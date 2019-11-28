U.S. Futures Slip, Yen Higher on Hong Kong Bill: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped and the yen nudged higher after President Donald Trump signed a bill backing Hong Kong protesters, a move that could further strain discussions on the trade front with China. Stocks in Asia were mixed and the yuan retreated.

Stocks opened flat in Japan and equities edged up in Sydney, while those in Seoul fell. Earlier, the S&P 500 hit a fresh record after data on U.S. gross domestic product and claims for unemployment beat analysts’ expectations. The pound rose as a poll suggested the election could deliver a large majority for the Conservative Party.

With volumes light ahead of the Thanksgiving break and little in the way of direct trade news, investors are likely to focus on U.S. relations with China after Trump signed a bill into law that expresses U.S. support for Hong Kong protesters. Still, a global benchmark of developing and emerging-market equities remains just below its all-time record, on course for a third month of gains.

“The bad news is, the trade war is still on,” Andy Kapyrin, director ofresearch at RegentAtlantic Capital LLC, told Bloomberg TV. “I really don’t see substantial progress on trade with China,” and markets will perceive Trump’s signing of the bill negatively, he said.

Elsewhere, a drop in Latin American currencies turned into a rout Wednesday as Chile’s peso, Brazil’s real and Colombia’s peso all hit record lows.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

The U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, when equity and bond markets will be shut.Euro area inflation for October is due Friday.The Bank of Korea sets policy on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1% as of 9:04 a.m. in Tokyo.South Korea’s Kospi index dipped 0.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.3%.Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The underlying gauge rose 0.4% on Wednesday.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1% to 109.42 per dollar after slipping 0.5% on Wednesday.The offshore yuan fell 0.2% at 7.0267 per dollar.The pound added 0.1% to $1.2931.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about three basis points to 1.77% Wednesday.Australia’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 1.01%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $57.94 a barrel.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,456.30 an ounce.

