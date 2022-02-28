U.S. Futures Steady as Rally in Crude Oil Pauses: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures were steady Tuesday and a rally in crude oil paused, bringing a hiatus in volatility as investors evaluated the war in Ukraine and the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific made a steady start, pushing higher in Australia, while futures for Japan rose and Hong Kong’s were flat. The S&P 500 index trimmed most of a Monday drop by the close, while a gauge of global shares notched a second straight monthly decline for the first time since 2020.
Treasuries jumped across the curve in the Wall Street session amid risk aversion and month-end rebalancing. The dollar was narrowly mixed against key peers. Oil stabilized as traders mull the possible release of some emergency stockpiles to counter supply fears stemming from the Ukraine war.
Russia’s markets remain under huge pressure after the U.S. and its allies moved to block the Bank of Russia’s access to its foreign reserves and cut some lenders off from the SWIFT messaging system for global banking.
President Vladimir Putin announced countersanctions, while officials also introduced some capital controls to try and stem a ruble plunge. There’s a growing risk that Russia’s stocks and bonds could be kicked out of major global benchmarks as they become increasingly hard to trade.
Global markets have been whipsawed by the conflict and escalating sanctions on resource-rich Russia to isolate and pressure its economy and financial markets. Disruptions to supplies of commodities such as grain and energy threaten to stoke already-high inflation and hamper growth, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates. The world’s banks are already tightening financial restrictions on Russian commodities.
“We could see a longer off-ramp for inflation here” amid the added pressures to energy prices from the Russian invasion, Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg Television. She said a half-point Fed hike in March “is probably off the table” while adding she expects four quarter-point increases in 2022.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who does not vote on monetary policy this year, said he favors raising rates by 25 basis points in March and would consider a half-point move if inflation fails to decline.
“Over the next few weeks we’ll see a lot of gyrations and a potential for an even bigger dip,” Andy Kapyrin, co-chief investment officer at Regentatlantic Capital LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “But that will be a dip worth buying because most geopolitical crisis are resolved relatively quickly.”
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin jumped past $43,000 on speculation that digital tokens could be increasingly used for payments in the wake of the sanctions against Russia.
Fighting intensified across Ukraine, overshadowing tentative diplomatic efforts at achieving a cease-fire. Poland warned Moscow may try to seal off part of Ukraine’s border with the European Union.
What to watch this week:
President Joe Biden State of the Union address, Tuesday
Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to Congress on monetary policy, Wednesday and Thursday
OPEC+ meeting, Wednesday
Eurozone CPI, Wednesday
Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday
ECB publishes the account of its February meeting, Thursday
U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%
Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%
Hang Seng Index futures were little changed
Currencies
The Japanese yen was at 115.04 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 6.3131 per dollar
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady
The euro was at $1.1218
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 1.83%
Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 2.16%, up two basis points
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.72 a barrel
Gold was at $1,907.28 an ounce
