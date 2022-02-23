  • Oops!
Stocks Pare Rise, Bonds Fall on 'Soft' Sanctions: Markets Wrap

Vildana Hajric
4 min read
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities pared gain Wednesday as investors assessed limited initial Western sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine standoff. Treasuries extended declines.

The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, after falling into a technical correction Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was little changed.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia had started to invade Ukraine and announced steps targeting Russia’s sale of sovereign debt abroad, its elites and a pair of banks. The sanctions -- and others by U.S. allies -- stopped short of sweeping measures, though officials warned they could be scaled up.

“Markets are trading with a positive tone overnight as they seem to be taking comfort with the relative pace of what is happening in Russia/Ukraine,” wrote Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies LLC. “There is still an overhang of doubt regarding Russia’s intentions and how far they plan on going with this process, but for now the expected case is what has happened as opposed to anything more than that.”

Crude oil fluctuated. The dollar slipped while the ruble rebounded from steep losses.

Fears that the Ukraine tension could snarl commodity supplies has bolstered everything from energy to wheat and nickel. Oil paused a blistering rally after the measures against Russia were announced, with Brent crude trading at $97 a barrel after a jump on Tuesday that saw it climb to a 15-year high.

A key question is whether or not the jump in raw material costs stirred by the standoff will spur more aggressive central bank policy. Bets on the number of rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2022 have settled at about six 25-basis-point hikes, down from seven on Feb. 11. For the European Central Bank, swaps suggest the first quarter-point move will take place by October, compared with September earlier in the month.

“Inflationary pressures will mechanically intensify with higher commodity prices, increasing the risk of stagflation and challenging ECB actions,” according to Amundi SA money managers including Chief Investment Officer Vincent Mortier. “Europe is clearly more vulnerable regarding this geopolitical clash.”

President Vladimir Putin has denied Russia intends to invade Ukraine, but lawmakers have given him the green light to deploy troops to separatist-held regions. Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken later announced that a summit due this week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been canceled.

Instead of a sweeping package that crippled top Russian banks, cut its financial transactions off from the global economy, or personally singled out Putin, the U.S. and its allies settled on a modest “first tranche” of penalties, including a halt on certifying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“There is no question that the volatility that we’ve seen all year so far this year has not gone away,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “The sanctions that President Biden announced yesterday are very ‘soft’ and not as extensive as some government officials had been warning about. Therefore, the lack of escalation in the situation has the market trading higher this morning.”

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • Bank of Korea policy decision Thursday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report Thursday

  • Fed officials Loretta Mester and Raphael Bostic speak Thursday

  • U.S. new home sales, GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

  • U.S. consumer income, U.S. durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:03 a.m. New York time

  • The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

  • The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro was little changed at $1.1336

  • The British pound was little changed at $1.3577

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.10 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.98%

  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.26%

  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.49%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $93.18 a barrel

  • Gold futures were little changed

