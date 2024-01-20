U.S. Government Rejects Complaint That Woman Was Wrongly Denied An Abortion

The U.S. government rejected a woman’s complaint that she was denied abortion services to end her nonviable pregnancy at an Oklahoma hospital, according to the Associated Press. Jaci Statton was told she did not qualify for an abortion, and to wait in the parking lot until her condition worsened. Statton had a partial molar pregnancy, which could result in hemorrhaging, infection, and even death if left untreated. Despite the state’s strict ban, the Biden administration made it clear in 2022 that hospitals must provide abortion services if the mother’s life is at risk. Statton filed a complaint under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), and the subsequent denial of this claim has raised concerns about how to actually use EMTALA.

