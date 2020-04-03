U.S. Gold Corp. Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price

ELKO, Nevada, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) announced today that it received a letter from the listing qualifications department staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC, stating that the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement.

The letter received noted that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from March 20, 2020 to April 2, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is now closed.





About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this shareholder letter are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

+1-800-557-4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

