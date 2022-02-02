U.S. Futures Drop as Sour Earnings Cloud Asia Open: Markets Wrap

U.S. Futures Drop as Sour Earnings Cloud Asia Open: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The rally in global stocks looked set to falter Thursday after mixed earnings from technology bellwethers and as traders await more clues on how quickly key central banks will tighten monetary policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.S. equity futures dropped, with contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperforming, after Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and streaming service Spotify Technology SA plunged in late trading on disappointing outlooks.

That overshadowed a climb in U.S. shares by the close Wednesday that took global stocks to their best four-day advance since 2020. Australian equities retreated and contracts for Japan were in the red. Hong Kong and China are shut for a holiday.

The euro remained higher after a strong regional inflation print that added pressure on the European Central Bank to reconsider its dovish stance. Policy decisions from the ECB and the Bank of England are due Thursday.

Treasury yields dipped and a dollar gauge fell for a third day. Oil held near a seven-year high after OPEC+ agreed to another modest output boost and amid geopolitical tension from the Russia-U.S. standoff over Ukraine.

The poorly received earnings reports from the U.S. tech giants are a challenge for dip buyers hoping that corporate performance will assuage worries about central bank interest-rate hikes. Markets have swung sharply and stocks are nursing losses this year as officials pare stimulus to check inflation.

“Volatility is here to stay,” Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, said on Bloomberg Television. “Our outlook for 2022 was that we’d see more spikes in volatility. With that choppiness, with that unpredictability, investors are going to express that by compressing multiples.”

ADP data before Friday’s jobs report showed employment at U.S. firms shrank in January by the most since the early days of the pandemic. The omicron virus variant dealt a swift yet likely temporary labor-market blow.

Meanwhile, the U.S. gave the green light to plans to move more troops to Europe and dispatch soldiers already stationed on the continent further east, seeking to send a stronger military message alongside diplomatic efforts with Russia over Ukraine. Western officials have warned of punishing economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, which the Kremlin denies it plans to do.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

What to watch this week:

  • Earnings are due from Amazon, Ford Motor

  • Bank of England, European Central Bank rate decisions, Thursday

  • Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday

  • U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

  • U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday

  • Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% as of 8:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures declined 1.7%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

  • Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.7%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.1304

  • The Japanese yen was at 114.45 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3588 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.78%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell four basis points to 1.88%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.5% to reach $87.86 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,807.18 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPS Easily Beats on Earnings: Here's Why I'd Wait Before Adding or Investing

    The short story would be that the little brown truck is kicking some tail. Here's the long story.

  • Sweden boosts Ukraine aid by $5 million

    Sweden said it would give Ukraine 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.4 million) over three years to support economic development, dialogue and general resilience in south and east Ukraine. The money will go into the Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine, launched with the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States. "This fund is going to contribute to strengthen Ukraine's resilience," Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement.

  • Late Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A slew of disappointing tech earnings after regular trading ended overshadowed what will go down as the biggest four-day rally for U.S. stocks since November 2020. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedLate Earnings Sin

  • Raskin tells Senate it is not Fed's job to prescribe bank lending

    Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Reserve's regulatory work, plans to tell lawmakers she does not believe the role includes telling banks where they should be lending. In prepared testimony posted by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday ahead of her nomination hearing on Thursday, Raskin said the role of vice chair for supervision requires broad consultation inside and outside of the Fed on how best to ensure banks are managing their risks. But that job does not include telling banks where they should be lending, a rebuttal to accusations from Republicans and some industry groups that she might discourage banks from investing in fossil fuels in her capacity at the Fed.

  • AMC Taps Junk-Bond Market for $500 Million to Refinance High-Cost Pandemic Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. sold a $950 million junk bond after almost doubling the size of the offering amid unexpectedly strong demand at a moment when investors have favored floating-rate loans over bonds. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself

  • Josh Hawley calls on Biden to drop support for Ukraine membership in NATO

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling on the Biden administration to drop longstanding U.S. support for Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO, arguing that a binding commitment to defend the country would undermine efforts to counter China.Why it matters: Hawley is staking out a position increasingly supported by the Republican base but historically at odds with the mainstream GOP consensus still backed by his Senate colleagues.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Dow Jones Holds Gains After Bullish 2-Session Rally; AMC Stock Surges, Leads Meme Stocks Higher

    The Dow Jones wasn't moving much in afternoon trading Tuesday, just what the bulls wanted to see after strong gains on Friday and Monday.

  • Former Buncombe County middle school teacher takes child pornography plea deal

    A former Cane Creek Middle School teacher took a plea deal in December after an investigation early last year found he possessed child pornography.

  • Meta Platforms' weak forecast sparks meltdown of social media stocks

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's quarterly earnings miss and poor forecast on Wednesday ignited a meltdown in social media stocks and threatened to smother a recent recovery from a Wall Street tech selloff. Meta tumbled 21% following its quarterly report after the bell, erasing about $200 billion worth of its stock market value. The owner of Facebook and Instagram said it was expecting current-quarter revenue between $27 billion and $29 billion, missing the consensus analyst estimate of about $30 billion.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounce Pauses on Low Volume

    Bitcoin (BTC) buyers took a breather on Wednesday as trading volume continued to decline. Analysts are waiting for a catalyst to push prices higher or lower given the lack of conviction among buyers and sellers. Meanwhile, ETH is rising relative to BTC.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Beijing 2022: Blind eyes come cheap at the IOC

    As the 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin, the question remains: Why are they being held in China?

  • Facebook miss sends social media stocks into after-hours tailspin

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged 22% late on Wednesday after the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Several other social media companies also fell hard after the bell, including Twitter, Pinterest and Spotify, which also released disappointing results late Wednesday.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said user additions stalled in the fourth quarter and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, raising concerns about the company’s future growth. Shares plunged as much as 24% in late trading.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Wh

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.