U.S. Futures Drop as Sour Earnings Cloud Asia Open: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The rally in global stocks looked set to falter Thursday after mixed earnings from technology bellwethers and as traders await more clues on how quickly key central banks will tighten monetary policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.S. equity futures dropped, with contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperforming, after Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and streaming service Spotify Technology SA plunged in late trading on disappointing outlooks.

That overshadowed a climb in U.S. shares by the close Wednesday that took global stocks to their best four-day advance since 2020. Australian equities retreated and contracts for Japan were in the red. Hong Kong and China are shut for a holiday.

The euro remained higher after a strong regional inflation print that added pressure on the European Central Bank to reconsider its dovish stance. Policy decisions from the ECB and the Bank of England are due Thursday.

Treasury yields dipped and a dollar gauge fell for a third day. Oil held near a seven-year high after OPEC+ agreed to another modest output boost and amid geopolitical tension from the Russia-U.S. standoff over Ukraine.

The poorly received earnings reports from the U.S. tech giants are a challenge for dip buyers hoping that corporate performance will assuage worries about central bank interest-rate hikes. Markets have swung sharply and stocks are nursing losses this year as officials pare stimulus to check inflation.

“Volatility is here to stay,” Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, said on Bloomberg Television. “Our outlook for 2022 was that we’d see more spikes in volatility. With that choppiness, with that unpredictability, investors are going to express that by compressing multiples.”

Story continues

ADP data before Friday’s jobs report showed employment at U.S. firms shrank in January by the most since the early days of the pandemic. The omicron virus variant dealt a swift yet likely temporary labor-market blow.

Meanwhile, the U.S. gave the green light to plans to move more troops to Europe and dispatch soldiers already stationed on the continent further east, seeking to send a stronger military message alongside diplomatic efforts with Russia over Ukraine. Western officials have warned of punishing economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, which the Kremlin denies it plans to do.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

What to watch this week:

Earnings are due from Amazon, Ford Motor

Bank of England, European Central Bank rate decisions, Thursday

Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday

Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% as of 8:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures declined 1.7%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $1.1304

The Japanese yen was at 114.45 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3588 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.78%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell four basis points to 1.88%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.5% to reach $87.86 a barrel

Gold was at $1,807.18 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.