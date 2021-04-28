U.S. grand jury adds WMD charge against men accused of plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

FILE PHOTO: Michigan Governor Whitmer visits the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal grand jury added new charges on Wednesday against three men charged with conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, saying they planned to use weapons of mass destruction to destroy a bridge, the Justice Department said.

Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, were charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property, the department said, in addition to a kidnapping conspiracy charge in October.

The superseding indictment on Wednesday alleges that they three planned to destroy a nearby bridge, which would have harmed and hindered Whitmer's security detail and any responding law enforcement officers, a Justice Department statement said.

The new indictment also alleged that Croft and Harris possessed a "destructive device" that was not registered as required by U.S. federal law. It said Harris also possessed an unregistered semiautomatic assault rifle.

Fourteen men were accused of taking part in a plot by right-wing militia extremists to abduct Whitmer. One of them broke ranks with his co-defendants in January and pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors have said all 14 suspects targeted Whitmer in retribution for public health orders she imposed placing restrictions on a wide range of social and business activity to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul and Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida lawmakers move to punish social media companies

    Social media companies faced the wrath of Florida Republicans as lawmakers were poised Wednesday to send legislation to the governor as part of a campaign to punish online platforms who some lawmakers say discriminate against conservative thought. It was another key legislative victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who urged lawmakers to deliver the legislation for his signature as part of his campaign to reign in Big Tech companies — in how Big Data handles the information they collect from consumers and in how social media platforms treat their users. “Let’s send a message to these Big Tech monopolies that Florida will no longer stand for their shenanigans,” said Rep. Blaise Ingoglia.

  • NYT: Search warrant executed on Giuliani's NYC apartment

    Federal investigators have executed a search warrant on former President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment as part of an investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, the New York Times reported.The state of play: The Times reports that Giuliani's electronic devices have been seized. The execution of a warrant, which must be approved by a judge, also signals that the investigation into Giuliani's role in Ukraine during the Trump administration is intensifying.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAuthorities are questioning whether Giuliani's Ukraine lobbying practices on behalf of former President Trump broke federal law. Trump administration officials had blocked warrants against Giuliani, but the Biden administration's Department of Justice swiftly approved the move. Giuliani had previously called the investigation is “pure political persecution," per the AP. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republicans got personal with Obama. Why they won't do the same to Biden.

    Instead of trying to demonize “Uncle Joe,” Republicans hope to puncture Biden’s popularity without getting down in the mud.

  • Attorney calls for investigation into Ma'Khia Bryant death

    There should be a federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus police officer, along with a probe into the handling of Bryant’s foster care placement, a lawyer representing the teen's family said Wednesday. Attorney Michelle Martin wouldn't discuss details of why Bryant was in foster care, besides the fact that at the time, the family needed help.

  • College football coach fired over tweet mocking Stacey Abrams fights back with lawsuit

    Chris Malone, formerly an assistant football coach in Tennessee, is a victim of “cancel culture,” his attorney said.

  • The Supreme Court Is Set to Make America’s Gun Death Epidemic Worse

    The court plans to take up the case of a New York law that severely restricts concealed-carry permits

  • GOP senators quietly meet with White House on infrastructure, happy with what they hear

    Top White House officials have quietly been meeting — on the Hill and over the phone — with Republican senators who drafted a counterproposal to President Biden's infrastructure plan, multiple sources tell Axios.What we're hearing: The GOP senators say they're optimistic the Biden administration is open to concessions and can reach a compromise. They've been heartened by their talks with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne idea is reaching a bipartisan deal on "Part I" of Biden's infrastructure package — the parts that Republicans consider "traditional" infrastructure, such as funding for roads, bridges and airports.That could force Democrats to tackle the second part, focused on child care, health care and climate change, via budget reconciliation.The talks remain preliminary, the senators told Axios, and both sides are far from reaching any substantial deal.Terrell and Ricchetti have made trips to the Capitol, while Klain, who doesn’t often venture to the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue, has joined by phone, according to a White House source with direct knowledge of the meetings.Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) are among those who have met with the White House team in person.What they’re saying: "Administration officials have been on the Hill, even now, talking to Republican members," Wicker told Axios. "It has been on a less-formal basis. But they're good discussions. The details are being filled in.""I think they're open to talking about and understanding what our proposal is and how we got to where we got," he added."If they could roll us on the whole thing, they would. I don't think they can," which is why they're so willing to meet, Wicker said.Yes, but: The biggest sticking point with Republicans — increasing taxes to pay for the plan — remains.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Senate to Start Undoing Trump’s Rollbacks Using Once-Obscure Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats will begin using a special procedure to undo parts of Donald Trump’s regulatory agenda Wednesday, starting by rescinding a measure that made it harder for the Environmental Protection Agency to limit leaks of the powerful greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas wells.The vote on the methane rule is the first of several that Democrats plan to use under the Congressional Review Act. That 1996 law allows lawmakers to rescind federal regulations passed in the waning days of a presidential administration as long as they act within a few months of a new Congress.It had been used only once before 2017 when Republicans, led by then-President Donald Trump, used it to repeal 14 Obama-era rules including one that limited the ability of the mentally ill to buy firearms to another forcing oil companies to disclose their payments to foreign governments.“The Congressional Review Act was seen as this very extreme thing. It was almost like an atomic bomb. It wasn’t something you just casually trotted out,” said James Goodwin, a senior policy analyst the Center for Progressive Reform, a Washington-based non-profit. The Trump administration and the 115th Congress “normalized it in this way it hadn’t been previously.”It only takes a majority vote, meaning Democrats, who control the Senate, can do it without Republican votes.Democrats have introduced six resolutions targeting regulations promulgated during the final months of the Trump administration, according to the Coalition for Sensible Safeguards, which tracks the Congressional Review Act. Among the targets is one by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that critics say allows predatory lending and another one by the Securities and Exchange Commission that makes it more difficult for small groups of corporate shareholders to introduce resolutions on sustainability and other issues.Other rules Democrats are targeting include a Department of Health and Human Services measure that requires the agency to review thousands of regulations to prevent them from expiring, and a Social Security Administration rule that allows agency attorneys to substitute for independent administrative law judges in deciding disability determinations, according to the coalition, which is made up of labor, environmental and consumer protection groups.In addition to the methane vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up a resolution to repeal an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule that critics say makes it harder for workers to prevail against employers in workplace discrimination claims.Under the CRA, Congress can pass a resolution striking down a federal rule within 60 legislative days of it being finalized and published in the Federal Register from the end of the last congressional session. That doesn’t leave Democrats much time. This year the cutoff date is May 21 in the Senate, according to Amit Narang, a regulatory policy advocate with watchdog group Public Citizen.More: Schumer Pushes Plan to Ax Trump Methane Rule With Lawmaker ToolThe measure to repeal Trump’s methane rule has the support of Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine as well as some oil and gas producers, such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Equinor ASA, Cheniere Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.Trump’s methane rule, finalized in 2020, ended methane-specific emission limits at new oil and gas wells, while removing additional curbs on leaks of smog-causing volatile organic compounds from gas transmission and storage equipment.Methane, the chief component of natural gas, is a valuable energy source and commodity in its own right. Yet it’s also a powerful heat-trapping pollutant that can exacerbate climate change when it escapes from oil wells or gas pipelines. It represents about a 10th of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and is estimated to be at least 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the atmosphere over a 20-year period.“If we can pass this tomorrow it would be the most significant climate change bill that we have passed in a number of years,” said Senator Angus King, a Maine Independent who is a sponsor of the resolution. “This is an enormous opportunity for this country.”Until Trump was elected, the Congressional Review Act had only been used successfully once before. In 2001 Congress voted to overturn a Labor Department ergonomics rule issued by the Clinton administration.“It’s good to see the Democrats using it when it makes sense,” said Public Citizen’s Narang. “It’s good to see Congress getting involved in helping the Biden administration roll back some of the Trump de-regulatory agenda.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Juror: Chauvin deliberations 'should have been 20 minutes'

    A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer of killing George Floyd said deliberations were primarily spent trying to convince one person who was uncertain about part of the jury instructions. Brandon Mitchell is the first juror who deliberated in Derek Chauvin’s trial to talk publicly about his experience. An alternate juror who was dismissed before deliberations, Lisa Christensen, spoke to reporters last week, saying she would have voted to convict Chauvin.

  • Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 94% effective in preventing hospitalization in adults 65 and older

    The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 94% effective in preventing hospitalization for COVID-19 among adults 65 years and older, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The research, which studied 417 hospitalized adults in 14 states between January and March, adds real-world evidence from the clinical trials that vaccination protects against severe illness and hospitalization.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."These data suggest that continuing to rapidly vaccinate U.S. adults against COVID-19 will likely have a marked impact on COVID-19 hospitalization and might lead to commensurate reductions in post-COVID conditions and deaths," the report reads.The state of play: Fully vaccinated individuals showed a 94% efficacy rate. Those who only had one dose had an effectiveness of 64%. Older adults that contract COVID-19 are at a higher risk of getting severely ill, being hospitalized and dying, which is why it's important to increase vaccination efforts, the agency says. Yes, but: The study also showed no significant vaccine effectiveness less than 14 days after the first dose of a vaccine, showing the importance of immunity build and continued use of social distancing measures and face coverings. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House begins push for more transmission lines with $8 billion loan fund

    The Biden administration is looking to jumpstart the construction of new transmission lines by offering up to $8.3 billion in loans and, separately, issuing new guidelines to help state officials with siting.Driving the news: The Energy Department on Tuesday invited applications for up to $5 billion in loans for projects like high-voltage systems; transmission for offshore wind; and systems that follow rail and highway routes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's separately offering up to $3.25 billion from the Western Area Power Administration.Meanwhile, the Transportation Department released details for how its offices should work with states on siting for transmission, renewable energy projects, EV charging and more.Why it matters: The major build-out of renewables generation the White House hopes to accelerate will need new infrastructure to carry and integrate those electrons.But getting transmission built is notoriously hard, and jurisdiction is fragmented both federally and between the federal government and states.Yes, but: While Tuesday's announcements are using existing finances and authorities, the White House is also asking Congress to help.The White House infrastructure proposal calls for steps including the creation of a new tax credit for developing high-voltage transmission.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wandering cops move from department to department

    Timothy Loehmann wanted to be a police officer like his father. “Wandering cops” who lose their jobs in one place only to be rehired pose a persistent roadblock to police accountability. A study of wandering officers in the Yale Law Journal last year found a problem bigger than expected.

  • U.S. investigators raid Giuliani's New York apartment

    Federal investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Manhattan apartment of Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, as they probe his business dealings with Ukraine. A lawyer for Giuliani, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed.

  • Fox News admits Biden doesn't actually want to cancel meat. Late night hosts pounce anyway.

    Have you heard President Biden wants to cut your meat consumption to four pounds a year? If so, somebody's feeding you a bunch of baloney. "No matter what you're hearing from Fox News or a Twitter swarm of Republican leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., Biden's proposal to cut U.S. carbon emissions says absolutely nothing about banning beef or rationing meat or forcing you to eat Brussels sprouts on July 4," Politico's Michael Grunwald wrote Monday night. "It's malarkey. It's a Whopper. It's USDA Prime bull." "There is no effort designed to limit people's intake of beef coming out of President Biden's White House or USDA," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack clarified Monday. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there's no factual basis." Fox News anchor John Roberts acknowledged Monday that he and his network had erred Friday in injecting the idea Biden wants to limit your burgers into the conversation. Fox gently acknowledges that its coverage about Biden supposedly trying to force Americans to eat less red meat wasn't accurate: "A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case." pic.twitter.com/iClZSk8P4M — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 26, 2021 Late Night's Seth Meyers played the retracted clip of John Roberts, plus other iterations of this "insane new lie about Joe Biden." Clearly, "Republicans seem to think Joe Biden's army of antifa super soldiers is gonna come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss books and your hamburgers," he said, "and I'm only slightly exaggerating." Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former economic adviser, took "this dumb and completely baseless lie" one step dumber, Meyers showed. "That's right, in Biden's America you'll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a 'plant-based beer,' as opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers. Does he think PBR stands for Pork and Beef Ribs? Does he think Hamm's is made with real ham?" Yes, "no one was more upset about this made-up news than Fox Business made-up host Larry Kudlow," who warned about "an unthinkable nightmare" where Biden will have us all "drinking 'plant-based beer,'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "But some beer companies are fighting back." Namely, "Meat Lager." You can watch that actually terrifying commercial below. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.The Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionBiden's big if

  • Nestle plans to cut 600 jobs and move some production to Europe

    Nestle plans to close a confectionery factory and cut almost 600 jobs by moving production of some products to Europe. The Swiss firm is proposing to close its site in Fawdon, Newcastle upon Tyne, towards the end of 2023, with the loss of about 475 jobs, and cut a further 98 jobs in York. "We have chosen to announce these proposals as early as possible to provide the maximum time for consultation with our colleagues and trade unions," Nestle said. The factory at Fawdon, which first opened in 1958, makes products including Fruit Pastilles, while the York site manufactures KitKats. Nestle, which employs 8,000 people in the UK, is proposing to move production of products from Fawdon to other factories in the UK and Europe. The company said it would support affected workers during a consultation process. The proposals include a £20m investment at the York factory to modernise and increase production of KitKat, where the brand was first created in 1935, and a £9m investment at Halifax to take on the largest portion of Fawdon's production. If these proposals go ahead, Nestle said it we expect to make a higher volume of products overall from a smaller number of plants. "We believe these proposals would strengthen the UK's position as a critically important hub for Nestle confectionery and home to the expert manufacture of many of our most popular brands including KitKat, Aero and Quality Street," the company said. Ross Murdoch, national officer for the GMB union, said: "To ruin hundreds of lives in a ruthless pursuit of profits, to the very workers who've kept the company going during a global pandemic, is sickening. "Nestle is the largest food producer in the world, with astronomical profits. It can afford to treat workers right. "Instead, they've allowed factories to deteriorate, outsourced production overseas and now slash almost 600 jobs."

  • California man dies after police pin him down for five minutes

    A man in California died in police custody April 19 after Alameda Police Department officers pinned him facedown for nearly five minutes, as shown by body camera footage released Tuesday, the New York Times reports.The big picture: The death of Mario Arenales Gonzalez, 26, came the day before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's death. Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement by holding a knee to his neck. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGonzalez's death also comes nearly a month after Chicago police shot and killed Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Mexican American. Attorneys and Latino community leaders have asked for a federal investigation into Toledo's death.The video shows officers detaining Gonzalez, and they can be heard asking him to stop resisting arrest before appearing to pin him down for about four and a half minutes. They began chest compressions on Gonzalez and checked for a pulse after he became unresponsive.State of play: Three officers — Cameron Leahy, Eric McKinley, and James Fisher — are on administrative leave following Gonzalez's death, per the Times, and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office each have investigations underway.A separate investigation is being led by Louise Renne, a former California Deputy Attorney General and president of the San Francisco Police Commission. What they're saying: “Alameda police officers murdered my brother,” Gerardo Gonzalez said at a Tuesday press conference. The initial Alameda police report claims that "physical altercation ensued" after officers tried to arrest Gonzalez, and that he "had a medical emergency" as he was being detained and later died at a local hospital. Julia Sherwin, a lawyer representing the family of Gonzalez, compared the initial Alameda police report to how Minneapolis police first described Floyd's death — which made no mention of the kind of force Chauvin used on the 46-year-old Black man. Editor's note: This story has been corrected to state that Gonzalez died on April 19.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fox News host calls out network for covering false stories about Biden and Harris

    Co-host of Fox News’s The Five, Juan Williams, called out the network on Tuesday for its repeated coverage of two recent stories that turned out to be false. First there was the false narrative that part of President Biden’s plan to combat climate change involved restricting the amount of red meat Americans could consume. That story was first printed in a British tabloid and in no way resembled anything in Biden’s actual plan. Still, right wing media, pundits and elected officials jumped all over the story, including many on Fox News. Then came the bogus report that Vice President Harris’s children’s book, There Are Heroes Everywhere, was being distributed at a migrant shelter for children. That story was also completely fabricated. The New York Post reporter responsible for the story resigned on Tuesday, and claimed she was ordered to write it. In reality, one copy of Harris’s book was given to a child at a shelter, a book that was a one-time donation during a charity drive. Williams brought up these situations while he and his fellow co-hosts were discussing allegations that former Secretary of State under President Obama, now Climate Czar John Kerry, gave Iran classified information about Israel back when he was Secretary of State. “To me, when you talk about, you know, ‘Oh, is this right wing going after John Kerry? They don’t like John Kerry.’ It just worries me,” Williams said. “Like last week we had the hamburger story. ‘Oh, Biden’s gonna take your hamburger.’ Or, you know, it’s always, ‘Kamala Harris’s book is being given to immigrants.’ These stories are false, but the right wing echo chamber starts going crazy because you can go after a Democrat.” As for the Kerry story, which is so far unsubstantiated, Williams pointed out that even staunch Republican Lindsey Graham is skeptical. “On this story, I think it’s important that you notice that people like Lindsey Graham, you know, strong Republican voice out of South Carolina, says he doesn’t know whether or not we can trust this so-called tape,” Williams said. “The State Department saying that the timeline is way off."

  • James Carville says Democrats 'don't have the votes' to be 'more liberal' than Joe Manchin

    Instead, Democrats should hammer the GOP about the Capitol riot. "They have to make the Republicans own that insurrection every day," he said.

  • Poll: Support for new gun control measures falls from high after Parkland shooting

    Support for prioritizing new gun control legislation has declined from its 2018 high following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.Details: The poll found that 50% of Americans support passing laws to reduce gun violence, down from 57% in 2018. 43% of Americans say the government should prioritize protecting the right to own guns, up from 34% in 2018.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The poll, conducted between April 18 and April 21, comes after a series of mass shootings in the U.S.: one that left eight people dead in several Asian spas in the Atlanta area, another that left eight dead at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse and one that killed 10 people in Colorado.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden administration to announce plan to ban menthol cigarettes -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive targeting of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The administration will seek to ban menthol and other flavors in mass-produced cigars, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration faces a Thursday court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthols.