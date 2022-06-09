U.S. government antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines, JetBlue to go forward, judge says

Diane Bartz
·1 min read

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Thursday that the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp would go forward.

A trial in the case has been set for Sept. 26.

In its lawsuit filed in September in Boston, the government asked Judge Leo Sorokin to order the airlines to end their "Northeast Alliance" partnership, saying it would lead to higher fares in busy Northeastern airports.

The agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs, giving them more muscle to compete with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the Northeast.

The alliance was announced in July 2020 and approved by the U.S. Transportation Department shortly before the end of the Trump administration.

American and JetBlue denied wrongdoing and asked Sorokin to dismiss the lawsuit.

JetBlue said that it believed that the Northeast Alliance delivered significant benefits to consumers. "We are confident the court will rule in our favor after we present the facts this September," the company said in a statement.

American did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The lawsuit was considered a signal that the Biden administration was determined to inject more competition into the airline industry, where American and three other airlines control 80% of the domestic market.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by David Shepardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A speed that nobody had ever seen’: The rapid rise of unionized Starbucks stores

    Two Buffalo-area Starbucks stores successfully voting to unionize on December 9, 2021, kicked off a flurry of elections at other Starbucks locations nationwide over the past six months.

  • Alex Jones Is Turning on His Own Lawyers in Sandy Hook Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyInfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could soon sue his own lawyers, as Jones and his company scramble to blame someone else for their legal failures in lawsuits over their lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting.Jones and InfoWars have consistently lost in courtrooms across the country to families of the school-shooting victims who have filed suits over Jones’s claims that the massacre was a false flag. Last year, judges in Connecti

  • Popeyes Brings Back a Classic for its 50th Birthday

    Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes may be just a fried chicken restaurant to most, but to New Orleanians, it's a lot more than that. Born in the small, unassuming New Orleans suburb of Arabi in 1972, the chain now best known for its chicken sandwich had very humble beginnings. Originally called Chicken on the Run, founder Alvin C. Copeland changed the name to Popeyes after Popeye Doyle from the film "The French Connection."

  • Easterday ‘ghost cattle’ prison term delayed 4th time. How close is $250+ million settlement?

    Cody Easterday is facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

  • Costco wants to limit gas station fill ups to members, but is it allowed in New Jersey?

    Costco recently posted signs warning motorists that membership will be required to buy gas, but it's unclear if state law allows it.

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.

  • Judge says former Tesla worker has 2 weeks to accept $15M payout over racial abuse

    A federal judge told Owen Diaz, a former elevator operator at Tesla, that he has 2 weeks to decide whether he wants to accept $15 million in damages over racial abuse at the automaker's Fremont, California, factory, according to a court filing on Tuesday. In October last year, a San Francisco federal court jury ordered Tesla to pay the Black former worker $137 million for turning a blind eye to racial harassment and discrimination at Tesla's EV plant.

  • What Bosses Lost in the Fight Against Empty Offices: Leverage

    What Barrett Kime’s boss said on the recent video call was straightforward. Could members of his team at NBCUniversal show up on the few days a week that they were actually expected to be in the office? Rebellion ensued. Kime, a senior creative director, took himself off mute. “I was talking about how it was insane to ask people to come in more often with COVID raging,” he recalled. Other employees then jumped in to share the reasons they didn’t want to go back to the office: child care, rising

  • Why Can’t I Find a Lawyer to Take My Defamation Case? (Blame Barbra Streisand!)

    The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case may be over, for now, but if you want to file a suit to protect your own reputation, think twice. Here’s why.

  • Philippine banana growers plead for Japanese consumers to bear price hikes

    The Philippines on Wednesday appealed directly to consumers in its top export market Japan to pay higher prices for imported bananas to help shoulder a surge in production costs. Prices for fuel and agricultural supplies are driving many farmers to the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report by the Philippines' embassy in Tokyo that pleaded for Japanese consumers to share the burden for "sustainable bananas". Producers have been negotiating with Japanese retailers and trading companies on prices, but were told to take their concerns to the public.

  • 37 Horrible Employers And Bosses That Should Honestly Just Fire Themselves At This Point

    *After telling boss you have a life-threatening illness.* Boss: "You need to snap out of this and give yourself a good kick up the a**."View Entire Post ›

  • This Woman Applied For A Dream Job... But Then Her "Manager" Tried To Scam $2,000 Out Of Her

    "She's like, 'Don't even worry about it, we just need to have it invoiced to you but we'll send you the money.'"View Entire Post ›

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • Winter Park resident counters lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis over Disney's Reedy Creek in Orlando

    Another Orange County resident has joined the lawsuit that's targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the potential tax implications from the eventual termination of Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District — but this time it's in support of the dissolution. Winter Park resident James Pickett on May 24 filed a motion to intervene in the case involving Osceola County residents Michael, Leslie and Eduardo Foronda, and Orange County resident Vivian Gonzalez, who filed a lawsuit on May 16 with the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in Miami-Dade County alleging taxpayer rights violations being caused by DeSantis' law targeting the dissolution of special districts made prior to 1968.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Trumps Ask N.Y.’s Highest Court to Stop July 15 Deposition

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump and two of his children are asking New York’s highest court to stop depositions set to start July 15 in the state’s three-year-old probe of the family real-estate business.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Bo

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Here's why oil prices aren't coming down anytime soon — and why OPEC can't stop the climb

    "OPEC+ may be talking about higher production, but the likelihood of those barrels hitting the market via exports is pretty unlikely."

  • Oil prices have soared. Why won't Opec bring them down?

    Oil prices are at an eight-year high, so why won't oil exporting countries bring them down?

  • 2021 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator customers sue over unfixed fire risk

    2021 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator owners from Florida, North Carolina and New York are suing Ford over ongoing fire safety issue.