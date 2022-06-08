U.S. Futures Dip; Stocks Rise on China Tech, Japan: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose in Asia on Wednesday, spurred by Chinese technology shares and a climb in Japan as yen weakness bolsters exporters.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index advanced after new video game approvals encouraged the view that China’s crackdown on internet firms is loosening. That helped an Asia-Pacific share gauge to add a little under 1%.

Still, the tech index and the broader Asian market came off session highs, suggesting some investors took the opportunity to bank profits. Equity futures were mixed, with those for the U.S. dipping and Europe’s pushing higher.

Treasury yields edged up, taking the benchmark 10-year rate back toward 3%. The yen slid to another two-decade low versus the dollar on the policy contrast between a super-dovish Bank of Japan and hawkish Federal Reserve.

Sentiment remains fragile on concerns that interest rates will need to go much higher to rein in inflation, stifling economic growth in the process. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index of raw materials is at a record peak, underlining global price pressures.

“There seems to be across all of the investing segments a lack of strong conviction in the direction of the market,” Kate Moore, head of thematic strategy for global allocation at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. “We are going to see a lot more investors remain on the sidelines, remain cautiously positioned.”

The World Bank again cut its forecast for 2022 global expansion, warning of several years of above-average inflation and below-average growth.

“When you look at the global growth backdrop, it’s certainly slowing and it’s slowing from very high levels and it’s going to feel uncomfortable,” Erin Browne, Pacific Investment Management Co. multi-asset strategies portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg Radio.

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio said central banks across the globe will be required to cut interest rates in 2024 after a period of stagflation constrains their economies, according to a report.

Cryptocurrencies were on the back foot, with Bitcoin shedding about 4% and falling back to around $30,000.

Which commodities will outperform into year-end? Raw materials is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Key events to watch this week:

  • Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

  • OECD Economic Outlook, a twice-yearly analysis of major global economic trends and prospects for the next two years. Wednesday

  • European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

  • China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday

  • US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

  • China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 12:38 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures increased 0.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

  • The Japanese yen dropped 0.3% to 133 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6755 per dollar

  • The euro traded at $1.0683, down 0.2%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.99%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 3.52%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $119.62 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,847.32 an ounce, down 0.3%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse appoints Huang as head of APAC asset management

    Credit Suisse has appointed Min Huang to lead its asset management business in the Asia Pacific, an internal memo reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday. The appointment comes seven months after Huang was named the bank's interim head for APAC asset management in November. Huang, who joined the Swiss bank in 2006 and held various leadership roles in investment bank and asset management functions.

  • South Korea Truckers Go on Strike at Ports as Fuel Costs Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Thousands of truck drivers in South Korea have gone on strike at major ports and container depots, posing the latest threat to strained global-supply chains.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe truckers un

  • Bulk of US Venture Investors Want to Back Minority-Run Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The majority of US and Canadian-based venture capital investors are planning to back funds with exposure to female founders, a sign that male-dominated capital allocation might start to shift.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If U

  • Longreach, Navis Capital Said In Talks for Eyewear Chain Owndays

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms Longreach Group and Navis Capital are in exclusive talks to buy Japanese eyewear retailer Owndays Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up Sanctio

  • Nike says to end run club app in China; to offer "localised solution"

    Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, is discontinuing its popular Nike Run Club (NRC) App in China from Wednesday, the company said, the latest reassessment by a U.S. brand of its offerings to the Chinese market. The U.S. sportswear brand made the announcement to its mainland China users through the app on Wednesday morning and thanked them for their support. It did not give a reason for the decision but a company spokesperson told Reuters that it planned to provide Chinese runners with an "enhanced and localised solution in the future".

  • India Raises Benchmark Rates For Second Straight Month To Tame ‘Steep’ Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIndia’s central bank raised the key interest rate for a second straight mont

  • Credit Suisse says loss likely for second quarter

    Credit Suisse is likely to experience a group-wide loss in the second quarter, the bank said on Wednesday, a further blow to the embattled lender. "The combination of the current geopolitical situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, significant monetary tightening by major central banks in response to the substantial increase in inflation and the unwind of COVID-related stimulus measures have resulted in continued heightened market volatility, weak customer flows and ongoing client deleveraging, notably in the APAC region," Credit Suisse said in a statement. "Within the Investment Bank ...the impact of these conditions, together with continued low levels of capital markets issuance and the widening in credit spreads ... are likely to lead to a loss for this division as well as a loss for the Group in the second quarter of 2022."

  • Coco Gauff Lost at Roland Garros. Coco Gauff Won.

    I’m a tennis casual at best. The one time I took a stab at playing, it took less than an hour for me to lose every ball I bought from Target to the woods behind the court. I pretty much only watch when Venus, Serena, Sloane Stephens or Coco Gauff are playing in a major, and yes, that’s because I care about the sport almost exclusively because, and when, Black players have a shot at winning something significant.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • This Just Happened for the First Time in Nvidia's History

    For the first time in its history, graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) generated a higher quarterly revenue in its data center segment than in its gaming division. This flip shows Nvidia's resilience as it faces several volatile markets. Once just a company focused on improving gaming graphics, Nvidia has expanded its product offerings to multiple other areas.

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Soar 122%, Says Wall Street

    Navigating the market sell-off isn't easy, but following Wall Street's lead can be rewarding.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    An up to 31% plunge in the Nasdaq is the perfect excuse to put your money to work in these three steady businesses.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.