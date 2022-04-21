Traders Price Three Half-Point Fed Hikes as Bond Selloff Deepens

Traders Price Three Half-Point Fed Hikes as Bond Selloff Deepens
Michael MacKenzie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields resumed their climb Thursday, with key benchmarks surging as traders braced for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by half a percentage point at each of its next three meetings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The policy-sensitive two-year yield climbed as much as 15 basis points to a fresh cycle peak above 2.73%, the highest since late 2018, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during an International Monetary Fund panel discussion that “it is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly.”

“I think there’s something in the idea of front-end loading,” Powell said, adding that a half-percentage point hike in May “is on the table.”

The five-year rose as much as 15 basis points to 3.01% as traders priced in half-point rate hikes at its meetings in May, June and July. Selling pressure extended across the Treasury curve, with the 7-year yield rising 14 basis points to a session high of 3.02%, thought yields have since backed slightly off their session highs.

Selling pressure extended across the Treasury curve, with the 7-year yield rising 14 basis points to a session high of 3.02%.

The renewed bearish tone in the bond market was spurred in part by a selloff in government debt from the euro-area on heightened expectations for rate hikes later this summer in the region. The German two-year yield surged to 0.199%, its highest level since 2014 and up from minus 0.7% in March. The U.K. two-year gilt yield climbed 18 basis points to 1.76%, its highest level since 2009.

“Fifty-basis-point hikes in May and June are reasonable, while 50 in July will depend on the how the data plays out in the next few months,” said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

Such a set of hikes would represent the sharpest tightening since January 1982 when the Fed raised its benchmark by 3 percentage points in one go. The last half-point increase was in May 2000. In subsequent cycles, the U.S. central bank raised rates exclusively in quarter-point steps that were clearly telegraphed to the bond market.

With headline and core inflation running at the fastest annual rates since the early 1980s, Powell and other Fed officials have signaled they’re prepared to raise rates in half-point increments if necessary, after the quarter-point hike in March. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard even flagged the potential the central bank might have to consider a 0.75 point increase.

All told, the U.S. rates market now expects 2.42 percentage points of additional rate hikes by the Fed’s December meeting, a rise of about 30 basis points since the close on Monday. The benchmark rate is currently in a range of 0.25-0.50%.

Selling pressure in the front end was triggered in part by large block sales in both the two-year note and September 2022 eurodollar futures contracts. Fed-dated OIS contracts priced in 105 basis points of rate hikes over the next two policy meetings, or an additional 5 basis points more than two 50 basis point moves.

(Adds strategist comment in fourth paragraph, detail throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BOE’s Mann Lifts U.K. Bond Yield With Hint of Bigger Move in May

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said she’s considering whether interest rates need to rise by more than a quarter point next month, reigniting the debate about a quicker pace of tightening for monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Dis

  • Stocks Decline as Treasury Yields Resume Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell as the selloff in Treasuries resumed, with the rates market hedging the possibility that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy more aggressively. The dollar gained.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Mi

  • Mortgage Rates in U.S. Extend Climb to 5.11%, Highest Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. mortgage rates rose to a 12-year high, continuing a rapid surge in borrowing costs that may start to lower the temperature on the overheated housing market. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netf

  • Fed’s Jerome Powell Seals Expectations of Half-Point Rate Rise in May

    Federal Reserve officials have broadly signaled a desire to raise interest rates to levels that don’t provide stimulus.

  • Wall Street loses steam ahead of Fed chair's speech

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed early gains on Thursday as bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with investors worried about aggressive interest rate hikes this year. All the three major indexes opened higher, boosted by strong results from heavyweight Tesla and airline operators, but gave up gains by afternoon trading. Powell is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET at an International Monetary Fund debate.

  • Apple Faces In-Store Labor Drive as Union Amps Up Pressure

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Workers at an Apple Inc.store in Atlanta became the first in the U.S. to file for a union election Wednesday, setting up a battle between organized labor and a Silicon Valley titan.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430

  • Recreational marijuana sales begin in NJ

    "This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry," Governor Phil Murphy said ahead of the launch.

  • Fed's Powell: Half-point rate increase 'on the table' for May meeting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in comments that pointed to an aggressive set of Fed actions. With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. The Fed chair also said he felt investors currently anticipating a series of half-point hikes were "reacting appropriately, generally," to the Fed's emerging fight against rising prices.

  • Why Europe Is Having Such a Tough Time Giving Up Russian Energy

    The European Union has taken its first step at sanctioning Russian energy by placing an import ban on Russian coal. But further sanctions on oil and natural gas would hit the continent much harder—and it has few other options.

  • The 10-Year Treasury Yield’s Rise Could Slow Down. That’s Good News for Stocks.

    The rising 10-year Treasury yield has crushed stocks this year. Its ascent is likely to slow down—and that is already boosting the stock market. “Should yields slow their parabolic advance, we believe the focus will turn to earnings growth as a driver of share prices,” wrote Julian Emmanuel, equity strategist at Evercore.

  • Elon Musk Vets Potential Equity Partners for Twitter Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and his advisers will spend the coming days vetting potential investors interested in backing the $21 billion in equity he’s promised to fund an offer for Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disne

  • Hedge Fund Bets Against a SPAC Tied to Trump After Truth Social ‘Disaster’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management is betting against the shell company tied to Donald Trump, wagering that it will fail to get regulatory approval to merge with his media company and take it public. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBi

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Forget

    A safe and high-yielding dividend stock can make for a great investment to hang on to for years. The S&P 500's dividend yield is less than 1.4% today. Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) all pay more than double that amount.

  • Dubai Business Park Operator Tecom Plans Book-Build IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveDubai’s Tecom Group, the business park operator that hous

  • Battle between Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney heats up over special self-government status

    In Florida, legislators are taking aim at Disney for opposing the state's Republican Governor Ron Desantis. The governor wants to disband the company's long-held special tax district that allows Disney to govern its own land. The move comes after Disney publicly condemned Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law, known as "Don't Say Gay." Manuel Bojorquez reports from Orlando.

  • Amazon Plans to Invest $1 Billion in Logistics and Robotics Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it plans to invest $1 billion in companies developing technologies in logistics, supply chain management and safety, as the retailer seeks to keep an eye on new ideas that might aid its core business. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Di

  • Amazon’s Cloud Chief Eyes Acquisitions, Expanding Market Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud chief Adam Selipsky said the e-commerce giant doesn’t plan to spin off its profitable Amazon Web Services division.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix Bet“We have no curr

  • Florida Lawmakers Follow DeSantis Lead to Cancel Disney’s Perks

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature passed a measure to strip Walt Disney Co. of its self-governance privileges in the state, escalating a feud between Governor Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAck

  • How the gay rights showdown threatens Disney's unprecedented self-rule in Florida

    Florida's Senate on Wednesday voted to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allows Disney to function as its own government.

  • U.S. regulators sue MoneyGram for illegally holding up customer funds and ‘leaving families high and dry’

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Attorney General of New York sued payments company MoneyGram for allegedly breaking consumer protection laws