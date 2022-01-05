U.S. fund seeks $6.5 billion in damages in lawsuit against Malaysia's IHH

·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian healthcare group IHH Healthcare Berhad said on Wednesday Emqore Envesecure Private Capital Trust is seeking in excess of $6.5 billion in damages from it and more than two dozen named defendants in a lawsuit.

IHH said in a stock exchange filing that U.S. fund Emqore's claim - in an amendment to the lawsuit filed in 2020- was in relation to the issuance of shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd to IHH's subsidiary in 2018.

IHH, the largest private healthcare group in Asia, took control of India's Fortis Healthcare that year after a months-long bidding process competing with domestic and international firms.

Emqore is seeking "damages in excess of $6.5 billion comprising compensatory damages plus treble damages and attorneys' fees pursuant to the U.S. Racketeer, Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act".

"Emqore broadly alleges that it has purportedly suffered losses as the defendants had allegedly conspired to frustrate a proposed share acquisition transaction between Fortis and Emqore's supposed predecessors," IHH said.

The group said it was not possible to determine the estimated potential liability to IHH arising from the suit, as it involved 28 named defendants and 20 non-party defendants.

"However ... the suit is not expected to have any business, operational or financial impact on IHH, as IHH believes that it has strong grounds for dismissal of the suit," it said.

IHH said it intends to file a motion to dismiss Emqore's amended complaint and defend vigorously against the claims.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge in Prince Andrew sex abuse case grills his defense, saying there's no debate about what 'involuntary sexual intercourse' means

    A lawyer for Prince Andrew argued that Virginia Giuffre didn't sufficiently detail her allegations that the prince sexually abused her when she was 17.

  • Newly unsealed $500,000 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein doesn't explicitly mention Prince Andrew

    Prince Andrew has argued that he is among the "other potential defendants" who are not specified in the settlement's release.

  • Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

    PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.A source close to Giuffre exclusively told The Daily Beast that h

  • Prince Andrew Struggles to Convince Judge That Giuffre’s Secret Epstein Settlement Gets Him Off the Hook

    Tristan Fewings/Getty ImagesPrince Andrew’s lawyers on Tuesday struggled to persuade a New York judge that a civil suit brought against the royal by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre—who is seeking unspecified damages claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17—should be thrown out.The judge appeared unimpressed with lawyer Andrew B. Brettler’s key argument that the prince was released from legal jeopardy by the terms of a $500,000 settlement Giuffre signed with Epstein in 2

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Company fired woman with autism over ‘unprofessional’ communication, NC lawsuit says

    The woman’s lawyer said she had asked for help understanding what was unprofessional in her messages before she was fired.

  • U.S. Became World’s Top LNG Exporter, Spurred by Europe Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time ever last month, as deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockOutput from American facilit

  • Legal experts see good news for Prince Andrew in Virginia Giuffre's newly unsealed deal with Jeffrey Epstein. But the royal isn't out of the woods yet.

    Virginia Giuffre's 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein on sex-trafficking claims was unsealed Monday.

  • Should You Retire Now To Maximize Time in Retirement, or Keep Working To Save More?

    Nearly half of working Americans worry about running out of money in retirement (45%), while the rest (55%) say running out of time to do what they want in retirement is a bigger concern, a recent...

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    "An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

    Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Axios Visuals Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs.Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock

    A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win fast rejection of a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was sexually trafficked to the royal by the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made clear that he was not leaning Andrew’s way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said the case “should absolutely be dismissed.” Kaplan repeatedly shot down Brettler's arguments or disputed them with other reasoning.

  • Investors Buy up Metaverse Real Estate in Virtual Land Boom

    Real-estate transactions in the metaverse are reaching record highs. We spoke with companies investing in digital real estate to understand the economic model, and why investors are spending millions on virtual property. Photo: Republic Realm

  • Wells Fargo's chief risk officer to leave -memo

    Norton joined Wells in June of 2018, just months after the U.S. Federal Reserve imposed an unprecedented asset cap on the bank and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a sweeping consent order related to Wells' sales of mortgage and auto-insurance products. Norton, who joined from JPMorgan Chase & Co, took on the job of overhauling the bank's risk management framework at a time when it was still facing costs and restrictions from its years-old sales practice scandals. "Under (Norton's) leadership, we have made tremendous progress, and our risk organization is completely different from what existed when she arrived," Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharff wrote in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

  • Virginia Giuffre's 2009 Settlement With Jeffrey Epstein Made Public

    A 13-year-old settlement agreement between Virginia Giuffre and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been made public, and Prince Andrew’s lawyers say it shields him from her current civil lawsuit against him. The 2009 deal, in which Giuffre received $500,000, contains a liability release in which she agreed not to sue anyone connected to Epstein who could be described as a "potential defendant," BBC News reports. Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue that the damages agreement, filed in federal co

  • General Motors 90-year reign as top US car seller ends

    Japan's Toyota outsold GM, which had held the top spot for nearly a century.

  • MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads

    According to its 2021 jobs report, 97% of Cornell Johnson MBAs received employment offers within three months of graduation. Courtesy photo Though salaries and bonuses continue to rise year-over-year for Cornell University’s MBA graduates, ... The post MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • HOLMES TRIAL VERDICT: Analysis from Stanford Law Prof. Robert Weisberg

    Stanford Law Prof. Robert Weisberg weighs in on jury's guilty verdict on four counts in trial of Elizabeth Holmes (1-3-2022)