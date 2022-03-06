U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA

FILE PHOTO: Traffic travels past a sign displaying current gas prices in California
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices jumped 11% over the past week to the highest since 2008 as global sanctions cripple Russia's ability to export crude oil after its invasion of Ukraine, automobile club AAA said on Sunday.

AAA said average U.S. regular grade gasoline prices hit $4.009 per gallon on Sunday, up 11% from $3.604 a week ago and up 45% from $2.760 a year ago.

AAA said that was the highest average for regular grade gasoline since July of 2008, when U.S. crude futures soared to a record $147.27 a barrel.

The most expensive gas in the country is in California at $5.288 a gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.695), Nevada ($4.526) and Oregon ($4.466), according to AAA.

Gasoline price provider GasBuddy said the average price of U.S. gasoline spiked nearly 41 cents per gallon, topping $4 for the first time in almost 14 years, and stands just 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103 per gallon.

GasBuddy said that weekly increase was the second largest ever, following a jump of 49 cents per gallon during the week of Sept. 3, 2005, after Hurricane Katrina tore through the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by almost 500,000 barrels to 246 million barrels during the week ended Feb. 25, while gasoline demand increased from 8.66 million barrels per day (bpd) to 8.74 million bpd, according to the latest weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

"An increase in gas demand, alongside a reduction in total supply, is contributing to price increases, but increasing oil prices continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher," AAA said in a release, adding that, "pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb."

U.S. crude futures gained 26% last week to settle at $115.68, their highest close since September 2008.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • What Does $5 a Gallon Gas Mean for the Average American?

    The idea of paying $5 a gallon for gas scares most Americans -- at least the ones who don't live in California, where AAA reports that the price per gallon for gas currently sits at $5.07. "Because the cost of crude oil accounts for about 52% of retail gasoline's final cost, the price of gasoline generally follows movements in crude oil prices, which followed a similar price path during 2019." Crude oil prices have, of course, been rising and they could climb even higher due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Average gas price highest in over a decade

    Average gas prices in the U.S. have hit their highest point in over a decade, reaching a nationwide average of $4 per gallon as of Sunday.According to AAA's national average gas price monitor, the average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. is now $4.009 per gallon, with states like California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Hawaii seeing the highest prices, hovering between $4.18 and $5.29.Data from the U.S. Energy Information...

  • $7 a gallon? At least 1 LA gas station is getting close to that mark

    BAY AREA DRIVERS: The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County rose to $5.247 on Saturday, but some gas stations in the area have even higher prices. What are YOU paying here in the Bay Area?

  • U.S. Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—How Much Worse Will It Get?

    Gas prices hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008, and they could be at $4.25 by Memorial Day. But in some places, it's already much higher.

  • Average California gas prices now over $5 a gallon

    All counties are averaging above $5 per gallon for regular-grade fuel.

  • Russian Banks Turn to China to Sidestep Cutoff From Payments Systems

    The move by some Russian banks to use China’s state-owned UnionPay system could signal a shift toward greater cooperation between the two countries to help Moscow find alternative ways to connect to the global financial system.

  • Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)?

    Mondi (LON:MNDI) has had a rough month with its share price down 27%. But if you pay close attention, you might find...

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Watchdog: Staff at Ukraine nuclear plant under Russian commandU.S. in talks to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, Blinken saysBlinken: U.S. has seen "very credible" reports of war crimes in UkraineEvacuation of key Ukrainian city halted for second day as shelling continuesBlinken: U.S. and EU allies eyeing Russian oil banStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUN: Ukraine exodus is fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe sinc

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

    (Reuters) -U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there. Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said. "We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, said in a statement.

  • Demna's Fall 2022 Collection for Balenciaga Is an Ode to Fearlessness and Resistance

    The designer — who fled his home country of Georgia amid a civil war — made a poignant statement during Paris Fashion Week.

  • America is finally cleaning up its abandoned, leaking oil wells

    Bill Suan bought his family's cattle farm in the mountains of West Virginia a decade-and-a-half ago with little thought for the two gas wells drilled on the property -- but then they started leaking oil onto his fields and sickening his cows.

  • U.S.-Stock Funds Down 7.9% for 2022

    Monthly Monitor: Reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and worries about the Federal Reserve worsened the outlook for investment-grade bonds, too.

  • Convoy protesting Covid mandates does D.C. circuit

    The “People’s Convoy” follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada.

  • As Russia closes in on Kyiv, war across Ukraine becomes deadlier

    ABC News' Ian Pannell reports on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on "This Week."

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Illinois betting: Many people bet on 2016 Cubs to win it all, and they came through

    The 2016 Cubs' journey, until the World Series, was relatively easy.

  • Donald Trump says US should put Chinese flag on American fighters and 'bomb the s---' out of Russia

    America should put the Chinese flag on US military aircraft and then "bomb the s---' out of Russia", Donald Trump has told Republican donors.

  • Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

    A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See: The Tricky Business of Reselling -- and How You Can Get Good at It Find: 5 Smartest Things To Do With...

  • Seven States Hit Hardest by Gas Prices All Have This in Common

    With the Russian invasion of Ukraine sending oil prices soaring, residents of some states are likely to see much bigger increases in their overall gasoline spending.