U.S. governors urge swift action on $52 billion chip funding bill

FILE PHOTO: An Intel Tiger Lake chip is displayed at an Intel news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Gretchen Whitmer
    49th governor of Michigan

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) - A bipartisan group of 22 governors Thursday urged leaders in Congress to move quickly to finalize $52 billion in government funding to subsidize the production of semiconductor chips.

A persistent industry-wide shortage of chips has disrupted production in the automotive and electronics industries, in particular, forcing some firms to scale back production.

"We can all point to industries in our states that have been impacted – from auto manufacturing to consumer electronics, home appliances, medical devices, agriculture, defense and more," the governors wrote in a letter.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, led the letter, including the governors of California, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Idaho, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Washington.

The U.S. House on Feb. 4 narrowly passed a bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and $52 billion to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The bill's passage sets up negotiations with the Senate on compromise legislation, which must pass both chambers before it can be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature.

The Senate voted 68-32 to pass its own bill - the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act - in June, which includes $52 billion for chips and authorizes $190 billion for U.S. technology and research to compete with China.

"We urge you to take swift bipartisan action to reconcile the two bills to get to the president’s desk for signature. Now is the time for a comprehensive solution to this national

security and economic crisis," the governors wrote, saying the $52 billion "will help the United States regain our leadership in semiconductor manufacturing."

The funding includes $2 billion to incentivize production of "mature node" semiconductors used by the auto industry and in medical devices, agricultural machinery and some national defense applications.

Whitmer said in a statement that chips funding is needed because "thousands of jobs up and down the auto supply chain and across multiple industries are at risk."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chip shortage forces Mini factory to halt production

    Car maker Mini has halted production at its factory in Oxford as it prioritises computer chips for manufacturing its luxury vehicles amid a shortage of semiconductors.

  • Protesters against US aid grant clash with police in Nepal

    Protesters in Nepal demonstrating against a contentious half-billion-dollar aid grant from the United States clashed with police outside the legislature on Thursday as political leaders postponed debate over the proposal. Hundreds of protesters chanted slogans, pelted police with stones and pieces of glass, and pushed through police barricades. Several people were injured on both sides and police detained a number of protesters.

  • Engines giant Rolls-Royce back in profit, seeks CEO

    Rolls-Royce, the British maker of aircraft engines, announced Thursday a return to annual profit in 2021 after it slashed costs, adding that its long-serving chief executive would step down.

  • Ukraine calls on allies to increase pressure on Russia after first 'decisive steps'

    Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday urged the country's allies to take more steps against Russia immediately in an effort to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from further escalating tensions with the former Soviet state."To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now," Kuleba said in a tweet. "First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for...

  • German bonds set for biggest rally since March 2020 after Ukraine invasion

    Euro zone bond yields fell sharply on Thursday as Russia's launch of an all-out invasion of Ukraine boosted safe-haven assets. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area whose yield moves inversely to its price, fell 10 bps to 0.11%, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. The German yield at 0.11% was its lowest level since the European Central Bank on Feb. 3 opened the door to rate hikes this year.

  • Hungary’s FM lauds Egypt effort to stem migration to Europe

    Hungary’s foreign minister on Wednesday praised Egypt’s efforts to stem the flow of Europe-bound migrants through its Mediterranean Sea shores. Speaking at a news briefing in Cairo, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto urged the European Union to step up support, including funding, to help the Egyptian government address migration. “Six years ago, Egypt managed to close its maritime borders, preventing waves of illegal migration from reaching Europe," he said.

  • UEFA prepares to take Champions League final away from St Petersburg

    Overnight developments in eastern Europe mean an alternative venue is being looked at for the May 28 showpiece.

  • Gold price hits one-year high as investors flock to safe haven

    Investors are scrambling towards the safety of gold with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sending the bullion surging to a one-year high.

  • AP Source: UEFA to move Champions League final out of Russia

    UEFA will no longer stage this season's Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia attacked Ukraine, The Associated Press has learned. An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday. UEFA confirmed there is a meeting due at 0900 GMT on Friday.

  • Nkosana Makate: The South African set to make millions from Vodacom

    South African Nkosana Makate is in line for a huge pay-out after a 14-year court battle with Vodacom.

  • As sanctions start, Russia's trade flow shifting towards China

    The United States is poised to unleash a wider array of sanctions against Russia if Moscow escalates the conflict in Ukraine, denying key Russian financial institutions and companies access to U.S. dollar transactions and global markets for trade, energy exports and financing. But the United States and its allies have never before attempted to cut a $1.5 trillion economy out of global commerce, and it is unclear how much pressure even unified Western sanctions can put on Moscow. A review of World Bank and United Nations trade data shows that since lesser sanctions were imposed in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea, China has emerged as its biggest export destination.

  • BMW suspends Mini car production at Oxford plant due to chip shortage

    The company said its Cowley factory was forced to close on Monday, and would remain shut for the rest of the week.

  • Thailand eases entry requirements despite omicron threat

    Thailand will ease some entry requirements for foreign visitors as it balances a rising number of coronavirus cases with the need to rebuild its pandemic-damaged economy, the government announced Wednesday. Beginning March 1, fully vaccinated visitors must take a RT-PCR test on arrival and spend their first night at an approved hotel while awaiting the results, but will no longer need to take a second RT-PCR test and spend another night at a hotel on their fifth day, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said. Instead, visitors arriving under the “Test & Go” program will need to take a self-administered rapid antigen test on the fifth day and report the result on a cellphone app.

  • Zoë Kravitz serves underboob in sultry Saint Laurent at 'The Batman' premiere

    The actor dialled up the style for last night's premiere of 'The Batman', which she attended along with co-star Robert Pattinson.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Explainer-Why is a US infrastructure grant behind protests in Nepal?

    Nepal's parliament is set to begin debates on Thursday on an agreement for a $500 million grant from the United States, with a vote that could break the governing alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who took over in July last year. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide a $500 million grant to fund a 300-km (187-mile) electricity transmission line and a road improvement project in Nepal. The grant is part of an international agreement and is to be governed by the principles of international law.

  • Explainer-What sanctions mean for Russia's debt markets and investors

    Western capitals have started putting in place fresh restrictions on Russia's sovereign debt as they seek to ratchet up pressure on Moscow over the conflict with Ukraine. The United States and its allies introduced an initial round of sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday. Access to Russian bonds had become increasingly restricted.

  • Francis Ford Coppola celebrates 50 years of 'The Godfather'

    STORY: It's been 50 years since 'The Godfather' hit the screen(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR, FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA, SAYING:"To think that that was 50 years ago and I was so scared because it seemed like people didn't like it and I was worried about it and then I had this delightful surprise that people liked it.”Location: Los AngelesTo celebrate, Paramount is re-releasing the film The Oscar-winning mob movie was the highest grossing film of 1972Talia Shire played Connie in the film(SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, TALIA SHIRE, SAYING:"It was stunning, because I don't think people expected that to come together that way. I mean, what he did, you had a great cinematographer, you had great actors, you had great text, you had a great art director, it's an extraordinary achievement what he did, great music, so it was a marvel and it still is."

  • 2 storms on the move from West Coast to East Coast: Latest paths

    Two storms are wreaking havoc on roads as they push from the West Coast to the East Coast with heavy snow, ice and rain. Blowing snow also shut down roads in North Dakota. Freezing rain is possible for the Midwest.

  • Tucker Carlson echoed Putin's talking points on Fox News, arguing the US should not care about Russia invading Ukraine

    Three points made by Vladimir Putin in his speech about Ukraine on Monday were enthusiastically deployed by Fox News' Tucker Carlson the next day.