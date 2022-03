U.S. gets 3% of its gas from Russia. What's fueling recent increase in gasoline prices in Topeka?

A steady stream of vehicles pump gas Friday at the Sam's Club gas station, 1401 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Kansans are paying more at the pump, and experts say it's tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

AAA Kansas reported Monday that the average price for unleaded gasoline in Topeka had soared to $3.391 a gallon, 15 cents a gallon higher than it had been a week earlier and 40 cents a gallon higher than it had been a month earlier.

Drivers with a 15-gallon gas tank are consequently spending $2.25 more to fill up than they were just seven days earlier.

The spike in gas prices continues a trend that's being seen nationwide, said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas.

Why are gas prices going up?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week is the driving factor behind the increase, Steward said. Russia is the second-largest oil producer in the world, behind the U.S.

Last week's attack and the subsequent series of financial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies upon Russia have "given the jitters" to the global oil market, which tends to respond poorly to volatility, Steward said.

The price of Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, rose Monday morning to more than $100 per barrel, according to oilprice.com.

That's still well below the record high Brent crude price of $145.66, set in 2008.

When the price of oil rises significantly, so does the price of gas, Steward said.

He said crude oil prices over the past decade have determined at least half of the price of each gallon of gas.

That price is also affected by refinery and distribution costs, corporate profits, and state and federal taxes.

Gas prices in Topeka and Kansas had already risen significantly in the roughly three weeks prior to last week, at a time when oil prices rose to $90 a barrel before the potential of an invasion of Ukraine came to light, Steward said.

"OPEC and its partners have not drastically increased production, while global gasoline demand had steadily been on the rise," he said. "By comparison, last fall we saw oil prices in the $60-$65 range."

How high will gas prices go?

Experts predict much of the U.S. could see gas prices get as high as $4 a gallon by early spring, with prices potentially topping $5 a gallon in such states as California and Hawaii, where gas is already expensive, according to USA Today.

It quoted Tom Kloza, chief global analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, as projecting that after climbing to $4 a gallon during the second quarter of this year, prices will drop to $3.30 a gallon in the year's second half.

USA Today quoted President Joe Biden as saying he is working to blunt any rise in gas prices caused by the invasion.

"My administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump," Biden said.

How much oil does the U.S. get from Russia?

The U.S. gets about 3% of its oil from Russia, Kloza told USA Today.

It reported that as of 2020, about 7% of Russia's gross petroleum imports went to the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Other sources from which the U.S. imports oil include Canada, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and OPEC, which consists of several countries.

What's next in terms of travel?

Despite the recent price hikes, Kansas still has the 11th cheapest gas prices among the nation's 50 states, "so there's one little bit of silver lining in this," Steward said.

He said it was unclear what effect gas prices might have on how much Americans travel during the upcoming summer driving season.

Last summer was a "very busy season" for road trips and summer vacations, Steward said.

Research suggests higher gas prices this coming summer won't significantly decrease travel in the U.S., he said.

Steward suggested motorists would continue to get out on the road but would seek to save money by staying at campgrounds or less expensive hotels.

