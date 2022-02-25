Stocks Climb, Futures Waver Amid Ukraine Conflict: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed in Asia on Friday while U.S. equity futures wavered as traders grappled with the economic and monetary-policy implications of the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia. U.S. contracts slipped after a choppy Wall Street session Thursday that left the S&P 500 with a 1.5% gain and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 -- which briefly fell into a bear market -- up 3.4%.

President Joe Biden imposed stiffer penalties on Russia, whose forces have pushed closer to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in one of Europe’s worst security crises since World War II.

The sanctions included action against five major Russian banks to impair their access to foreign currency. The measures stopped short of barring the nation from the Swift international payment network, however, and have spared Russian crude supplies.

Oil advanced but remained shy of the peaks above $100 a barrel hit in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s military action. The U.S. said it’s working with major consuming nations to coordinate releases from strategic reserves.

Treasuries were mixed, with the 10-year yield inching upward. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand also declined. A lingering haven bid for sovereign debt is being tempered by concerns about inflation and tightening monetary settings. The dollar was steady. Gold has slipped from a 17-month peak but remains above $1,900 an ounce.

Investors are considering the possible inflation and growth shocks to the global economy from the conflict and ensuing sanctions. Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters, while Russia is also rich in energy and metals. Disruptions could stoke already high price pressures just as the Federal Reserve prepares to tighten policy.

Story continues

Biden’s announcement leaves markets “looking at some additional sanctions being added but certainly not as bad as it possibly could have been,” Emily Weis, macro strategist at State Street Corp., said on Bloomberg Television. That contributed to the Wall Street “risk rally,” she added.

Federal Reserve officials signaled they remain on track to raise interest rates next month despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Mester’s View

Among them was Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said that “barring an unexpected turn in the economy, I believe it will be appropriate to move the funds rate up in March and follow with further increases in the coming months.”

Money-market traders have pared back slightly their expectations for central bank hikes this year, but they still see the Fed implementing around six quarter-point increases.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank officials said the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may delay but not stop an exit from stimulus in 2022.

“How is the Fed going to react to this geopolitical risk?” Frances Stacy, director of strategy at Optimal Capital Advisors, said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s where we’re seeing spikes, where we start to try and reprice speculation around that.”

Russian assets nosedived Thursday, spurring emergency action from the country’s central bank. Almost $200 billion in stock-market value was wiped out, and roughly a third of the sovereign debt’s value.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. consumer income, U.S. durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 3.4%

Japan’s Topix index increased 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.5%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1191

The Japanese yen was at 115.55 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3222 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.97%

Australia’s 10-year yield increased 10 basis points to 2.25%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $94.45 a barrel

Gold was at $1,907.22 an ounce, up 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.