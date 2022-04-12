Stocks Dip as Treasury 10-Year Yield Rises to 2.8%: Markets Wrap

Stocks Dip as Treasury 10-Year Yield Rises to 2.8%: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia dipped Tuesday and bonds extended a selloff -- leaving the 10-year Treasury yield at the highest since 2018 -- as economic threats from high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns ripple across markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while U.S. futures edged lower. The S&P 500 retreated Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped. The latter has shed over $1 trillion in value in the past five sessions.

Hong Kong contracts earlier bucked the gloom, potentially reflecting China’s approval of the first batch of new video game licenses since July. That step may ease some of the worst concerns about Beijing’s gaming-sector curbs.

U.S. Treasuries declined, taking the 10-year yield to 2.80%, as the global bond rout continued. A dollar gauge is on its longest winning streak since 2020. Both trends reflect expectations that the Federal Reserve will implement its fastest policy tightening since 1994. Australian and New Zealand debt also dropped.

Oil steadied after a tumble that saw crude erase most of the gains sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s virus outbreaks and mobility curbs, in pursuit of a controversial Covid-zero strategy, are imperiling demand.

The next major test for markets looms later Tuesday, when the U.S. is expected to unveil an inflation print for March of more than 8%. While that could mark the peak, there are fears that price pressures will remain elevated. The Ukraine war is disrupting flows of essential commodities, and China’s lockdowns are straining supply chains.

“What we’re faced with this year is stagflation,” Kathryn Rooney Vera, head of global macro research at Bulltick LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s a very complicated environment that the Fed has found itself in” and the market is pricing in potentially 50 basis points of hikes at each of the next two policy meetings, she added.

Charles Evans, the Fed Bank of Chicago president who has long been one of the more dovish U.S. policy makers, said an accelerated pace of rate hikes to combat inflation is worth debating.

The central bank is doing all it can to avoid “collateral damage” from raising interest rates, a “brute-force tool” that can act as a “hammer” on the economy, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said.

One of the more dangerous scenarios for markets “is that we have to raise rates at such a pace that it will clamp down on growth,” Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist at AlphaSimplex Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s the scenario that most people are worried about.”

Meanwhile, the credit derivatives market ruled Russian Railways JSC to be in default after missing an interest payment last month. Russia said it would halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a sovereign default.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin sank, part of broad weakness in cryptocurrencies, pushing the world’s largest digital token below $40,000.

Events to watch this week:

  • Earnings season kicks off, including reports from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Wells Fargo

  • U.S. CPI, Tuesday

  • OPEC monthly oil market report, Tuesday

  • Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin due to speak, Tuesday

  • Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

  • China trade, medium-term lending facilities, Wednesday

  • ECB rate decision, Thursday

  • Bank of Korea policy decision, Thursday

  • U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

  • U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures shed 0.1% as of 9:21 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4%

  • Japan’s Topix index dropped 0.7%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.7%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.4% earlier

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen traded at 125.30 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3896 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0879

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.80%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield jumped six basis points to 3.06%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $95.26 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,952.25 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fall as Treasury 10-Year Yield Tops 2.75%: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds retreated Monday as investors focused on inflation and the impact of policy tightening by central banks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinAll major groups in the S

  • Bank of America Downgrades UPS and Eight Other Transport Stocks

    Fundamentals in the transportation market are deteriorating, pushing down the sector's stocks in recent days.

  • KKR-Backed Voyager Nears Funding at $1.5 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Voyager Innovations Inc. is close to raising about $200 million from investors in a deal that would help the Philippine fintech firm expand its services, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentEurope

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Start the Week With Sharp Losses

    Another big jump in the 10-year Treasury yield weighed on tech stocks, but energy was the worst sector today.

  • Twitter Staff ‘Super Stressed’ Over Musk Board Chaos on Day Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. employees were scheduled to have Monday off, for the company’s monthly “day of rest.” But Elon Musk made it hard not to think about work.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway P

  • Russia to Halt Bond Sales, Threatens Legal Action Over Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a default on its debt, according to the country’s finance minister.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hi

  • Guangzhou closes to most arrivals as China’s outbreak grows

    BEIJING (AP) — The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou closed itself to most arrivals Monday as China battles a major COVID-19 surge in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the rise, with another 26,087 cases announced on Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a…

  • Visa (V) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

    Visa (V) closed at $214.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • What Lies In Wait For WarnerMedia & Discovery’s International Operations Following $43B Merger?

    David Zaslav hasn’t wasted time in making significant changes at Warner Bros Discovery, and many on this side of the Atlantic are now wondering what happens in the international ranks, where the combined studios have thousands of staff. Even before WarnerMedia and Discovery closed their $43 billion merger Friday, the ax had fallen on the […]

  • Despite Russia tensions, U.S. and India deepen defense ties

    Eyeing China, U.S. and India committed to deeper defense ties in space and cyberspace as well as an expansion of their joint military exercises, officials from both countries announced Monday.

  • Amazon Kicks Off a Jumbo 7-Part Bond Sale Including 40-Year Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. sold $12.75 billion of investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes that may include repaying debt as well as funding acquisitions and share buybacks in its first note sale in about a year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bon

  • Suddenly everyone is obsessed about a recession

    And here comes a sharp economic growth slowdown, pros are beginning to predict. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 11, 2022.

  • These are the 12 most powerful people in China you've probably never heard of

    In the chess game of Chinese politics, it's not always clear who pulls the strings. Here are the 12 most influential people who hold the fate — and might — of a country of 1.4 billion people in their hands.

  • Bitcoin losses steepen, dangling at $40K before March inflation report

    Bitcoin’s losses accelerated on Monday, capping off a week of declines during the cryptocurrency’s annual conference and ahead of the latest inflation reading on Tuesday.

  • States with the Lowest Taxes and the Highest Taxes

    Tax Tip of the Day: Where you live can help or hinder your ability to make ends meet. Here's a roundup of the highest and lowest taxes by state.

  • Shopify Plans Stock Split That’s Bound to Tap Retail Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Shopify Inc. just became the latest tech giant to announce plans to split its stock in a bid to bring a higher number of loyal retail investors to its shareholder base. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Flat on First Day of Trading – But AT&T Shares Jump 8%

    New investors appear cautiously optimistic that the merged entity has a promising future

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off Ahead Of Key Inflation Report

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • What to watch on Tuesday: March CPI data released

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down what to expect tomorrow in upcoming data on the consumer price index and rising food and gas prices.