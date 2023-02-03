2

U.S. FTC prepares potential antitrust lawsuit against Amazon - WSJ

·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any case remains in flux, according to the report.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while FTC declined to comment.

The FTC has been scrutinizing the bundling practices of the company's Prime subscription service, the Journal also reported.

Amazon in December reached a settlement with the European Union in three antitrust probes after it addressed the EU's concerns over its use of sellers' data, saving it from a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

