U.S. Futures Steady as Rally in Crude Oil Pauses: Markets Wrap

U.S. Futures Steady as Rally in Crude Oil Pauses: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Bloomberg Television
    Financial and business cable news channel

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures were steady Tuesday and a rally in crude oil paused, bringing a hiatus in volatility as investors evaluated the war in Ukraine and the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific made a steady start, pushing higher in Australia, while futures for Japan rose and Hong Kong’s were flat. The S&P 500 index trimmed most of a Monday drop by the close, while a gauge of global shares notched a second straight monthly decline for the first time since 2020.

Treasuries jumped across the curve in the Wall Street session amid risk aversion and month-end rebalancing. The dollar was narrowly mixed against key peers. Oil stabilized as traders mull the possible release of some emergency stockpiles to counter supply fears stemming from the Ukraine war.

Russia’s markets remain under huge pressure after the U.S. and its allies moved to block the Bank of Russia’s access to its foreign reserves and cut some lenders off from the SWIFT messaging system for global banking.

President Vladimir Putin announced countersanctions, while officials also introduced some capital controls to try and stem a ruble plunge. There’s a growing risk that Russia’s stocks and bonds could be kicked out of major global benchmarks as they become increasingly hard to trade.

Global markets have been whipsawed by the conflict and escalating sanctions on resource-rich Russia to isolate and pressure its economy and financial markets. Disruptions to supplies of commodities such as grain and energy threaten to stoke already-high inflation and hamper growth, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates. The world’s banks are already tightening financial restrictions on Russian commodities.

“We could see a longer off-ramp for inflation here” amid the added pressures to energy prices from the Russian invasion, Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg Television. She said a half-point Fed hike in March “is probably off the table” while adding she expects four quarter-point increases in 2022.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who does not vote on monetary policy this year, said he favors raising rates by 25 basis points in March and would consider a half-point move if inflation fails to decline.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll see a lot of gyrations and a potential for an even bigger dip,” Andy Kapyrin, co-chief investment officer at Regentatlantic Capital LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “But that will be a dip worth buying because most geopolitical crisis are resolved relatively quickly.”

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin jumped past $43,000 on speculation that digital tokens could be increasingly used for payments in the wake of the sanctions against Russia.

Fighting intensified across Ukraine, overshadowing tentative diplomatic efforts at achieving a cease-fire. Poland warned Moscow may try to seal off part of Ukraine’s border with the European Union.

What to watch this week:

  • President Joe Biden State of the Union address, Tuesday

  • Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to Congress on monetary policy, Wednesday and Thursday

  • OPEC+ meeting, Wednesday

  • Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

  • Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

  • ECB publishes the account of its February meeting, Thursday

  • U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%

  • Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.04 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3131 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.1218

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 1.83%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 2.16%, up two basis points

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.72 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,907.28 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cartier lawsuit accuses Tiffany of stealing luxury jewelry trade secrets

    Cartier sued Tiffany & Co on Monday, accusing its luxury rival of stealing trade secrets concerning its high-end jewelry from an employee it lured away in December. According to a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Tiffany hired an underqualified junior manager away to learn more about Cartier's "High Jewelry" collection, where pieces typically cost $50,000 to $10 million. Cartier, a unit of Switzerland's Richemont SA, called Tiffany's hiring of Megan Marino a desperate bid to revive its own high jewelry unit after it was left in "disarray" following several departures, reflecting Tiffany's "disturbing culture of misappropriating competitive information."

  • Trudeau Says Canada to Ban Russian Crude Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government plans to ban imports of Russian crude oil into the country, as part of efforts to ramp up pressure on President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysUkraine Fighting Oversh

  • Oil Rises After More Russian Sanctions, U.S. Mulls SPR Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed after more sanctions were unleashed to isolate Russia, while the U.S. and its allies consider releasing about 60 million barrels of crude from emergency stockpiles to quell supply fears.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysUkraine Fig

  • A War Crimes Investigation Is Underway As Ukrainian Cities Continue To Face Russian Attacks

    "There is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine," an international prosecutor said.View Entire Post ›

  • Russia-Ukraine war potentially a ‘globally destabilizing event,’ expert says

    Columbia University Research Scholar Lincoln Mitchell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss sanctions on Russia pushing the country closer to making partnerships with China, oil companies withdrawing ventures from Russia, the global energy market, and European countries uniting around the Ukrainian crisis.

  • In photos: Ukrainian forces fight Russian advance on Kyiv

    The fighting in and around Kyiv intensified Saturday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country." The big picture: At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its invasion, according to Ukraine's health ministry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian troops are resisting Russia's efforts to advance into Kyiv on Saturday, and loud explosions and fighting

  • Fox News foreign correspondent fact checks ‘distortions’ from ex-Trump adviser she accuses of sounding like ‘an apologist for Putin’

    ‘He was the one who was advising Trump to pull all troops out of Germany’

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans, Brace Yourselves for This Major Change to Season 5

    Yellowstone season 5 will be split in half, with the first installment airing in the summer and the remaining episodes airing in the fall.

  • With the world watching Putin, Trump targets Trudeau

    "The tyranny we have witnessed in Canada in recent weeks should shock and dismay people all over the world," Trump said Saturday night.

  • Novavax’s Revenue Falls Short. Management Expects a Surge.

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • NYC to lift vaccine mandate March 7, Kyrie Irving still can’t play at home

    New York City will lift their vaccine mandate, but Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is still unable to play at home.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California, Oregon, Washington to end school mask mandates

    Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday. “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance,” the governors said in a statement.

  • SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson snags big conservative endorsement

    SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson snags big conservative endorsement

  • Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

    Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. Robinson noted the company has a roll-up formula that's included in the franchise agreement.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on Earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Crashed Today

    After a tumultuous last year, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is getting closer to beginning commercial production of its Endurance pickup truck. Lordstown shares fell as much as 19% in early trading Monday and remained down 17.1% as of 11:08 a.m. ET. Lordstown has been working to turn the corner after its former CEO Steve Burns overpromised investors on customer interest and its production timeline.

  • Why Lucid Stock Soared Today

    The EV maker is reportedly going to have some very big news for investors when it reports earnings later today.