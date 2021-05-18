U.S. vaccinated 600,000 12-15 year olds last week -health official

CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for teenagers
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) -The United States administered COVID-19 vaccinations to around 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 last week after regulators cleared Pfizer Inc’s and BioNTech’s shots for use in that age group, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in a media call on Tuesday.

In total, more than 4 million people under 17 have been vaccinated in the United States so far, she added. Top U.S. infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said he expects that by the end of 2021 the United States will have enough safety data to vaccinate children of any age.

U.S. regulators last week authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Most states began issuing shots to children last Thursday but some, including Georgia, started sooner. [L1N2MY3AX]

Pfizer’s shot is the first to be cleared in the United States for children 12 to 15. Vaccinating younger ages is considered important for getting children back into schools safely. U.S. President Joe Biden has asked states to make the vaccine available to younger adolescents immediately. [L1N2MX2HO]

The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorization to people as young as 16 in the United States since December.

Most children with COVID-19 develop only mild symptoms or no symptoms. Yet children remain at risk of becoming seriously ill, and they can spread the virus.

Widely vaccinating 12- to 18-year olds could allow U.S. schools and summer camps to relax masking and social distancing measures suggested by the CDC.

Fauci also said on Tuesday that existing COVID-19 shots probably also protect against the new variant of the coronavirus first found in India, which has been battling the world's biggest jump in COVID-19 infections.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell, additional reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said. Mkhize said that more than 325,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would arrive at midnight on Sunday, bringing the total of Pfizer doses up to 975,780. So far South Africa has ordered enough COVID-19 vaccines for 46 million of its 60 million population.

  • CDC: 3 million teens between ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one COVID-19 shot

    More than 3 million teens between the ages of 12 and 17 years old have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The public health agency does not break out more specific age categories on its COVID Data Tracker page; however, it says that about 157 million people over the age of 12 have received one dose of a vaccine, and about 154 million of those shots went to people who are at least 18 years old. Federal regulators last week authorized the BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. two-dose, mRNA vaccine for use in teens between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, making it the first vaccine available in the U.S. to this group of younger teens. (The shot had previously been authorized for anyone who was at least 16 years old.)

  • New French COVID-19 cases tick up again, hospital pressure eases

    The pressure on French hospitals from the coronavirus epidemic has eased further but two days before France reopens restaurants' outdoor terraces again, the slowdown in the number of new cases seen in the past two weeks came to a halt. The health ministry reported 3,350 new cases on Monday - when the case count usually drops due to the weekend - an increase of 1.74% compared to last Monday and the same week-on-week as on Sunday, when nearly 14,000 new cases were reported. The French government closely monitors week-on-week changes in the case tally, which feeds through to hospital and death tallies a few weeks later.

  • PVH Licenses Randa for Men’s and Women’s Belts

    The two companies have had a relationship for 40 years.

  • The Latest: India: UN vaccine program delayed to end of year

    The Serum Institute of India says it hopes to start delivering coronavirus vaccine doses to the U.N. backed effort known as COVAX and to other countries by the end of the year, which will significantly set back global efforts to immunize people against COVID-19. In March, India’s Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine maker and the main supplier of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, said it was postponing all exports of coronavirus vaccines to deal with the explosive surge of cases on the subcontinent. At the time, the World Health Organization and Gavi announced the delay would affect about 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but they expected deliveries to resume by June.

  • Biden announces 20 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be sent abroad

    President Joe Biden announced Monday that the U.S. will send 20 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to other countries in need. Mr. Biden also announced the child tax credit will expand to monthly payments for low- and middle-income families in July. Watch his remarks.

  • Chinese automaker Changan aims to list EV unit on STAR Market -sources

    Chinese state-run automaker Chongqing Changan Automobile plans to list its electric vehicle (EV) unit on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, three sources briefed on the matter said, to fund a rapid expansion of its business. Changan, based in the southwestern city of Chongqing, holds 48.95% of the unit, which makes entry-level and mass-market electric vehicles. The unit aims to sell over 500,000 EVs a year in 2025 and one million in 2030, Changan said during a recent briefing with investors.

  • Ohio sees boost in shots after it announces $1 million vaccination lottery

    Ohio had its highest vaccination day in three weeks after it announced lottery-style drawings for vaccinated Ohioans.

  • Ralph Lauren’s Polo Shirt Is Getting the Made-to-Order Treatment—and a Lot More Color

    With the brand's new online program, you can customize everything down to the size and color of the pony logo.

  • Why Seasoned Investors are Holding on to Hess Corp. (HES) Stock

    Hess Corp. (HES) estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent from its multiple promising discoveries in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

  • Buy MGM Stock as Leisure Travel Rebounds in Vegas, JPMorgan Analyst Says

    JPMorgan analyst Joe Greff cited improving leisure business trends starting in February behind his upgrade. Greff also increased his year-end price target for MGM to $47 from $45.

  • World's largest vaccine maker expects to resume coronavirus vaccine exports by end of 2021

    The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, announced Tuesday that it expects to resume exporting coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2021.Why it matters: The delay could be a major setback for the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative, which was created to help pool resources to produce and distribute coronavirus vaccines to countries regardless of their wealth.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The institute was forced to pause exports in March because of a massive surge in cases in India.Serum Institute and vaccine developer Novavax agreed to supply 1.1 billion doses of Novavax's coronavirus vaccine to COVAX.Prolonged, unequal access to vaccines may allow the coronavirus to spread and dangerously mutate in unvaccinated parts of the world.What they're saying: "The Covid-19 crisis has been difficult on people across the globe, including India," Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, said in a statement Tuesday."We must also understand that this pandemic is not limited by geographic or political boundaries. We will not be safe until everyone globally is able to defeat this virus.""Another important factor that people do not tend to realize is that we are amongst the two most populous countries in the world, a vaccination drive for such a large population cannot be completed within 2-3 months, as there are several factors and challenges involved. That said, it would take 2-3 years for the entire world population to get fully vaccinated.""We would like to reiterate that we have never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India and remain committed to do everything we can in the support of the vaccination drive in the country."Go deeper: Head of world's largest vaccine maker urges Biden to lift export ban on raw materialsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dream Horse: First Race

    The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the he

  • Greek island Corfu welcomes first cruise ship of new season

    The Greek island of Corfu welcomed its first cruise ship of the new season on Tuesday, hoping much awaited tourists will help salvage losses incurred during 2020 due to the coronavirus. Corfu port authorities said some 600 tourists from countries including Italy, France and Germany were on board the Costa Luminosa, operated by Italy's Costa Cruises, and all safety measures were being adhered to in the port. Greece opened its doors on Saturday to tourists from the EU and other key markets such as the United States, Israel and Britain, lifting the need for people to quarantine as long as they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.

  • Why Investors Need BP, Big Oil’s ‘Most Misunderstood’ Company

    Barclays believes BP can support a 10% cash return to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in a $60 per barrel environment, the highest in the sector.

  • ‘Dear Evan Hansen’: Watch the First Trailer for the Ben Platt Musical Movie

    Universal has released the first trailer for the “Dear Evan Hansen” movie, premiering in theaters on Sept. 24. Ben Platt returns in his Tony-winning titular role in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical hit created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “Dear Evan Hansen” follows Evan Hansen, an anxious and isolated high school student […]

  • Obesity linked to one million hospital admissions in a year

    Obesity has been linked with more than one million hospital admissions in a year, with figures doubling in five years, NHS data reveal. Health officials said the figures were a “shocking” reflection of a growing obesity crisis in Britain. The statistics show that the number of hospital admissions linked to excess weight rose by 17 per cent in a year, with two thirds of cases involving women. Two in three adults are overweight or obese, with rates of obesity doubling since the 1990s. The figures, from NHS Digital, show that a total of 1,022,000 people were admitted to NHS hospitals with a primary or secondary diagnosis of obesity in 2019/20 – up from 440,288 in 2014/15. Women accounted for 64 per cent of admissions where obesity was a factor. The figures also show a doubling in the number of children being admitted to hospital in such circumstances, with 7,799 cases in 2019/20, up from 3,357 in 2014/15.

  • Washington DC dismantles its secretive facial recognition system

    Last fall, we learned that Washington, DC police used a previously-undisclosed facial recognition system to identify a protester who allegedly punched a law enforcement officer during the June 2020 Layfette Square riots. Privacy advocates will be happy to know that the system, which was used by 14 federal and local agencies, is being shut down soon.

  • People who refuse Covid vaccine are selfish, says Lord Lloyd Webber

    The composer Lord Lloyd Webber has said those who refuse to have a coronavirus vaccination are "selfish", as government fears emerged that social cohesion could be undermined if those reluctant to get jabs are scapegoated. Government figures are working on ways to further improve take-up of the jabs among ethnic minority communities whose vaccination rate lags behind the nationwide average, with a push to get families to have vaccines together being looked at. The Telegraph understands that multi-generational vaccinations, where members of the same household of different ages can be jabbed at the same time, are being seriously considered after recent pilots. A high proportion of Bangladeshi and Pakistani households have someone older than 70 living with someone younger than 50, which partly explains why the "family jabs" approach has caught the interest of figures within the Government. Other ideas such as more door-to-door vaccinations in hotspots and using supermarket car parks for drive-through jab centres have been discussed. The latter is unlikely to be adopted amid a belief there are already enough vaccine sites. The thinking comes as Whitehall maps out how to contain the spread of the Indian variant, officially named B.1.617.2, which early data suggests can be transmitted more rapidly than other strains of the virus.

  • Tesla cooperating with Chinese authorities after accident killed police officer

    Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would work with authorities to investigate a car accident in China that local police said caused the death of a police officer and injured another. A video circulated on China's Twitter-like Weibo and in local state media showed a Tesla Model X next to two police officers lying on the ground after an accident.