U.S., Germany, Netherlands to deploy more military in Lithuania -defence minister

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas speaks during news conference in Rukla military base
·1 min read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Germany will deploy air defence capabilities to Lithuania and the United States will send a troop battalion armed with tanks, Lithuania's defence minister said on Sunday.

The deployments, which are also due to include more troops from the Netherlands, are separate to troops coming for military exercises Lithuania is set to host in March, Arvydas Anusauskas told reporters.

The deployments and exercises will increase the total number of foreign NATO troops in Lithuania to 4,000 by end-March from 3,000 now, the minister said.

Lithuania had asked NATO to add more troops and equipment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • UK will speed up sanctions against Russians, Johnson says

    Britain will be able to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen over President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine as a result of new legal measures which will be sent to parliament next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Asked by foreign correspondents in London why Roman Abramovich, the highest-profile Russian businessman in Britain due to his ownership of Chelsea Football Club, had not been sanctioned, Johnson said the government had to move carefully.

  • 'This is not my country doing this. This is Putin': Russian immigrant supporting Ukraine

    A 41-year-old Russian woman from Cinnaminson feels the pain of Ukraine as war devastates the country and its people.

  • Amy Schumer Is 'Feeling Really Good' After Getting Liposuction: 'I Just Want to Be Real About It'

    The comedian said she didn’t want to hide that she had the surgery

  • U.S. healthcare agencies request data on COVID misinformation

    The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Office of the Surgeon General will request input on COVID-19 misinformation online as they seek to understand the role it played during the pandemic and its impact on health decisions made by individuals. The agencies will put out a Request For Information (RFI) on Thursday to collect public comments and data within 60 days from stakeholders such as academic institutions, advocacy groups, government entities and community-based organizations. "This RFI seeks to understand both the impact of health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique role that technology and social media platforms play in the dissemination of critical health information during a public health emergency," the agencies said.

  • Kelly Stafford says her NFL player husband Matthew Stafford was accused of paying for her breast implants: ‘Worst boob job you have ever seen’

    Kelly Stafford is opening up about her plastic surgery regrets. The Morning After podcast host, who is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, spoke about the drama surrounding her breast implants. "I saved up a ton of money. I worked in high school, from birthdays, I just saved it all. I dressed so terribly, I wasn't buying clothes, that wasn't my thing. Again, still not really my thing," she explained on the podcast. “I went and got a boob job. And Matthew was totally against this. He was like, 'Do not do it, please don't do it.’ And I was like, 'Love you, but I've wanted this for a long time, and this is about me, it's not about you.'"

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Said to Violate Ceasefire With Shelling

    (Bloomberg) -- Evacuations started Saturday from Mariupol and Volnovakha, but Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling resumed in violation of a brokered temporary ceasefire. About 215,000 women, childen and elderly had been expected to flee, with the Red Cross to guarantee the ceasefire. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite Hou

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Ukraine military kills a top Russian general

    Ukrainian defense forces say they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky in combat earlier this week.

  • What a Ukrainian cannon on a bridge might tell us about what happened there

    Tactically, sending in U.S. howitzers to stop such an advance using direct fire would directly go against U.S. military doctrine.

  • Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says 'Putin was waiting' for Trump to withdraw the United States from NATO in his second term

    Bolton, who once worked for Trump, also said the former president's "main interest" in Ukraine was trying to "find Hillary Clinton's computer server."

  • Zelenskyy Says Russians Are Carrying Cremation Chambers Into Ukraine

    The Ukrainian leader alleged that the chambers are to dispose of Russian troops who have been killed, thereby obscuring the true number of casualties.

  • A War the Kremlin Tried to Disguise Becomes a Hard Reality for Russians

    SOCHI, Russia — On Feb. 23, Razil Malikov, a tank driver in the Russian army, called his family and said he would be home soon; his unit’s military drills in Crimea were just about wrapping up. The next morning, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Malikov hasn’t been heard from since. On Monday, Ukraine published a video of a captured soldier in his unit, apologizing for taking part in the invasion. “He had no idea they could send him to Ukraine,” Malikov’s brother, Rashid Allaberganov, said in a phone

  • Roger Stone Distances Himself From ‘Stop the Steal’ and Insurrection After WaPo Documentary Bombshell

    REUTERSRoger Stone, whose decades of political work have earned him a reputation as the Republican Party’s “dirty trickster,” played a central role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and was the architect of the #StopTheSteal campaign, The Washington Post revealed Friday.The D.C. newspaper’s reporters gained exclusive access to video footage shot by Danish filmmakers for a yet-unreleased documentary titled A Storm Foretold. Clips of the film were published to support the Post’s

  • Ukrainian colonel says Russian troops are 'hungry, without fuel, demoralized' as 40-mile-long convoy near Kyiv is stalled for days

    UK intelligence said the military convoy bearing down on Kyiv was "delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion."

  • Matt Gaetz Gets Humiliating Reality Check To His Face On Live Local TV

    The Trump-adoring Florida Republican's baseless claim was quickly chopped down.

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Inaccurate posts claim NATO countries giving warplanes to Ukraine

    Social media posts claim that three NATO countries will give 70 warplanes to Ukraine to aid the fight against invading Russian forces. This is misleading; while Kyiv said Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia would provide the aircraft, officials from all three countries denied that they would do so."Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia will transfer 70 combat aircraft to Ukraine that can be stationed on airfields in Poland," a March 2, 2022 Facebook post says, citing Russian news agency TASS, which included B

  • Roger Stone raged at ‘disgrace’ Trump over failure to overturn election – report

    Washington Post report, based on unseen film footage, also says Stone, 69, said Jared Kushner ‘needs to have a beating’ Roger Stone in December 2019. Donald Trump commuted a three-year sentence handed to Stone for obstructing Congress during the Russia investigation. Photograph: Sam Corum/EPA Close Donald Trump ally Roger Stone raged at the former US president in the aftermath of the failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to a report from the Washington Post, telling a friend th

  • Former Fox News Director Jack Hanick Indicted for Helping Russia

    Screenshot/Right Wing WatchAs the United States increasingly goes after some of the Kremlin’s business tentacles, the latest person arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia is a former Fox News director who left to launch a Russian propaganda network.The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, start his right-wing Tsargrad TV.The DOJ

  • Biden weighing sanctions on India over Russian military stockpiles

    The Biden administration is weighing whether to impose sanctions against India over its stockpile of and reliance on Russian military equipment as part of the wide-ranging consequences the West is seeking to impose on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of State for South Asian affairs, on Thursday told lawmakers in a hearing that the administration is weighing how threatening India's historically close...