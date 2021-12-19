U.S. grapples with surge in COVID cases ahead of holidays

Associated Press

Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. Kragen died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by his family. "Ken worked tirelessly on behalf of the artists he represented, but what I loved most about him, other than the essence of his spirit, was that he had a 360-degree understanding that the combination of art & commerce could be used to make the world a better place," Quincy Jones, who produced “We Are the World,” tweeted this week.