb. 2 executive order, Biden called for U.S. agencies to review the MPP program and consider whether to terminate it.

The memo formally ending the MPP program, issued by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, said the program did not "adequately or sustainably enhance border management," noting that border arrests increased at times while the program remained in place.

"Moreover, in making my assessment, I share the belief that we can only manage migration in an effective, responsible, and durable manner if we approach the issue comprehensively, looking well beyond our own borders," Mayorkas wrote.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

