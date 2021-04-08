U.S. government, states ask judge to deny Facebook's request to dismiss lawsuits

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission and a big group of U.S. states asked a federal court on Wednesday to deny Facebook Inc's request to dismiss major antitrust lawsuits filed against the social media giant in December.

The FTC, in its filing, said Facebook bought photo-sharing app Instagram because Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg believed it was "a large and viable competitor" and purchased the messaging app WhatsApp to neutralize a nascent threat. The FTC has asked the court to order Facebook to sell those assets.

The states, which had filed a separate antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, said in its filing: "Deploying a buy-or-bury scheme of predatory acquisitions and exclusionary conduct, Facebook successfully squashes, suppresses, and deters competition, entrenching its monopoly power to this day."

Facebook had asked the court to dismiss the two lawsuits, alleging that they were brought "in the fraught environment of relentless criticism of Facebook for matters entirely unrelated to antitrust concerns."

It also said that the states, in their case, failed to show that they were harmed by Facebook and that they waited too long.

The FTC and states accused Facebook of breaking antitrust law to keep smaller competitors at bay and snapping up rivals, like Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion.

All told, the federal government and states filed five lawsuits against Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google last year following bipartisan outrage over use and misuse of social media clout both in the economy and the political sphere.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani's son, is 'heavily considering' a run for New York governor

    "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Andrew Giuliani told the Washington Examiner.

  • Andrew Giuliani talked with Trump about a New York gov run

    He’s the former mayor’s son and he worked for the 45th president. His eyes, he says, are now on Albany.

  • China condemns 2 ex-Xinjiang officials in separatism cases

    China has sentenced a former education official and a former legal official in the northwestern region of Xinjiang to death with a two-year reprieve on charges including separatism and bribe taking. Sattar Sawut and Shirzat Bawudun are the latest of many Xinjiang bureaucrats, almost all members of the Turkic Uyghur ethnicity native to the region, to be sentenced on national security charges in what China calls a campaign against “two-faced officials” who are seeking to undermine Chinese rule from within the system.

  • 'No time to lose' -Biden on infrastructure plan

    "Over the next few weeks, we'll hear from Republicans and Democrats and from everyone," Biden said. "But here’s what we won’t be open to: we’re not going to be open to doing nothing." Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, companies and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality.

  • Amazon sale gets you a pair of pro studio-quality Mackie speakers for just $120

    Mackie is nothing short of an absolute legend when it comes to high-end, professional-grade studio equipment. Everyone from audio engineer interns to multiple Grammy award-winning producers swears by Mackie mixing boards and other studio gear from the storied brand. A lot has changed over the years now though, and Mackie also makes a wide variety of affordable audio products that still deliver the kind of quality that made Mackie famous. That includes mixing boards and all sorts of other essential gear, but there's one product in particular that you should check out right now: Mackie CR4-X 4-Inch Multimedia Monitors are currently $30 off at Amazon, so you can pick up a pair for just $119.99 and see for yourself what makes Mackie gear so special. If you're a content creator, it's crucial that you use a good pair of studio monitors rather than run-of-the-mill speakers. This ensures not only that you have the best possible sound quality, but also that your audio is "pure." Whether you're using cheap $20 PC speakers or a pricey Bose sound system, all sorts of different factors impact your audio. Various brands use different tuning, and many of them enhance the bass. That means the sound you're hearing isn't a perfect reproduction of the audio files you record, and that's why studio monitors are so important. Mackie CR4-X 4-Inch Multimedia Monitors offer the perfect balance between quality and affordability. In fact, at the $150 price point, they're definitely the best monitors we've tested. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you won't even pay $150, despite how reasonable that price is. Thanks to a $30 discount at Amazon, you can pick up a pair for only $119.99! Here are the highlights from Mackie's product page on Amazon: Mackie knows studio monitors, and every bit of that experience was poured into the CR-X Series. Excellent sound, affordable, and sleek looks make these perfect for small home recording studios. Looking to make it big on the internet? You bring the talent, we've got the gear. What better place to start than your audio. An accurate representation of what your videos, podcasts, and more will sound like is crucial to creating great content. CR-X is perfect for desktop gaming when you need to give the headset a break. Crisp highs mean you'll hear every footstep, and balanced lows and mids will keep you immersed in every element and storyline. Sometimes it's nice to just relax and hear your favorite music while you sip your favorite drink. One way to make it not so fun is when the sound isn't quite up to par. CR-X brings you closer to your music with full, faithful sound for all music styles. Brushed metal faceplate, textured cabinet, and classic CR green will upgrade the look of any desk. Standard models are equipped with 1/4" balanced/unbalanced and RCA, and 1/8" Aux inputs. Bluetooth models allow for easy wireless streaming. (See model details for specific input availability) With the volume/power knob on the front panel, you can easily dial in the perfect level. Need to listen even closer? CR-X monitors have a headphone output built-in and it's right there on the front panel. Plugging in headphones will also automagically mute the speaker output.

  • Kentucky governor signs bipartisan bill expanding voting access

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Wednesday signed a bipartisan bill that expands voting access in the state. Why it matters: The legislation, passed by the GOP-controlled legislature, comes as Republicans in other states push for more voting restrictions. Last month, Georgia became the first battleground state to pass a law curbing voting access. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState lawmakers have introduced more than 360 restrictive voting or election bills this year, including more than 100 since mid-February, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.Many would disproportionately affect voters of color, as well as those with disabilities. Details: The Kentucky law establishes three days of in-person early voting.It also keeps in place some of the emergency features implemented due to the pandemic, including an online portal for absentee ballot registration, absentee drop boxes and voting centers where residents from any precinct can vote. It establishes a process to cure deficient absentee ballots and requires a gradual switch to equipment that can process paper ballots.The law gives state officials more authority to remove individuals from voter rolls if they have moved away and registered to vote in another state. And it prohibits and penalizes ballot harvesting, among other provisions. Yes, but: "Kentucky already has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country," the Lexington Herald Leader notes. What they're saying: “I firmly believe that we should be making it easier for Kentuckians to vote and participate in the democratic process,” Beshear said in a statement. “This new law represents important first steps to preserve and protect every individual’s right to make their voice heard.”Beshear also said that while he wanted more in the bill, the legislation is a "win for Kentucky." "While some states have stepped in a different direction, I'm really proud of Kentucky."Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, added, "While other states are caught up in partisan division, Kentucky is leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study

    One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 mostly American patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months, suggesting the pandemic could lead to a wave of mental and neurological problems, scientists said on Tuesday. Researchers who conducted the analysis said it was not clear how the virus was linked to psychiatric conditions such as anxiety and depression, but that these were the most common diagnoses among the 14 disorders they looked at. Post-COVID cases of stroke, dementia and other neurological disorders were rarer, the researchers said, but were still significant, especially in those who had severe COVID-19.

  • Biden urges Republicans to back $2tn infrastructure plan: ‘Inaction is not an option’

    President says package essential to preserve US economic statusLauds ‘blue-collar blueprint for increasing opportunity’ At the White House, Joe Biden said: ‘We have to show the world and, much more important, we have to show ourselves that democracy works, that we can come together on the big things.’ Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Joe Biden has made a heartfelt plea for Republicans to work with him on a $2tn infrastructure plan, casting it as essential to preserving America’s superpower status and warning: “Inaction simply is not an option.” The US president signalled that he is open to negotiating his proposed corporate tax rate of 28% to fund the package. It represents a sharp increase from the 21% levy set by his predecessor Donald Trump’s tax bill in 2017, though is lower than the 35% rate under Barack Obama. But Biden also became fiery as he sounded the alarm about a nation in decline, investing less in infrastructure now than it did 25 years ago and in danger of losing an existential struggle with China. Biden’s promise as a candidate to seek bipartisanship has run into a wall of Republican opposition so far, first to his $1.9tn coronavirus relief package and now to his $2tn infrastructure investment – though opinion polls suggest both are popular with Republican voters. On Wednesday, with Kamala Harris, the vice-president, at his side at the Eisenhower Office Building in Washington, he continued to walk the line of trying to appeal across the aisle while bluntly making clear that he will push ahead if necessary. Promising that he and Harris will meet both Democrats and Republicans in the next few weeks, Biden said: “Debate is welcome. Compromise is inevitable. Changes are certain … We’ll be listening. We’ll be open to good ideas and good faith negotiations but here’s what we won’t be open to. We will not be open to doing nothing. Inaction simply is not an option.” Republican opposition to the American Jobs Plan has focused on the tax hikes and what they contend is an overly broad definition of infrastructure. The president sought to neutralise that argument. “Two hundred years ago, trains weren’t traditional infrastructure either, until America made a choice to lay down tracks across the country,” he said. “Highways weren’t traditional infrastructure until we allowed ourselves to imagine that roads could connect our nation across state lines. “The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the aspirations of the American people and their needs, and it’s evolving again today. We need to start seeing infrastructure through its effect on the lives of working people in America.” High-speed internet, an electric grid that will not collapse in a winter storm, investing in “Made in America” goods from every community, pipes that provide clean drinking water, clean energy and facilities for military veterans are all part of the foundation of 21st-century living, Biden continued. The job creation potential is immense, he said, including for a people without a college degree – a demographic that has backed Donald Trump in presidential elections. “This is a blue-collar blueprint for increasing opportunity for the American people.” Biden attempted to draw a line from the personal – “How many of you know when you send your child to school the fountain they’re drinking out of is not fed by lead pipe?” – to the geopolitical, suggesting that in coming months much will be written about how China and the rest of the world is racing ahead of the US in investing in the future. “It used to be we invested almost 2.7% of our GDP in infrastructure. Now it’s about 0.7%. When we were investing it, we were the leader in the world. I don’t know why we don’t get this. One of the few major economies in the world whose public investment in research and development has declined as a percentage of GDP over the last 25 years.” These aren’t Republican bridges, Democratic airports, Republican hospitals or a Democratic power grid Joe Biden Visibly angry, he boomed: “Declined! The United States of America, that led the world!” As in previous speeches, Biden framed the imperative as in the context of competition with China and a fundamental battle for the future between democracies and autocracies. Beijing is not waiting to invest in digital infrastructure, research and development, he said. “But they’re counting on American democracy to be too slow, too limited and too divided to keep pace. “We have to show the world and, much more important, we have to show ourselves that democracy works, that we can come together on the big things. It’s the United States of America, for God’s sake.” Partisan divisions should not stop America doing the right thing for the future, Biden added. “These aren’t Republican bridges, Democratic airports, Republican hospitals or a Democratic power grid … We’re at an inflection point in American democracy. This is a moment where we prove whether or not democracy can deliver.” Biden insisted he is open to ideas on how to pay for the plan but again ruled out tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year. The corporate tax rate used to be 35%, he noted, but Trump reduced it to 21%. “What I’m proposing is we meet in the middle: 28%.” Later, questioned by reporters, he said he might accept a rate below 28% so long as the projects are financed. “I’m willing to listen to that. I’m wide open, but we gotta pay for this. We gotta pay for this. “There’s many other ways we can do it. But I am willing to negotiate that. I’ve come forward with the best, most rational way, in my view the fairest way, to pay for it, but there are many other ways as well. And I’m open.” But a Twitter exchange on Wednesday made clear the steep climb Biden faces to work with Republicans, many of whom remain in thrall to Trump. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democratic senator, tweeted: “Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure.” Kristi Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota, replied: “So what ISN’T infrastructure?”

  • Rights groups say Pakistan PM blames women's dress for rape

    Pakistani rights groups are criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan after he claimed in an online show that wearing the veil — the traditional Islamic head covering — will protect women from sexual assault and not lead men into temptation. The Pakistani leader made the comments on Sunday in a live tele-chat dubbed “Prime Minister On Call With You” streamed by state-owned Pakistan Television in which he answers questions from the public. A cricket star who had a reputation of a womanizer before he turned to politics and became devoutly religious, Khan said women who wear the veil would not tempt men into attacks — remarks that women’s rights activists say excuse rapists and put the blame on women.

  • NBA: Curry to auction 'Bruce Lee shoes' for families of Atlanta shooting victims

    Curry wore the yellow, white and black shoes -- designed with the Bruce Lee Foundation and featuring Lee's famous quote "under the heavens, there is but one family" -- during Sunday's 117-111 defeat by the Atlanta Hawks. Eight people -- six of whom were Asian women -- were killed in a March 16 rampage in Atlanta.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police said.

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • More than 3,200 Amazon employees at Bessemer, Alabama, fulfillment center cast ballots in historic union vote

    Hundreds of those ballots were challenged, mostly by Amazon, according to the RWSDU. The public voting could begin Thursday.

  • 'I have hopes and dreams': 26-year-old determined to become the first model with Down syndrome for Sports Illustrated

    "I wanted to bring awareness for those who have special needs."

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Duke leads the list of most enticing odds to win it all in 2022

    It will be an unusual offseason, figuring out which players will return.

  • U.S. Senator Manchin, in threat to Biden agenda, opposes reconciliation, backs filibuster

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, said on Wednesday he was opposed to a process called reconciliation that makes it easier to pass bills without Republican support, a potential blow to President Joe Biden's chances of passing a huge infrastructure measure. Manchin also said he would not support any step to weaken the ability of Republicans to mount filibusters to block legislation. "I simply do not believe budget reconciliation should replace regular order in the Senate," Manchin said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Kim Jong Un says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang.

  • A blogger says Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James were spotted together. Here's a complete timeline of 'The Bachelor' scandal that started with a plantation-themed fraternity party.

    Reality Steve has claimed that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell aren't over, and said they're currently spending time in New York together.