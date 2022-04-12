Stocks Dip as Treasury 10-Year Yield Rises to 2.8%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia dipped Tuesday and bonds extended a selloff -- leaving the 10-year Treasury yield at the highest since 2018 -- as economic threats from high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns ripple across markets.

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while U.S. futures edged lower. The S&P 500 retreated Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped. The latter has shed over $1 trillion in value in the past five sessions.

Hong Kong contracts earlier bucked the gloom, potentially reflecting China’s approval of the first batch of new video game licenses since July. That step may ease some of the worst concerns about Beijing’s gaming-sector curbs.

U.S. Treasuries declined, taking the 10-year yield to 2.80%, as the global bond rout continued. A dollar gauge is on its longest winning streak since 2020. Both trends reflect expectations that the Federal Reserve will implement its fastest policy tightening since 1994. Australian and New Zealand debt also dropped.

Oil steadied after a tumble that saw crude erase most of the gains sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s virus outbreaks and mobility curbs, in pursuit of a controversial Covid-zero strategy, are imperiling demand.

The next major test for markets looms later Tuesday, when the U.S. is expected to unveil an inflation print for March of more than 8%. While that could mark the peak, there are fears that price pressures will remain elevated. The Ukraine war is disrupting flows of essential commodities, and China’s lockdowns are straining supply chains.

“What we’re faced with this year is stagflation,” Kathryn Rooney Vera, head of global macro research at Bulltick LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s a very complicated environment that the Fed has found itself in” and the market is pricing in potentially 50 basis points of hikes at each of the next two policy meetings, she added.

Charles Evans, the Fed Bank of Chicago president who has long been one of the more dovish U.S. policy makers, said an accelerated pace of rate hikes to combat inflation is worth debating.

The central bank is doing all it can to avoid “collateral damage” from raising interest rates, a “brute-force tool” that can act as a “hammer” on the economy, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said.

One of the more dangerous scenarios for markets “is that we have to raise rates at such a pace that it will clamp down on growth,” Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist at AlphaSimplex Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s the scenario that most people are worried about.”

Meanwhile, the credit derivatives market ruled Russian Railways JSC to be in default after missing an interest payment last month. Russia said it would halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a sovereign default.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin sank, part of broad weakness in cryptocurrencies, pushing the world’s largest digital token below $40,000.

Events to watch this week:

Earnings season kicks off, including reports from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Wells Fargo

U.S. CPI, Tuesday

OPEC monthly oil market report, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin due to speak, Tuesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, medium-term lending facilities, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

Bank of Korea policy decision, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures shed 0.1% as of 9:21 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures were fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4%

Japan’s Topix index dropped 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.7%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.4% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 125.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3896 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was little changed at $1.0879

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.80%

Australia’s 10-year yield jumped six basis points to 3.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $95.26 a barrel

Gold was at $1,952.25 an ounce

