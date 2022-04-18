U.S. Futures Gain; Stocks in Asia Eye Steady Open: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a steady start Tuesday with investors weighing the prospect for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening, and the impact on global growth and inflation from the war in Ukraine.

U.S. futures gained in early Asia trading, while contracts were higher in Japan. Australia and Hong Kong will open after the Easter break. U.S. stocks ended little changed in thin trading Monday.

Treasuries ticked lower at the long end, with the 10-year yield above 2.8%. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that interest rate increases of 75 basis points -- while not the base case -- shouldn’t be ruled out as the central banks needs to move quickly to combat inflation. The dollar gained, while the yen is in the midst of a multi-decade losing streak.

A jump in energy costs highlighted inflation concerns, as U.S. natural gas prices surged to the highest intraday level in more than 13 years. Oil trimmed gains.

Treasury yields are around the highest in more than three years as investors debate whether inflation is peaking. Disruptions to supply chains from China’s lockdowns and to commodity flows from the war are keeping upward pressures on prices at a time when global growth is tipped to slow. The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion this year on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Yield spikes have often spelled trouble for stocks, but we believe the past is an imperfect guide in a world shaped by supply shocks,” BlackRock Investment Institute strategists led by Wei Li, global chief investment strategist, said in a note. “We see central banks normalizing quickly - but not slamming the brakes on the economy. This should keep real yields low and underpin equity valuations.”

In China, investors are growing wary of risks in the country and crying out for more stimulus as the government’s steadfast adherence to Covid-zero stalls growth.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Monday that Russian forces had begun the campaign to conquer the Donbas region in Ukraine’s east as Moscow continues moving troops and material into that part of the country.

What to watch this week:

Earnings include American Express, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

French presidential election debate, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 127.10 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3799 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro traded at $1.0781

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.85%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $107.48 a barrel

Gold was at $1,978.91 an ounce

