Stocks Climb, Futures Waver Amid Ukraine Conflict: Markets Wrap

Stocks Climb, Futures Waver Amid Ukraine Conflict: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunil Jagtiani
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bloomberg Television
    Financial and business cable news channel

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed in Asia on Friday while U.S. equity futures wavered as traders grappled with the economic and monetary-policy implications of the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia. U.S. contracts slipped after a choppy Wall Street session Thursday that left the S&P 500 with a 1.5% gain and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 -- which briefly fell into a bear market -- up 3.4%.

President Joe Biden imposed stiffer penalties on Russia, whose forces have pushed closer to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in one of Europe’s worst security crises since World War II.

The sanctions included action against five major Russian banks to impair their access to foreign currency. The measures stopped short of barring the nation from the Swift international payment network, however, and have spared Russian crude supplies.

Oil advanced but remained shy of the peaks above $100 a barrel hit in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s military action. The U.S. said it’s working with major consuming nations to coordinate releases from strategic reserves.

Treasuries were mixed, with the 10-year yield inching upward. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand also declined. A lingering haven bid for sovereign debt is being tempered by concerns about inflation and tightening monetary settings. The dollar was steady. Gold has slipped from a 17-month peak but remains above $1,900 an ounce.

Investors are considering the possible inflation and growth shocks to the global economy from the conflict and ensuing sanctions. Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters, while Russia is also rich in energy and metals. Disruptions could stoke already high price pressures just as the Federal Reserve prepares to tighten policy.

Biden’s announcement leaves markets “looking at some additional sanctions being added but certainly not as bad as it possibly could have been,” Emily Weis, macro strategist at State Street Corp., said on Bloomberg Television. That contributed to the Wall Street “risk rally,” she added.

Federal Reserve officials signaled they remain on track to raise interest rates next month despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Mester’s View

Among them was Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said that “barring an unexpected turn in the economy, I believe it will be appropriate to move the funds rate up in March and follow with further increases in the coming months.”

Money-market traders have pared back slightly their expectations for central bank hikes this year, but they still see the Fed implementing around six quarter-point increases.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank officials said the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may delay but not stop an exit from stimulus in 2022.

“How is the Fed going to react to this geopolitical risk?” Frances Stacy, director of strategy at Optimal Capital Advisors, said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s where we’re seeing spikes, where we start to try and reprice speculation around that.”

Russian assets nosedived Thursday, spurring emergency action from the country’s central bank. Almost $200 billion in stock-market value was wiped out, and roughly a third of the sovereign debt’s value.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • U.S. consumer income, U.S. durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 3.4%

  • Japan’s Topix index increased 0.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.5%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.1191

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.55 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3222 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.97%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield increased 10 basis points to 2.25%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $94.45 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,907.22 an ounce, up 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LSB (LXU) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    LSB (LXU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 94.59% and 5.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Morgan Stanley discloses investigation into block trading business

    The disclosure in a regulatory filing follows reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing whether financial executives may have broken rules by tipping off hedge funds ahead of large sales of shares, known as "block trades". The SEC is investigating Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, along with the U.S. Department of Justice, Reuters reported last week, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

  • Wild Commodity Swings Signal Risk of Shortages in Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's attack on Ukraine sparked huge volatility across global commodity markets on Thursday: Oil passed $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 before swiftly retreating, while gold reversed its gains. European gas jumped earlier in the day, aluminum hit an all-time high and milling wheat traded in Paris reached a record.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hit

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • 2 Crushed Commerce Stocks Are Making Big Comebacks After Hours Thursday

    Shares of Block finished the regular session up 7% after having dropped as much as 7% early in the day. After hours, Block added another 23% gain as investors liked what they saw in the company's fourth-quarter financial report . Block's results were impressive.

  • U.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Western allies see Kyiv poised to fall to Russian forces soon. President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions on Russia, while partners in Europe and Japan signed off on their list of penalties. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoug

  • Market check: Nasdaq, S&P 500 reverse losses in late trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details market rallies in late intraday trading amid spiking crude oil prices, in addition to looking at metals gold and palladium, and the tech and cybersecurity sectors.

  • Ukrainian ambassador says Russian platoon surrendered to Ukrainian forces

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit he wore for his Monday speech, prompting speculation that his war declaration was pretaped

    In videos that aired on Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Tata in planemaker talks over Air India order -sources

    Planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE have met executives from India's Tata Group in recent weeks to discuss future plane orders for Air India, two people familiar with the matter said. Tata last month regained ownership of state-run carrier Air India after nearly 70 years in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal. While the airline has lucrative landing slots, the group faces an uphill task to upgrade Air India's aging fleet and turn around its financials and service levels.

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • Finland says debate on NATO membership 'will change' after Russian invasion

    Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will change the debate around NATO membership within her country."Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat, but it is also now clear that the debate on NATO membership in Finland will change," Marin said, YLE News reported.Finland has been debating for months whether the country should apply for NATO membership, with Marin saying it would require...

  • The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

    The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Trump and other top conservatives rally to Putin's side as he threatens Ukraine

    Donald Trump and his allies are working overtime to try to persuade Americans that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is really Joe Biden's fault.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.