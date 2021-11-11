U.S. and France form new diplomatic pacts as leaders work on mending relations

Vice President Kamala Harris met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday, months after the U.S. struck a submarine deal with Australia that sunk a prior contract between Australia and France, angering the French. On Wednesday, Harris said the U.S. committed to joining an international climate change initiative in cooperation with France and the U.S. will support France's initiative to work with the international community to advance cybersecurity. CBS News correspondent Elaine Cobbe joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero from Paris to discuss.