U.S. Futures Edge Up, Growth Risks Weigh on Stocks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures edged up Friday after global shares suffered their worst quarter since the pandemic bear market, buffeted by risks from tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts made modest gains, Australian shares wavered and futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed lower. China’s worst Covid outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, and a retreat in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, are also weighing on sentiment.

Oil held losses triggered by a U.S. move to release roughly a million barrels a day from reserves to tackle rising energy costs. Russia’s invasion has disrupted commodity flows, fanning prices for everything from fuel to food.

Treasuries were mixed Thursday, flattening the gap between two-year and 10-year yields as shorter-maturity rates rose and those for the longer tenor slipped. The bond curve has intensified worries about a looming economic downturn if the Fed uses aggressive interest-rate hikes to damp high inflation.

Investors begin a new quarter wondering if the fighting in Ukraine, the isolation of Russia and the Fed’s increasingly hawkish turn will engender still more volatility and further losses for stocks and bonds this year. Raw materials are the only key asset class to deliver major gains in 2022.

Downgraded growth outlooks in the U.S., Europe and China are “something to watch very carefully,” Anwiti Bahuguna, head of multi-asset strategy at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “There are very few places to hide these days in the multi-asset space,” though commodities are a good spot because of inflation and geopolitics, she added.

U.S. data showed inflation-adjusted spending declined as prices hurt demand. The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, increased 6.4% from February 2021, the most since 1982.

In the latest over Ukraine, talks between the two sides are set to resume Friday. President Vladimir Putin said Russia aims to keep supplying gas to European customers even as it demands they shift to payment in rubles.

The Russian government has so far stayed current on its debt obligations. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Thursday processed a nearly $447 million payment for dollar debt due in 2030. Another deadline is approaching on April 4.

Just how frightening is yield-curve inversion? That’s the theme of the MLIV survey this week. Please click here to participate.

Some key events to watch this week:

U.S. jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%

Nikkei 225 futures lost 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.1%

Hang Seng futures fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat

The euro was at $1.1069

The Japanese yen was at 121.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3552 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.34%

Australia’s 10-year yield was at 2.83%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $100.69 a barrel

Gold was at $1,935.95 an ounce

