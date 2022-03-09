U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Dip Buyers Return to Risk Assets

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures extended gains on Wednesday after four days of declines for the S&P 500 on concerns that high inflation and surging commodity prices would stall an economic recovery.

Nasdaq 100 contracts jumped as much as 2.1% by 4:48 a.m. in New York, while S&P 500 futures gained 1.7%. The underlying benchmark sank on Tuesday to its lowest since June 2021. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 surged 3.4%.

Global equity markets have slumped this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring, adding to fears of even higher inflation at a time when economic growth was beginning to slow. With volatility expected to remain elevated, investors will focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week for cues on the central bank’s plan to tighten monetary policy.

“Headline trading around Ukraine, huge options skews, heightened volatility, wider spreads and oversold conditions are creating an environment for jittery trading and dampening any real risk appetite and conviction,” said Mark Taylor, trader at Mirabaud Securities.

In the latest geopolitical updates, Russia agreed to open humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine for 12 hours to allow civilians to escape from several cities. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings warned Russia was at risk of an “imminent” bond default after a wave of international sanctions led to the country’s economic isolation.

