Some governors have stepped up during coronavirus crisis, others not so much

During a recent conference call with America's governors, President Donald Trump was pressed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to use his authority to ramp up production of badly needed medical equipment to combat the coronavirus.

But when Trump said the federal government was merely the "backup," Inslee, a Democrat, let him have it, according to an audio recording of the call obtained by The Associated Press.

"I don't want you to be the backup quarterback. We need you to be Tom Brady here," Inslee said, invoking the name of the football star who also happens to be a friend of Trump's.

Trump didn't like that one bit.

"They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort," Trump groused at a news conference later Thursday. "That's only fake news, and I like Tom Brady, spoke to him the other day, he's a great guy."

Fake or not, it was yet another example of a governor — frustrated by the Trump administration — taking charge while Washington is playing catch-up, several experts on leadership told NBC News.

Trump didn't declare a national emergency until March 13, by which point 20 governors — a dozen Democrats and eight Republicans — had already declared emergencies. That includes Trump loyalists like Ron DeSantis of Florida, who have also taken flak for not moving fast enough.

"Because the federal government was so slow to act, you saw state leaders, both Republicans and Democrats, stepping into that void and taking matters into their own hands," said Asher Hildebrand, a public policy professor at Duke University and a former chief of staff for Rep. David Price, D-N.C.

And some governors, like Andrew Cuomo of New York, a Democrat, have really risen to the challenge, he said.

"More than any other governor, Cuomo has channeled the nation's yearning for sober, decisive and competent leadership during this time of crisis," Hildebrand said. "And his blend of cajoling and flattery in dealing with President Trump is a model for the times. Watching his candid yet reassuring briefings, one is struck with feeling that Cuomo has finally found his moment to shine."

Alvin Tillery Jr., a political science professor at Northwestern University, said Cuomo and several other governors, including Inslee, have performed exceptionally well.

"He gets an A-plus for raising the national alarm about community spread" in places like nursing homes, Tillery said of Inslee. "He has also been a leader in pushing the federal government to assist the states. He has also used the authority of his office to use creative ways to get triage hospitals built in the state."

Also deserving of top grades, in Tillery's estimation, are Democrats Gavin Newsom of California, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, as well as Republicans Larry Hogan of Maryland and Mike DeWine of Ohio.

DeWine "gets an A-plus for decisive action to delay the state's primary," Tillery said. "He has also done an excellent job communicating with his constituents about the potential need to have a long period of social distancing in Ohio."

Hildebrand said DeWine was among the first governors to require health screenings before people visit places like nursing homes and prisons.

Jaime Dominguez, who also teaches at Northwestern and is the founder of the Chicago Democracy Project, agreed.

"All of these governors have demonstrated through public statements and personal interviews that partisan politics will not — and never will — mitigate the state's response to this public health crisis," Dominguez said.

Other Democratic governors, like John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, have also been working effectively with their legislature and doing stellar jobs of keeping their constituents in the loop, Dominguez said.

Hildebrand also praised Roy Cooper, the Democratic governor of his home state, North Carolina.

"With two major hurricanes in the past four years, it feels as if Cooper has been in crisis management mode for his entire first term," Hildebrand said. "Fortunately, this has prepared him well to act decisively, communicate effectively with his citizens and work cooperatively with his Republican Legislature and president during this crisis."

The experts largely agreed on which governors have not risen to the occasion.