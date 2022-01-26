U.S. Goods-Trade Gap Widens to Fresh Record as Imports Jump

Ana Monteiro
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit unexpectedly widened in December to a fresh record as imports continued to rise, outpacing shipments overseas.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The gap increased to $101 billion last month from a revised $98 billion in November, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The figure exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and the data aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The goods-trade shortfall reached new records in 2021, consistent with solid consumer demand and business investment. U.S. importers are struggling to meet demand as inventories remain lean and supply chains are strained to move unprecedented amounts of cargo. That’s also making it difficult for exporters to ship goods out of the country.

The value of imports increased 2% to a fresh high $258.3 billion, led by a record value of consumer goods. Capital equipment and motor vehicles imports also picked up. Exports advanced to $157.3 billion.

“Trade flows will likely continue to be impacted by pandemic related disruptions in the near-term,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note. “But imports and exports should eventually rebalance as these effects diminish and global economies come back online more completely.”

The Commerce Department’s report also showed U.S. wholesale stockpiles increased 2.1%, while retail inventories surged a record 4.4%. These figures will be used by economists to tweak their estimates for fourth-quarter gross domestic product, which is due Thursday.

A more complete trade picture for December that includes the balance on the services account will be released in the department’s final report due Feb. 8.

(Adds economist’s quote.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • London Metal Exchange Gets New Member for Embattled Trading Pits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sigma Broking has been given the green light to trade on the London Metal Exchange’s floor, in a bold bet that the historic open-outcry pit will survive a recent slump in volumes.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • Kimberly-Clark Sees Challenging Year on Persistent Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares slid after its outlook for 2022 fell short of Wall Street estimates and the company cautioned about a tough year ahead.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapEarnin

  • Chinese hackers target German pharma and tech firms

    Chinese hacker group APT 27, long suspected of launching attacks on Western government agencies, has started targeting German companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and technology, Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) said on Wednesday. In addition to stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, the hackers may be trying to penetrate customers' and service providers' networks to infiltrate several companies at once, the BfV said in a circular to companies. In its annual constitutional protection report from 2019, the BfV had pointed out the group's acronym APT 27 is an alias for a Chinese hacker group also known as the "Emissary Panda," which is believed to target foreign embassies and critical sectors.

  • Oil Rallies on Robust Demand and Russia-Ukraine Conflict Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied Tuesday after the biggest one-day tumble this year, with traders refocusing on the outlook for strong demand and the risk that a Russia-Ukraine conflict could disrupt supplies.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing

  • KKR to Tap Wella for Europe’s Biggest Dividend Payout Since 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and other investors in haircare giant Wella Corp. are set to extract one of the largest-ever dividend payments taken in Europe’s leveraged loan market.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Mark

  • Germany is a major wild card in the West's efforts to deter Russia in Ukraine

    Germany is a major wild card in the West's efforts to deter Russia in Ukraine

  • Nasdaq Beats Analysts’ Estimates as Revenue Jumps 12% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc., operator of the technology-heavy stock exchange, posted record revenue that beat analysts’ expectations. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapFourth-quarter revenue climbed 12%

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • 'Changed my life': Amazon's top-selling anti-thinning shampoo is on sale for $30

    The wildly popular shampoo has racked up over 12,000 five-star reviews.

  • Solar Giant Jinko Lists in Shanghai at Near 800% Premium to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Jinko Solar Co. more than doubled on its first day of trading in Shanghai, giving it a massive premium to its parent’s listing in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapJinko, the worl

  • Rihanna donates $15 million to help fight climate change

    Rihanna donated $15 million to different organizations fighting climate change through the Clara Lionel Foundation.

  • Geraldo Rivera Scolds Sean Hannity For ‘Deeply Insulting’ Ad Attacking Joe Biden

    The Fox News personalities clashed over a Republican spot questioning the president's ability to lead.

  • Trump aides facing subpoenas from the January 6 committee are lining up for handouts from a conservative legal defense fund — but there's a catch to receive funding

    "We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," fund chair Matt Schlapp said.

  • 2022 is shaping up to be a legal nightmare for Trumpworld. Here's a timeline of upcoming court cases and legal obstacles.

    Donald Trump and his allies are bracing for a flurry of legal challenges this year. Here are the big cases to put on your radar.

  • Melania Trump auctions off her hat, and has become the latest victim of the cryptocurrency crash

    Melania Trump began 2022 by announcing she'd be auctioning off a hat, along with two other items, for the low, low starting bid of $250,000. Her website, MelaniaTrump.com, allowed the bids only to be made in cryptocurrency. Remember this. This will be important.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. She called the auction the "Head of State" collection. It included the custom-made, wide-brimmed white hat she'd worn to meet F

  • On hot mic, Biden calls Fox News reporter 'stupid son of a b****'

    President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.

  • Kremlin TV Worries Tucker Carlson’s Pro-Putin Bias Has Gone Too Far

    Janos Kummer/Getty ImagesWith Russian troops steadily massing on the Ukraine border and a looming threat of an invasion that the White House described as “imminent,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have you look the other way. During the episode of his Monday show, Carlson pondered: “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Three years earlier, Carlson admitted that he is rooting for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He said, in part: “Why do I care… what is

  • Donald Trump only has $93 million in cash, Forbes report says citing 2020 disclosure. It's far less than he claimed at other times.

    The figure is vastly less than the $793 million Trump boasted of having in the bank while running for president in 2015.

  • Russia Has Been Warning About Ukraine for Decades. The West Should Have Listened

    When I was a journalist for The Times (London) in Moscow in December 1992, I saw a print-out of a speech by the then Russian foreign minister, Andrei Kozyrev, warning that if the West continued to attack vital Russian interests and ignore Russian protests, there would one day be a dangerous backlash. As he stated in his speech, his anxiety about Western behavior was rooted in fear that the resulting backlash would destroy liberalism in Russia and Russian co-operation with the West. The point about this history is that the existing crisis with Russia has origins that go far beyond Putin.

  • Neo-Nazi Russian Attack Unit Hints It’s Going Back Into Ukraine Undercover

    InstagramOne of the most feared and radical Russian paramilitary groups may have slipped up on social media and revealed its plans to return undercover to Ukraine, where it was accused of committing war crimes during a previous incursion.Task Force Rusich, a Russian mercenary unit which glories in its neo-Nazi reputation, became known for its brutality when it was first deployed to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine during peak fighting between Russian separatist forces and the Ukrainian milit