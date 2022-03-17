U.S. Futures Slip; China Rally Cools, Crude Higher: Markets Wrap

U.S. Futures Slip; China Rally Cools, Crude Higher: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in the Asia-Pacific made a cautious start Friday after a furious rally in U.S.-listed Chinese shares fizzled and oil vaulted back above $100 a barrel on mixed signals from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Australian equities rose, while futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed lower. U.S. contracts dipped after the S&P 500 notched its biggest three-day rally since 2020. U.S.-traded Chinese stocks snapped an historic climb as investors wait for Beijing to follow up on its vow to stabilize China’s markets.

The war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia continue to shape sentiment. JPMorgan Chase & Co. processed funds for interest payments due on Russian government dollar bonds, easing some fears of a default.

Oil held a surge after the Kremlin cast doubt on how much progress ongoing cease-fire talks are making. The war has severely disrupted Russian crude flows. The Pentagon warned Russian President Vladimir Putin may threaten to use nuclear weapons if the conflict drags on.

Treasuries were mixed, the dollar was steady and Australia’s currency held gains. The yen fluctuated ahead of the Bank of Japan policy decision, which is expected to stick with monetary easing.

Global stocks have rebounded in recent days, putting them on course for their best week since November 2020. That suggests some of the worst fears about the inflationary commodity shock and hit to confidence from the war have eased. At the same time, the continued fighting and tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy point to the likelihood of more cross-asset swings ahead.

“I don’t necessarily expect the rest of the year to be that easy,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “Volatility is likely to stay elevated for quite some time” even as sentiment gauges “have been a screaming buy in some respects for quite some time.”

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are due to discuss the war later Friday. Biden will tell Xi that the U.S. will “impose costs” if China backs Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to end regular trade relations with Russia in a move that would allow the U.S. to sharply raise tariffs on Russian goods entering the country.

The latest U.S. data showed factory output rose by the most in four months, while new home construction rebounded in February. That buttressed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s view that the world’s largest economy can handle a campaign of monetary tightening to fight high inflation.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 8:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

  • Nikkei 225 futures increased 0.1%

  • Hang Seng futures shed 1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.1093

  • The Japanese yen was at 118.52 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3650 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped one basis point to 2.17%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield added two basis points to reach 2.53%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $103.44 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,942.09 an ounce

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission ejected Pacific Networks Corp. and ComNet (USA) LLC from the U.S. market, continuing a series of bans of Chinese telecommunications companies over security concerns.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineSmoke Fr