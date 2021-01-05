U.S. formally links Russia to massive 'ongoing' cyber attack; scope of hacking unclear

U.S. officials Tuesday formally named Russia as the likely source of a massive, ongoing cyber attack that has compromised key government and private sector systems across the country.

A joint statement issued by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency characterized the hacking campaign as "likely Russian in origin" and responsible for perhaps all of the recently discovered compromises of public and private networks.

"At this time, we believe this was, and continues to be, an intelligence gathering effort," officials said in an acknowledgment that the attack is continuing weeks after the breach was made public. "We are taking all necessary steps to understand the full scope of this campaign and respond accordingly."

The public attribution to Russia is the most definitive accounting yet after separate statements last month by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-Attorney General William Barr who both pointed to the Kremlin. Barr left the administration Dec. 23.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has sought to downplay the breach while suggesting that China was to blame for the attack. Trump has accused the news media of inflating the seriousness of the hacks and has repeatedly deflected blame from Russia, undermining his own administration’s warning last month that the attacks posed a “grave risk” to government networks and the private sector.

Although federal authorities have so far traced the attack's launch back to March, it remains unclear just how long operatives have been lurking in some of the government's most critical agencies – including the departments of State, Homeland Security, Treasury and Commerce – and what may have been lost or compromised.

The U.S. has said the hackers employed sophisticated tactics not seen in past intrusions, complicating efforts to eliminate the threat.

The attackers penetrated federal computer systems through a popular piece of server software offered through a company called SolarWinds.

The threat apparently came from the same cyberespionage campaign that has afflicted cybersecurity firm FireEye, foreign governments and major corporations.

The system is used by hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including most Fortune 500 companies and multiple U.S. federal agencies, which are now scrambling to patch their networks.

"Of the approximately 18,000 affected public and private sector customers of SolarWinds' Orion products, a much smaller number has been compromised by follow-on activity on their systems," federal officials said in the Tuesday statement. "We have so far identified fewer than 10 U.S. government agencies that fall into this category, and are working to identify the non-government entities who also may be impacted.

"This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate," the officials said.

The Russian government did not immediately respond.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner said the administration's statement was slow in coming.

“It’s unfortunate that it has taken over three weeks after the revelation of an intrusion this significant for this Administration to finally issue a tentative attribution," Warner said. "I would hope that we will begin to see something more definitive, along with a more public pronouncement of U.S. policy towards indiscriminate supply chain infiltrations of this sort in the future.

"We need to make clear to Russia that any misuse of compromised networks to produce destructive or harmful effects is unacceptable and will prompt an appropriately strong response," he said.

