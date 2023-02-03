U.S. antitrust agency preparing lawsuit against Amazon - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
·2 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any case was uncertain, according to the report.

Amazon and the FTC declined to comment.

The commission began probing Amazon during the Trump administration. The company has been criticized for allegedly favoring its own products and disfavoring outside sellers on its platform.

The FTC has been scrutinizing the bundling practices of the company's Prime subscription service, the WSJ also reported.

Amazon in December reached a settlement with the European Union in three antitrust probes after it addressed the EU's concerns over use of sellers' data, saving the company from a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover.

Outsiders got a small view into the relationship between the agency and Amazon last August when the agency rejected an Amazon bid to quash demands that both Chief Executive Andy Jassy and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos testify at investigative hearings. Amazon had questioned what it called the agency's "burdensome" requests in its investigation of the sign-up and cancellation processes for its Prime program.

The Justice Department and FTC have probes underway of all four platforms. The Justice Department has sued Alphabet's Google twice, once regarding its search business and a second time on advertising technology. The FTC has sued Meta's Facebook.

The FTC has also lost a court ruling aimed at stopping a deal that Meta undertook to buy VR company Within.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Kenyan police sentenced for murder of rights lawyer

    Three Kenyan police officers were on Friday given sentences ranging from 24 years in jail to the death penalty for the brutal murder of a rights lawyer and two other people.Lessit on Friday sentenced former policeman Fredrick Leliman to death while his colleagues were sentenced to 24 and 30 years in prison.

  • Brazil's police carry out fresh raids as part of Jan. 8 riots probe

    Brazil's federal police on Friday carried out fresh raids as part of a probe into the Jan. 8 insurrection, when supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasilia. Police said in a statement they were serving three preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants ordered by the Supreme Court in five states and the federal district, where Brasilia is located. The new efforts represent the fourth phase of an operation launched last month aimed at identifying people who participated in, funded or fostered the riots, in which a mob invaded and ransacked the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

  • Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says Russia prepares offensive in several areas

    Key developments on Feb.

  • Unheralded group of Chiefs get redemption in Super Bowl hunt

    The Kansas City Chiefs have some of the biggest names in the NFL, from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Chris Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster, yet they're playing in their third Super Bowl in four years largely because they refused to give up on players only their most-passionate fans know about. There’s the quartet of rookie defensive backs that were picked on all season, but who largely shut down Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals' other talented wide receivers while picking off Joe Burrow twice in the AFC championship game. There's Skyy Moore, their fumble-prone rookie punt returner whose fumble cost them a win in Indianapolis in Week 3, but whose big return in the waning seconds Sunday night helped to set up the winning field goal in the 23-20 victory.

  • Novartis (NVS) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates

    Novartis (NVS) reports mixed fourth-quarter results, with key brands maintaining momentum but Cosentyx sales declining and generic competition remaining a drag.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorses even stricter gun control after string of mass shootings

    A bill announced Wednesday would limit where people can carry concealed guns in California following a series of mass shootings.

  • Taliban asks Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home

    Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign minister Wednesday asked Pakistani authorities to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from Amir Khan Muttaqi came two days after Pakistani officials said the attackers who orchestrated Monday's suicide bombing that killed 101 people in northwest Pakistan staged the attack on Afghan soil. During a ceremony to inaugurate a drug addiction treatment center in the capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Muttaqi asked Pakistan's government to launch a serious investigation into Monday’s mosque bombing in Peshawar.

  • California Gov. Newsom seeks limits on where people can carry concealed guns

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns after multiple mass shootings left dozens dead across the state in January, calling for more restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's toughest gun laws.

  • Amazon may be target of antitrust suit as FTC reviews practices deemed anticompetitive: WSJ

    The Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. (amzn) the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The suit could challenge many of the tech giant's business practices as being anticompetitive, the people said. Amazon officials have not yet had meetings with FTC commissioners to argue against any suit, but the agency has been reviewing the company's practices to determine whether it favors its own products over competitors' on its platform, and how it treats third-party sellers on Amazon.com, some of the people said.

  • Southern California human trafficking sweep

    82 law enforcement agencies, along with victim advocacy groups, conducted a statewide operation focusing on the rescue of ‘commercially sexually exploited victims and the apprehension of their exploiters.’

  • How do you hide a stolen pink semi-truck? Duo tried red spray paint, Florida cops say

    They did it in a hotel parking lot, officials say.

  • California Democrats aim to protect gun control measures from challenges

    California Democrats on Wednesday vowed to enact new legislation aimed at protecting state restrictions on carrying concealed weapons from conservative legal challenges, days after two mass shootings left 18 people dead in the most-populous U.S. state. The proposed legislation would raise the age at which a gun owner can apply for a concealed-carry permit, increase the training requirement for obtaining a permit and ban the use of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon. It also would carve out sensitive zones in airports and around schools where concealed weapons would not be allowed.

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter ordered by officials to properly label bedrooms in San Francisco HQ as sleeping areas — or convert them back to offices within 15 days

    San Francisco officials ordered Twitter to restore its bedrooms back to offices in 15 days if it doesn't label them as sleeping areas, per a notice.

  • Trump Org Pays $1.6 Million Fine for Tax Fraud Conviction

    REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File PhotoFormer President Donald Trump’s family company—notorious for stiffing contractors and dodging bills—has paid the $1.6 million fine it received for its tax fraud conviction in December.The New York County Clerk received the payment in two separate checks on Jan. 24, according to a clerk who confirmed matter-of-factly that the checks didn’t bounce.In recent days, according to a court spokesman, the clerk’s office notified Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who sent

  • Lawsuit alleges Black Columbus police supervisor discriminated against white officers

    The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio alleges Columbus police Cmdr. Melissa McFadden created a a racist work environment.

  • A Chester County manufacturer will close its plant. Workers will be impacted

    It’s the largest area plant closure in two years.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Vietnamese EV company VinFast to open over 30 showrooms in California

    Vietnamese electric vehicle company VinFast is expanding its presence in California with plans for over 20 additional locations in the state. The showrooms are just a fraction of over 30 showrooms that the company plans to establish in the state.

  • Singaporean man sues woman for $2.3 million over 'trauma' of being friend-zoned

    A Singaporean man has sued a woman for 3 million Singaporean dollars (approximately $2.3 million) for causing him “trauma and depression” after she rejected a romantic relationship with him. The man, identified as K. Kawshigan, filed two lawsuits against the woman, Nora Tan, according to reports. Kawshigan claims that he lost earnings from his business partnerships and had to shell out high expenses for therapy in order to overcome his trauma in his filing on July 7, 2022.