U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: Walmart administers COVID-19 vaccines as part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in West Haven
Michael Martina
·2 min read

By Michael Martina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China.

The new delivery of Moderna Inc doses will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines, the official said.

"Our vaccines do not come with strings attached" and were not donated to "secure favors or extract concessions," the Biden administration official said, in an apparent reference to criticism that Beijing is trying to strengthen its geopolitical clout through so-called vaccine diplomacy.

The official added that Taiwan was a "vital partner" on global health issues.

The United States gave 2.5 million doses to the island claimed by China in June, making it among the first international recipients of U.S. vaccines.

At the time, U.S. officials said China was attempting to block vaccine purchases by Taiwan for political reasons, which Beijing denied.

Japan, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Lithuania also have donated COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, where about 70% of the population has received at least one dose, according to Taiwan media. Only about 30% of the country's 24 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Under pressure to share its coronavirus vaccine supply with the rest of the world, the United States has donated 200 million doses to more than 100 countries, the White House said earlier in October.

Taiwan, a key hub in the straining global technology supply chain, grew at its slowest pace since the second quarter of 2020 in the July-September period as coronavirus curbs to contain a local outbreak hit consumption.

The United States, which like most countries has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, has watched its rising tensions with Beijing with alarm. President Joe Biden's administration has vowed to boost ties with the island, which under U.S. law Washington is required to supply with the means of defense.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Paid leave's demise tough on backers in Manchin's home state

    Supporters of a proposal to provide paid family medical leave are dealing with another disappointment in Sen. Joe Manchin’s home state of West Virginia

  • U.S. administers over 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 419,020,753 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 29 out of 514,925,015 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 17.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Biden talks F-16s, raises human rights in meeting with Turkey's Erdogan

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan his request for F-16 fighter jets had to go through a process in the United States and expressed a desire to handle disagreements between the two countries effectively. Days after the NATO allies climbed down from the brink of a diplomatic crisis over jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, Biden and Erdogan held a 70-minute meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, where Biden also raised the issue of human rights, a U.S. senior administration official told reporters. A different U.S. administration official said on Saturday that Biden would warn the Turkish leader that any "precipitous" actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided after Erdogan threatened to throw out the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and other foreign envoys for seeking the release of Kavala.

  • Johnson will tell Macron: France is one of UK's best allies

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson described France on Friday as one of Britain's best, oldest and closest allies, promising to try to ease tensions with President Emmanuel Macron when they meet at the weekend. A row over post-Brexit fishing rights has further strained relations between the neighbours, who have been at odds over everything from Britain's departure from the European Union to London's security pact with the United States and Australia. Officials hope the meeting in Rome on the sidelines of a G20 summit of the world's biggest economies will not overshadow the gathering which Johnson hopes will prepare the ground for more action at the United Nation's climate summit in Glasgow.

  • Oil Bulls Celebrate October, Yet Market Dynamics Change

    During October, West Texas Intermediate soared 11% and Brent Crude climbed 7.5%, showing how the ongoing gas shortage has increased demand for oil products

  • Dozens of local contests will reshape Colorado communities

    The future of communities across Colorado will be shaped by more than 125 local ballot measures this year. Why it matters: Colorado's population pressures are felt most acutely at the local level, where communities must decide how to manage resources and infrastructure as more people move in. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Voters in roughly 40 cities statewide are considering tax measures to fund future growth a

  • Moderna To Supply Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To COVAX Alliance

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply up to 116.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered in Q2 of 2022. The exercise of these options for additional doses represents an increase from an earlier agreement for 60 million doses. As per the advance purchase agreement signed on behalf of the COVAX Facility, Gavi retains the option to procure 233 million additional doses in 2022 for a potential total of 500 million doses between

  • Updated FBI report on 2020 hate crimes show a 73% increase in anti-Asian incidents

    The FBI reported that hate crimes against Asians rose 73% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Updated 2020 numbers: The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program updated its 2020 hate crime statistics about nationwide “bias-motivated incidents” on Monday. The FBI cited technical issues as the reason for the inaccuracies in the original 2020 hate crime statistics.

  • India's Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart. “I would like to see you in India," Modi told Francis as he bade him farewell after an unusually long, 55-minute audience at the Vatican. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the invitation was to come visit “at an early date” and “was accepted with pleasure.”

  • G-20 leaders at odds over Beijing Olympics

    Divided on climate and trade, G-20 leaders have found 50 side issues to agree on.

  • Housing inventory in South Florida remains tight but some trends may loosen things up | Opinion

    Over the past 18 months, South Florida’s red-hot real estate market has been celebrated and well-documented in these pages and other media outlets, and for good reason.

  • Blinken warns China against unilateral action regarding Taiwan

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Sunday that the United States opposed actions by China that have increased tensions across the Taiwan Strait, a senior State Department official said. During an hour-long meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo there, the official said.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Soybeans Hit Longest Slump Since Dot.Com Era as China Sales Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time soybeans slumped for this long Google was still three months away from being founded. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe oilseed used in everything from renewable fuel to salad dressing ends October with its sixth straig

  • CANELO: RYAN GARCIA IS 'WASTING A LOT OF TIME AND WASTING HIS TALENT

    The DAZN Boxing Show react to Canelo Alvarez's harsh comments towards teammate Ryan Garcia and who might be Canelo's opponents in 2022.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

    Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.

  • Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

    Buckingham Palace shared the the Queen has been advised to rest for two more weeks, but she will continue to undertake "light duties."

  • Saudi Arabia, Bahrain expel Lebanese ambassadors

    Saudi Arabia on Friday ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country within 48 hours and stopped all imports from Lebanon, a response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.” Hours later, the Kingdom of Bahrain ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within two days for the same reason, Bahrain's foreign ministry said. Lebanon's prime minister and president discussed the Saudi decision and asked the country's information minister to take the “appropriate decision,” an apparent call for him to resign in hopes it will ease the tension.

  • Jill Biden Meets (and Sips White Wine) with France's Brigitte Macron Ahead of Summit: 'Just Like Sisters'

    President Joe Biden met separately with President Emmanuel Macron at the French embassy in Rome

  • China warns Lithuania, European officials over Taiwan row

    China on Saturday warned Lithuania and European officials not to disrupt ties over decisions by Taiwan and the Baltic country to open reciprocal representative offices. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan announced that its office in Vilnius would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.