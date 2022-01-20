U.S. grand jury indicts Meehan in slaying of THPD detective

Jan. 20—A federal grand jury in Indianapolis today returned an indictment charging Shane Meehan of Terre Haute with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

The charges against Meehan, 45, stem from the July 7, 2021, shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency.

The murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by lifetime imprisonment or death. Should the U.S. attorney general determine the circumstances of the offenses are such that a sentence of death is justified, the government must notify the court at a reasonable time before trial.

Meehan was previously charged in a criminal complaint filed July 8, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the FBI office in Terre Haute. Meehan got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building.

Ferency then walked out of the FBI building and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm, according to the government. Meehan shot Ferency, who died of his injuries.

"Every day, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers are entrusted to protect the public and uphold equal justice under law, all at the risk of their own lives," Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a news release. "As such, the murder of a federal law enforcement officer in the line of duty is an attack against our entire community. Perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable."

"...This indictment is another step forward in bringing resolution to the ambush of Task Force Officer Greg Ferency, who was one of 73 law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty last year, and one of three of our own FBI family to lose their lives at the hands of others," said Gregory Nelsen, acting special agent in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis office. ...We are committed to a thorough and meticulous investigation to bring resolution to this case and ensure accountability."

Story continues

Meehan was arrested the day of the shooting and has been in federal custody. He is to make an initial appearance on the indictment before a U.S. magistrate judge at a later date.

The FBI is investigating the case. The Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police have assisted.

Assistant U.S. attorneys William McCoskey, Lindsay Karwoski and Kathryn Olivier are prosecuting the case.

Meehan is represented by Monica Foster, Gwendolyn Beitz and Joseph Cleary of the Indiana Federal Community Defender's Office.