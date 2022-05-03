U.S. Futures Rise; Traders Await Hong Kong Reopen: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures made modest gains Tuesday and sovereign bonds retreated as investors evaluated the implications of a global wave of monetary tightening to tackle elevated inflation.

In Asia, equities rose in South Korea and wavered in Australia, where the central bank is expected to boost interest rates for the first time since 2010. Australian debt fell and the local currency jumped before the decision.

Japan and China are shut for holidays, but Hong Kong reopens from a break facing a range of crosscurrents, including a rally in U.S.-listed Chinese shares.

China last week vowed support for so-called platform firms, stirring bets on a softer regulatory stance toward technology companies. But the Chinese state may also seek a 1% stake in the nation’s biggest tech firms as well as a direct role in corporate decisions, according to a report.

Treasuries fell Monday, taking the 10-year yield to 3% and sending real yields back above zero. There’s no cash trading in Asia due to the Japan break.

Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve’s biggest rate hike Wednesday since 2000, one of many central bank decisions this week. A dollar gauge slipped while remaining in sight of a two-year high.

The key question for markets remains whether the global economy can weather the shift toward tighter financial conditions without tipping into a downturn. Bouts of optimism have tended to fizzle rapidly this year.

“Our view remains that the right strategy right now is to position for inflation -- a clear and present fact -- rather than recession, which is still only a possibility,” Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.

In China, authorities continue to fight a Covid outbreak with lockdowns that are hampering both the economy and global supply chains.

Elsewhere, oil held at about $105 a barrel. Traders continue to weigh up potential supply disruptions linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine, along with demand risks from China’s Covid struggles.

Dip-buying in the technology sector led U.S. equities higher Monday after a bruising April for global markets.

Key events this week:

  • Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

  • U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

  • Fed rate decision, briefing with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Bank of England rate decision and briefing, Thursday

  • OPEC+ convenes virtually for a regular meeting, Thursday

  • U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:58 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index shed 0.1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 129.88 per dollar, up 0.2%

  • The offshore yuan traded at 6.6682 per dollar, up 0.1%

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.0526, up 0.2%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 2.98% Monday

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 3.29%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $105.75 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,866.93 an ounce, up 0.2%

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

