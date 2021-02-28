U.S. is 'gravely concerned' by reports of abuses in Ethiopia

  • Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF Director of the Office of Emergency Programmes, center, visits internally-displaced people in Adigrat Town, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Zerihun Sewunet/UNICEF via AP)
  • Mother Senait holds her two month old baby Angesom, who was born in the classroom of a primary school after her mother fled from Shire, in Adigrat town, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Zerihun Sewunet/UNICEF via AP)
  • Almaz, 12, braids the hair of Zinabu at a center for people displaced by the recent conflict located in Meseret Primary School in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Zerihun Sewunet/UNICEF via AP)
1 / 3

Ethiopia Military Confrontation

Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF Director of the Office of Emergency Programmes, center, visits internally-displaced people in Adigrat Town, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Zerihun Sewunet/UNICEF via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW MELDRUM
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. is “gravely concerned by reported atrocities and the overall deteriorating situation” in Ethiopia's Tigray region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the toughest statement yet from the U.S. on Ethiopia's ongoing conflict.

Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian forces against residents of the country's northwestern region of Tigray were detailed in reports by The Associated Press and by Amnesty International. Ethiopia’s central government and regional officials in Tigray both believe that each other’s governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.

“We strongly condemn the killings, forced removals and displacements, sexual assaults, and other extremely serious human rights violations and abuses by several parties that multiple organizations have reported in Tigray. We are also deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian crisis,” said Blinken in a statement issued Saturday.

Those responsible for abuses in Tigray must be held accountable, Blinken added, calling for an independent, international investigation into the reports of human rights violations.

The U.S. urged the immediate withdrawal from Tigray of troops from the neighboring country of Eritrea and from Amhara, the Ethiopian region bordering Tigray. It also called for the Ethiopian government to cease all hostilities in Tigray and to allow “unhindered delivery of assistance to those in Tigray.”

USAID will deploy a disaster assistance team to deliver "life-saving assistance,” Blinkin said.

Emphasizing the U.S. concern over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, raised the issue in a series of bilateral meetings with U.N. Security Council members.

Alarm is growing over the fate of the Tigray region’s 6 million people as fighting is reportedly as fierce as ever between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now-fugitive Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government.

No one knows how many thousands of civilians have been killed since November when the conflict began. Humanitarian officials have warned that a growing number of people might be starving to death in Tigray.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. calls on African Union to exert pressure over worsening crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday called on the African Union and other international partners to help address a deepening crisis in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region as he condemned alleged atrocities in fighting there. Blinken's statement suggested growing frustration with the response so far from Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea to what America's top diplomat described as a "worsening humanitarian crisis." His remarks came a day after Amnesty International released a report accusing Eritrean forces of killing hundreds of civilians in Tigray in a 24-hour period last year, an incident it described as a potential crime against humanity.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Blinken says US concerned about atrocities

    Human rights violations have taken place in Tigray region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says.

  • American Airlines flight diverted over fight; two passengers arrested

    Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, began fighting with another passenger after they were asked to stop using a racial slur, police said.

  • Ethiopia's War Leads to Ethnic Cleansing in Tigray Region, U.S. Report Says

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopian officials and allied militia fighters are leading a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing in Tigray, the war-torn region in northern Ethiopia, according to an internal U.S. government report obtained by The New York Times. The report, written earlier this month, documents in stark terms a land of looted houses and deserted villages where tens of thousands of people are unaccounted for. Fighters and officials from the neighboring Amhara region of Ethiopia, who entered Tigray in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, are “deliberately and efficiently rendering Western Tigray ethnically homogeneous through the organized use of force and intimidation,” the report says. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Whole villages were severely damaged or completely erased,” the report said. In a second report, published Friday, Amnesty International said soldiers from Eritrea had systematically killed hundreds of Tigrayan civilians in the ancient city of Axum over a 10-day period in November, shooting some of them in the streets. The worsening situation in Tigray — where Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, launched a surprise military offensive in November — is shaping up to be the Biden administration's first major test in Africa. Former President Donald Trump paid little attention to the continent and never visited it, but President Joe Biden has promised a more engaged approach. In a call with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya on Thursday, Biden brought up the Tigray crisis. The two leaders discussed “the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access,” a White House statement said. But thus far, Biden and other U.S. officials have been reluctant to openly criticize Abiy’s conduct of the war, while European leaders and United Nations officials, worried about reports of widespread atrocities, have been increasingly outspoken. On Tuesday, a European Union envoy, Finland’s foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, told reporters the situation in Tigray was “very out of control” after returning from a fact-finding trip to Ethiopia and Sudan. The bloc suspended $110 million in aid to Ethiopia at the start of the conflict, and last month the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, warned of possible war crimes in Tigray and said that the crisis was “unsettling” the entire region. Ethiopia routinely dismisses critics of its campaign in Tigray as stooges of its foes in Tigray. But Friday afternoon, in response to the Amnesty International report, Abiy’s office said it was ready to collaborate in an international investigation into atrocities in Tigray. The government “reiterates its commitment to enabling a stable and peaceful region,” it said in a statement. Abiy’s office also claimed that Ethiopia has given “unfettered” access to international aid groups in Tigray — in contrast with U.N. officials who estimate that just 20% of the region can be reached by aid groups because of government-imposed restrictions. The new U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke with Ahmed by phone Feb. 4 and urged him to allow humanitarian access to Tigray, the State Department said. Alex de Waal, an expert on the Horn of Africa at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, said it is time for the United States to urgently focus on the crisis in Tigray, before more atrocities are committed and the humanitarian crisis lurches toward a famine. “What is needed is political leadership at the highest level, and that means the U.S.,” he said. When the United States assumes the chair of the U.N. Security Council in March, de Waal said, it should use that position to bring international pressure to bear on the belligerents to step back from a ruinous conflict. Abiy launched the Tigray campaign Nov. 4 after months of tension with the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which ruled Ethiopia with a tight grip for almost three decades until Abiy came to power in 2018. But many of the worst abuses of the war have been blamed not on the Ethiopian military or the TPLF — whose armed wing is now known as the Tigray Defense Forces — but on the irregular and undeclared forces that have rallied behind Abiy’s military campaign. Within weeks of the start of the conflict came the first reports that soldiers from Eritrea — Ethiopia’s bitter rival until the two countries reached a peace deal in 2018 — had quietly crossed into Tigray to assist Abiy’s overstretched federal forces. In western Tigray, ethnic fighters from Amhara — a region with a long rivalry with Tigray — flooded in, quickly helping Abiy capture the area. Now it is the Eritreans and Amhara fighters who face the most serious accusations, including rape, plunder and massacres that, experts say, could constitute war crimes. The U.S. government report about the situation in western Tigray, an area now largely controlled by Amhara militias, documents in vivid terms what it describes as an apparent campaign to force out the ethnic Tigrayan population under the cover of war. The report documents how in several towns ethnic Tigrayans had been attacked and had their homes pillaged and burned. Some had fled into the bush; others crossed illegally into Sudan; and still others had been rounded up and forcibly relocated to other parts of Tigray, the report said. In contrast, towns with a majority Amharan population were thriving, with bustling shops, bars and restaurants, the report said. The U.S. report is not the first accusation of ethnic cleansing since the Tigray crisis erupted. But it does highlight how U.S. officials are quietly documenting those abuses and reporting them to superiors in Washington. The looming specter of mass hunger is also driving the sense of urgency over Tigray. At least 4.5 million people in the region urgently need food aid, according to the Tigray Emergency Coordination Center, which is run by Ethiopia’s federal government. Ethiopian officials say that some people have already died. A document from Tigray’s regional government dated Feb. 2 and obtained by The Times notes that 21 people starved to death in the eastern Tigray district of Gulomokeda. Such numbers could be just the tip of the iceberg, aid officials warned. “Today it could be one, two or three, but you know after a month it means thousands,” Abera Tola, president of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, told reporters earlier this month. “After two months it will be tens of thousands.” The political outrage over Tigray, though, especially among European lawmakers, is being fueled by the growing tide of accounts of human rights abuses. The Amnesty International report published Friday asserts that Eritrean soldiers conducted house-to-house searches in Axum in November, shooting civilians in the street and conducting extrajudicial executions of men and boys. When the shooting stopped, residents who tried to remove the bodies from the street were fired upon, the report says. Amnesty said the massacre was likely a crime against humanity. Eritrea’s information minister, Yemane G. Meskel, rejected the report, calling it “transparently unprofessional.” Axum, a city of ancient ruins and churches, holds great significance to followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox faith. When the Eritrean soldiers relented and allowed the bodies to be collected, hundreds were piled up in churches, including the Church of St. Mary of Zion, where many Ethiopians believe that the ark of the covenant — said to hold the tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments — is housed. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

    President Joe Biden tells Iran on Friday, "you can't act with impunity," adding, "be careful." The president was speaking after U.S. military airstrikes in Syria took out facilities that housed capabilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups. (Feb. 26)

  • U.S. intelligence report on Khashoggi killing released, U.S. imposes visa restrictions

    A U.S. intelligence report on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was released. It concludes that "Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi." The report could bring further strain on U.S.-Saudi relations. Margaret Brennan reports.

  • SNL Gives Fox News Something to Love by Roasting Dr. Fauci and Andrew Cuomo

    This past week, Fox News finally lost its collective mind over Saturday Night Live’s reluctance to parody Joe Biden the way the show hammered Donald Trump for the previous four years. And while that trend continued on the latest episode, SNL did give any conservative viewers out there something to love by taking on not only Dr. Anthony Fauci but also a trio of Democratic governors in a cold open game show called “So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine.”“The vaccine rollout is going strong, but it is also very confusing,” Kate McKinnon’s Fauci said at the top of the sketch. “Who can get it? How? When? Where is it? Do both doses go in the same arm or different arms or what? I don’t know!”The convoluted game found regular Americans quizzing California’s Gavin Newsom, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer about whether they qualified for vaccinations.SNL Destroys Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Batshit Transphobia“First, he’s hated by every single person in California except those 10 people he had dinner with in Napa that one time,” Fauci said, introducing Alex Moffat’s Newsom, who replied, “What can I say? I love dinner.”Next up was Pete Davidson’s Cuomo, who, in Fauci’s words is “currently under fire for futzing with old dead people and also for the kind of sexual harassment allegations that make you go, ‘Yeah, I can see that.’”“Yes, hello. Nice bodies, some of you,” Cuomo said. “I know, I’m in the friggin’ doghouse again. Remember when your favorite movie was my PowerPoints? Remember, ‘Today is Tuesday?’ When can we go back to that? I mean, come on!”And then there was Cecily Strong’s Whitmer, who complained that while people yell at her fellow governors about their policies, “They yell at me, ‘Get her!’ But hey, that’s life.”Of course, the sketch, which highlighted just how hard it can by for vulnerable Americans to figure out how and when they can get vaccinated against COVID-19, did feature one moment that will likely rub Fox News viewers the wrong way. That came when Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz returned fresh from his stand-up comedy performance at CPAC to share some new material.“It is great to be back in New York City,” Cruz began. “I’m sorry, my arms are tired because I just flew back from Cancun, Mexico. But can you really blame a brother for wanting some sun?” Then he threw out his new catchphrase for good measure: “Freedom!!!” For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Orlando Bloom Says He Sings to 6-Month-Old Daughter Daisy in Hopes that Her First Word Is 'Dad'

    Orlando Bloom and fiancée Katy Perry welcomed Daisy in August

  • Nigeria kidnappings: Hunt for 300 girls as second abducted school group freed

    Some 317 girls remain missing in Zamfara state, but 42 people abducted in Niger state are freed.

  • Biden Fires a Warning Shot at Iran

    After only a month in power, President Biden has used lethal military force in reaction to Iranian-sponsored attacks on Americans in Iraq. The strike, said to be by F-15 jets, apparently attacked buildings owned by Iraqi Shiite militia groups along the Iraqi-Syrian border. It’s worth pausing to note that those Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite groups and not the government of Iraq control that part of the border. In other words, Iran and its proxies control a route from Iraq through Syria to Lebanon, where the largest Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, is situated. The borders have been erased. The Biden strike is a message to Iran, a warning shot against continuing attacks by the militias Tehran backs. According to press reports, Biden was presented with a range of options and chose one of the softest — a limited strike inside Syria rather than Iraq. There is a logic to this choice. First, U.S. attacks inside Iraq would likely complicate life for Prime Minister Kadhimi, whom we are generally supporting, and spur the forces hostile to any U.S. presence — not least the Iranian-allied militias — to demand that all U.S. forces be expelled. Second, should further Iranian-sponsored attacks require Biden to hit Iranian-backed forces again, this limited strike allows him to say he tried patience and restraint and they failed. But the strike inside Syria and at Iranian proxies may also send messages Biden does not intend: that the United States will never hit Tehran’s proxies inside Iraq and that it will never hit Iran. If that’s what the Iranian regime infers, they will have the militias strike again and again; they will not be deterred because they will see the attacks as nearly cost-free. The law of averages suggests that sooner or later these continued attacks will kill Americans. That’s when the president will face the need to punish Iran and truly establish deterrence; merely attacking its proxies will be inadequate. One of the key functions of the Shiite militias in Iraq is to allow Iran to attack U.S. forces while, by absorbing any penalty, keeping Iran safe. If there are a series of attacks, harming Americans and eventually killing one or more, the kind of limited response from the United States that we saw this past week will not be enough. That does not mean World War III and it does not mean American bombers over Tehran, but it does mean that Biden must contemplate striking Iranian assets rather than expendable proxy groups. Meanwhile, there was zero progress on the nuclear-negotiations front this past week. On the contrary, Iran did not agree to attend the EU-sponsored talks that the United States has agreed to attend, it limited International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors’ access to Iran, and it threatened to enrich uranium to 60 percent. Nuclear power requires enrichment to no more than 5 percent; the only use for uranium enriched to 60 percent is in preparing a nuclear weapon. The very least that can be said about President Biden’s second month in power is that we are seeing any dreams of a quick return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, and a quick resolution to U.S.-Iranian confrontations dissolve before our eyes. The president’s refusal, thus far, to lift any sanctions and his willingness to use force against Iranian proxies suggest a more realistic assessment of Iran than many feared. No doubt there will be many deep discussions, even debates, within the administration over what the next move should be. The administration’s willingness to return to the JCPOA if Iran went back into compliance with it has not moved the Islamic Republic an inch. Similarly, the administration’s reversal of the designation of the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist group, and its decision to halt the sale of “offensive” weapons to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen, were met with zero flexibility by the Houthis — who have carried out additional terrorist attacks since the policy changes. Down the road the administration faces an even greater challenge than what to do about attacks on Americans in Iraq. President Biden has already decided that they will be met with force, and one must assume that if the attacks continue and escalate, the counter-attacks will as well. But what about Iran’s expulsion of nuclear inspectors, which violates the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the “Additional Protocol” to the JCPOA (that allowed snap inspections)? What about enrichment to 60 percent, if that indeed occurs? How far down the road toward building a nuclear weapon will the administration be willing to let Iran go? That’s a hypothetical question today, but if Iran keeps going it will soon be keeping U.S. officials up at night. Biden is the fifth American president in a row, by my count, to say Iran would never be permitted to build a nuclear weapon. Unless Iran changes course he could be the first to have to prove it.

  • UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane set; one fighter blows weight, one bout canceled

    The UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results are in the books following Friday's official tipping of the scales at the Apex in Las Vegas. Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC Vegas 20 main event, looking to take the next step toward title contention. Rozenstruik currently sits at No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane is ranked No. 7. The winner won't move into an immediate shot at the belt, as champion Stipe Miocic is currently slated to fight Francis Ngannou with the winner expected to defend against Jon Jones. There is also Derrick Lewis, who recently defeated Curtis Blaydes, waiting in the wings. Second to last during the two-hour weigh-in window, Gane stepped on the scale at 247 pounds. Rozenstruik was the final fighter to weigh-in, notching 254.5 pounds. The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features Top 15 ranked light heavyweights Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Both co-main event fighters tipped the scale at 205.5 pounds. UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Max Grishin misses weight by nearly five pounds Light heavyweight Max Grishin was early to the scale, but that wasn't a good thing. He weighed 210.5 pounds for his UFC Vegas 20 fight card opener opposite Dustin Jacoby, who weighed 204.5 pounds. Although Grishin missed weight by 4.5 pounds, the bout will still take place. Jacoby's team agreed to accept 30 percent of Grishin's fight purse to keep the bout intact. UFC Vegas 20 Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov bout canceled A UFC Vegas 20 welterweight preliminary bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov was canceled the morning of the weigh-in. Unfortunatley, Kuramagomedov fell ill and had to withdraw from the bout. With no time left to find a new opponent, the bout was nixed. Oliveira had originally been slated to face Randy Brown on Saturday. Brown, however, pulled out of the fight because of undisclosed reasons earlier in the week. The UFC Vegas 20 fight card is now expected to move forward with 10 bouts. TRENDING > Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 254.5 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane – 247 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247)Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205.5)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)Bantamweight Bout 3 Rounds: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Jimmie Rivera (135.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (116) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Kevin Croom (145.5) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov ()Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Sabina Mazo (135.5)Bantamweight Bout: Vince Cachero (135.5) vs Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs Max Grishin (210.5)* *Missed weight UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

    An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai's port for repairs Sunday, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran. Associated Press journalists saw the hulking Israeli-owned MV Helios Ray sitting at dry dock facilities at Dubai's Port Rashid. Although the crew was unharmed in the blast, the vessel sustained two holes on its port side and two on its starboard side just above the waterline, according to American defense officials.

  • 'We're done with that lifestyle': Jessica Watkins, Ohio woman charged in Capitol riot, renounces Oath Keepers

    Jessica Watkins, 38, says she has disbanded her local armed group and is canceling her Oath Keeper membership after her arrest.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Analysis: U.S. seeks to put Saudi crown prince in his place - for now

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been spared direct punishment after a U.S. intelligence report implicated him in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he has not emerged unscathed. The declassified report, based on CIA intelligence, concludes that the prince approved an operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. President Joe Biden's decision to publish a report that his predecessor Donald Trump had set aside brings with it a broad refocusing of Washington's stance on dealing with the kingdom, on its human rights record, and on its lucrative arms purchases.

  • At least seven dead in Myanmar police crack down

    Myanmar is being described as a battlefield. In the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup the police brutally cracked down on protesters across the country. Witnesses say they’re using all means possible - stun grenades, tear gas and bullets. Protesters were killed when the police opened fire in the country’s largest city Yangon. One doctor said a man had died after being brought to hospital with a bullet wound in the chest. Police also opened fire in the southern town of Dawei, killing three and wounding several. But the deadly force isn’t stopping the masses from pouring on to the streets."We are facing so many crack downs across the country, but yet people came out to protest again without fear. We have so much courage from CRPH (Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) and our U.N. ambassador in the U.K. Even the rangers are joining the movement."The country has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership on Feb. 1st. The military are alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide. The coup has brought to a halt tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule.Police and the spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.As hundreds are detained across the country the crackdown appears to show a determination by the military to impose its authority in the face of widespread defiance.The next hearing in Suu Kyi's case is on Monday

  • Biden is on the verge of making the same dangerous mistakes as the presidents before him

    Opinion: The costs of a foreign policy that emphasizes US global preeminence are now inescapable clear, and US leaders need to change course.

  • AP PHOTOS: Turkish vaccine teams target isolated villages

    Traveling across roads covered with ice and snow, vaccination teams have been going to Turkey's isolated mountain villages as the government seeks to inoculate 60% of the country's people against coronavirus over the next three months. After much effort, medical workers arrived Friday to vaccinate older villagers in Gumuslu, a small settlement of 350 in the central province of Sivas that lies 140 miles (230 kilometers) from the provincial capital. “It’s a difficult challenge to come here,” said Dr Rustem Hasbek, head of Sivas Health Services.

  • At least 18 killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day of protests against coup

    Police were out in force early and opened fire in different parts of the biggest city of Yangon after stun grenades, tear gas and shots in the air failed to break up crowds. Several wounded people were hauled away by fellow protesters, leaving bloody smears on pavements, media images showed. "Police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force that – according to credible information received by the UN Human Rights Office – has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded," the U.N. human rights office said.

  • Rep. Schiff on Khashoggi: Crown prince has ‘blood on his hands’

    California congressman Adam Schiff urged the Biden administration to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the murder of the journalist.