U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in August as imports fall

Shipping containers unloaded at Port Newark, New Jersey
Lucia Mutikani
·2 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in August amid a decline in imports, which is being driven by slowing domestic demand as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens monetary policy to tame inflation.

The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday suggested that trade would again contribute to gross domestic product in the third quarter. The economy could also get a lift from big gains in wholesale and retail inventories last month.

"Trade should be a positive for third-quarter GDP," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "Still, the third quarter isn't shaping up to be overly impressive."

The goods trade deficit contracted 3.2% to $87.3 billion last month, the smallest since October 2021. Imports of goods dropped $4.6 billion to $267.1 billion. There was a 6.9% plunge in imports of industrial supplies, which include petroleum.

Imports of capital goods dropped 1.8%, while those of consumer goods slipped 0.2%. There were, however, increases in imports of food, motor vehicles and other goods, which boosted retail inventories.

Goods exports fell $1.7 billion to $179.8 billion. The decrease in exports was led by motor vehicles, which tumbled 8.9%. Exports of industrial supplies fell 3.5%. But exports of consumer goods surged 8.0%. There were also increases in exports of food, capital and other goods.

Record exports and moderate consumer spending were the only bright spots in the economy in the second quarter, helping to limit the hit on gross domestic product from a sharp deceleration in the pace of inventory accumulation.

The economy contracted at a 0.6% annualized rate last quarter. That followed a 1.6% pace of decline in GDP in the January-March quarter. Growth forecasts for the third quarter are below a 1.5% rate, with a big drag from housing anticipated.

The U.S. central bank last week raised its policy interest rate by 75 basis points, its third straight increase of that size. It signaled more large increases to come this year.

The Commerce Department also reported that wholesale inventories jumped 1.3% in August after rising 0.6% in July. Retail inventories increased 1.4% after advancing 1.1% in July.

Motor vehicle inventories shot up 3.7% after rising 3.5% in the prior month. Retail inventories excluding motor vehicles, the component that goes into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.6% after gaining 0.3% in July.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Bear market to continue ‘into the first quarter’ of 2023: Strategist

    PIMCO Portfolio Manager Erin Browne joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 10-year Treasury yield, market swings, recessionary risks, consumer spending, and the health care sector.

  • US Bonds Rally as UK Turmoil Shows Signs of Easing: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied as UK gilts surged after the Bank of England said it would buy long-dated government bonds in whatever quantities were needed to restore order to the market. US stocks fluctuated as traders await comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilizati

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • 3 reasons why the U.S. dollar is strengthening: Strategist

    The U.S dollar's strength against other currencies is wreaking havoc in markets around the world and sending equity prices lower.

  • ‘Life-Threatening’ Hurricane Ian Surges to Category Four as It Nears Florida Coast

    "Life-threatening" Hurricane Ian is 55 miles off the coast of Florida, and has reached Category Four with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

  • BOE Steps Back Into Bond Market to Restore Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The Bank of England staged a dramatic intervention to stave off an imminent crash in the gilt market by pledging unlimited purchases of long-dated bonds. With the fallout fro

  • Mr "Big Short" Michael Burry Says This Bubble Is Bursting

    The legendary investor is one of the Cassandras of Wall Street. His warnings are closely watched in this time of uncertainty.

  • How low could stocks go? Much further, say Wall Street analysts

    In the midst of a bear market and with the Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates even further, leading Wall Street analysts are eyeing one question with increasing concern: Just how much further could stocks fall? The precise answer is impossible to predict, but experts told The Hill they expect investors to see more pain…

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Vietnam tech firm FPT produces country's first semiconductor chips

    FPT Semiconductor, a unit of Vietnam's leading tech company FPT, launched its first line of semiconductor chips used in medical devices on Wednesday, part of the company's efforts to enter the competitive global industry. The company said in a statement it aims to supply 25 million chips globally by 2023 and is eyeing Japan, Taiwan, China and the United States as key markets for the chips that are used in everything from consumer electronics to aerospace and have been in high demand due to supply chain disruptions since the pandemic. Global semiconductor makers have in recent years been betting on the Southeast Asian country, already a major regional manufacturing hub, as an alternative production destination to China.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

    "Honestly, Chairman Powell I think should offer the American people an apology for such poor monetary policy he's pursued," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • FedEx Looks Vulnerable to Even Further Declines

    In this daily bar chart of FDX, below, we can see that the shares have gapped sharply lower and continued to weaken. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline since January and it is still making new lows. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of FDX, below, we can see the past five years of price action.

  • Despite what Republicans want to tell you, President Joe Biden is making America great

    OpEd: Every day in the Biden era economic news is positive. The US has record low child poverty. Jobless claims are falling. Job creation is off the charts.

  • The British Pound Is Sinking—and Its Luxury Market Is Rocking as a Result

    Want to save 20 percent on a Newman Daytona, a bespoke suit or a suite at Gleneagles? Go ahead.

  • Buy US Treasuries to Prepare for 2023 Downturn, Citi Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Steven Wieting says buying US Treasuries is the way to prepare for 2023, when an economic downturn will cut earnings and employment.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’

  • Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

    The Buffett indicator, which compares the total value of the stock market to the size of the economy, has retreated from over 210% but remains high.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    As a case in point, Buffett owns more stocks than you'll find listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) regulatory filings. You might even say that Buffett has a "secret portfolio." Berkshire's acquisition of General Re years ago brought New England Asset Management (NEAM) into its fold.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the 'relentless appreciation of the dollar' is terrible news

    The dollar's sustained rise is increasing the risk of global stagflation and recession, according to Mohamed El-Erian, the president of Queens' College at Cambridge University.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.