U.S. FTC files proposed settlement with Broadcom

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine
Diane Bartz and Stephen Nellis
·2 min read

By Diane Bartz and Stephen Nellis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a proposed order to settle antitrust charges against semiconductor maker Broadcom Inc, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The consent order requires Broadcom to stop demanding that its customers buy components mostly or only from Broadcom, the FTC said.

Broadcom said in a statement that it was pleased to resolve the matter. "While we disagree that our actions violated the law and disagree with the FTC's characterizations of our business, we look forward to putting this matter behind us," it said.

Broadcom reached a similar agreement with the European Commission in October 2020.

The FTC said that Broadcom had a monopoly in three kinds of chips used to make TV set-top boxes and broadband devices.

The commission vote to accept the settlement was 4-0 with Chair Lina Khan, who joined the panel in June, not participating.

Broadcom has become a major supplier of WiFi and Bluetooth chips to companies like Apple Inc . But the FTC complaint relates to an older segment of its business that deals with chips for wired communications, including television set-top devices made for television and broadband service providers such as AT&T Inc and Verizon Inc .

Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with Bernstein, estimates that those chips provided about $2.5 billion of Broadcom's overall $23.8 billion in revenue for its most recent fiscal year.

In its statement, Broadcom said "the FTC investigation into our other businesses has been closed without action.”

Rasgon said that some investors had worried the FTC settlement offer "could be the tip of the iceberg" of a broader investigation, but that Broadcom's statement seemed to ally those fears.

"If one of the worries was the (larger) switching business would be next, then that seems to be safe now,” Rasgon said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; additional reporting by Akanksha Rana; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says

    Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc unit Google should cover more than just the top five tech giants, Europe's antitrust chief said on Friday. Known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the proposed rules are Europe's way of ensuring that U.S. tech companies treat rivals and users fairly after a number of antitrust investigations failed to ensure a level playing field. European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager's proposal targets companies with more than 6.5 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in annual European turnover in the last three years or 65 billion euros in market value in the last financial year, and which provide a core platform service in at least three EU countries.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day Monday.com Forms IPO Base With A New Entry Point

    Recent initial public offering Monday.com, the IBD Stock of the Day, has formed an IPO base and is nearing a new buy point.

  • EV Stock Lordstown Motors Is Dropping on Report of Justice Department Probe

    Stock in electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors is falling in Friday trading after The Wall Street Journal reported the Justice Department is investigating the company.

  • US hits Myanmar with new sanctions, revokes ICC penalties

    The Biden administration on Friday hit 22 senior Myanmar officials and family members with sanctions over the government’s crackdown on democracy protests after the coup. The action was accompanied by the removal of sanctions on three Iranian industrial executives whom the Trump administration penalized for supporting Iran’s ballistic missile program. Treasury announced the move against seven members of the Myanmar military and 15 spouses and adult children of previously sanctioned officials as part of the U.S. response to the February coup and subsequent violence against demonstrators in the country, also known as Burma.

  • The internet has a giant beef with “Bread Steak”

    Back in April, the food recipe site Epicurious made a splash in the food world when it announced that it would no longer be publishing beef recipes. Eating beef was not good for the environment, the editors explained in a lengthy FAQ, and they felt it was a wiser choice to abstain.

  • How Bill Cosby made his assault case a racial justice issue

    His legal team has used racial justice talking points to obscure the assault allegations, and preserve his public image, experts say

  • Howard University says Phylicia Rashad's celebration of Cosby release 'lacked sensitivity toward survivors'

    Howard University tried to distance itself from a statement made by Dean Phylicia Rashad, who has a long-standing relationship with Bill Cosby, for celebrating the news of his release from prison over a previously made prosecutorial agreement.

  • How did Eddie Cox, a white man, become a top leader of Kansas City’s Black Mafia?

    Eddie Cox, accused in 17 murders, held an unusual place in Kansas City’s underworld: a white leader in the city’s so-called “Black Mafia.”

  • DeSantis vetoes repeal of no-fault insurance law

    Florida lawmakers have pondered repealing the state’s 1970 no-fault insurance law for more than a decade, coming close to doing so in three straight sessions before approving a hotly-debated, but ultimately overwhelmingly supported, revamp this year.

  • GM shakes up lithium industry with California geothermal project

    General Motors Co is investing in a U.S. lithium project that could become the country's largest by 2024, making the automaker one of the first to develop its own source of a battery metal crucial for the electrification of cars and trucks. The deal, announced on Friday, comes as automakers around the world scramble for access to lithium and other electric vehicle (EV) metals as internal combustion engines are phased out. Detroit-based GM said it will make a "multimillion-dollar investment" in and help develop Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) Ltd's Hell's Kitchen geothermal brine project near California's Salton Sea, roughly 160 miles (258 km) southeast of Los Angeles.

  • Gazprom holds back exports via Ukraine, pressing case for Nord Stream 2 -analysts

    Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom has held off from booking additional capacity for gas supplies via Ukraine to meet surging demand in recent months, sending a clear sign it is waiting for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be commissioned, analysts said. Nord Stream 2, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, has faced criticism from the United States, which says it will increase European reliance on Russian gas. The project is set to double the annual capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic metres, more than Russia's total gas exports to Europe for half a year.

  • 2 delivery companies in Oregon reportedly stopped working for Amazon, their only client, alleging 'intolerable' conduct and unsafe working conditions

    Triton Transportation and Last Mile Delivery ended work with Amazon, their only client, after accusing the company of poor pay and working conditions.

  • I’ve set pay policies at big companies — here are 3 secrets to getting a raise

    Everyone wants a pay raise, but few of us know how to ask for one. Titles are less relevant to pay than your company’s job leveling practices. If your company doesn’t make its guide available, know that it was most likely cribbed from one of the (widely searchable online) templates from vendors like Radford, Willis Towers Watson, or Mercer.

  • 20 Top Jobs for Millennials Who Want To Make Six Figures

    Millennials are the largest generation in the modern workforce. If you're a millennial, you're likely looking for jobs that give you the opportunity to work among your peers and also have a high...

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Get Hammered

    Natural gas markets have fallen rather significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as the effect of gravity has finally returned.

  • I’m a 55-year-old single mom adopting a teenager. I have $550,000 in my retirement account, make $295,000 a year but would like to retire early. Can I?

    You might want to hold off on that, said Kristian Finfrock, founder and financial adviser at Retirement Income Strategies. “Although I don’t want her to deplete her savings, I prefer it over the retirement account loan, which has far-reaching consequences in my opinion.” You didn’t specify what type of retirement account you have at work, but if it’s a 401(k), there are a few rules you should know.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • ‘Simply not enough.’ Surfside condo has $48 million in insurance coverage, court hears

    The first court hearing was held Thursday for a handful of initial lawsuits stemming from the Surfside condo collapse, and a Miami-Dade judge acknowledged that the building’s $48 million in total insurance coverage likely won’t be enough.

  • H&M: Fashion giant sees China sales slump after Xinjiang boycott

    Western brands were recently hit by a backlash in China over statements on Xinjiang and the Uyghurs.

  • Nintendo Can’t Even Get $50 A Month From Sued Rom Site

    Suing a video game rom site and being awarded $2.1 million in damages doesn’t mean much if the defendant can’t pay. Apparently, Nintendo’s having trouble collecting from RomUniverse founder Matthew Storman, who’s already missed a $50 monthly sanctions payment to the video game publisher.