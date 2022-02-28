U.S. shutters embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from embassy in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hold a news conference, in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katharine Jackson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke
    American entrepreneur, yoga instructor, and writer

By Katharine Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday shuttered its embassy in Minsk and allowed non-emergency employees and family members to depart from its embassy in Moscow as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

A photo posted on Twitter by U.S ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher on Monday showed mission staff lowering the American flag. All American staff have departed Belarus, Fisher tweeted.

The U.S. relocated its Ukraine embassy operations from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv two weeks ago as Russian forces amassed at Ukraine's borders.

The latest evacuations come after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.

Meanwhile, Russia on Monday barred airlines from 36 countries from using Russian airspace after European nations and Canada on Sunday moved to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft.

The United States is considering similar action, but has yet to make a final decision, according to U.S. officials. The U.S. government over the weekend urged citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately on commercial flights amid the increasing flight cancellations.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • State Department closes embassy in Belarus, allows US diplomats to leave Russia

    The State Department said Monday it has suspended operations at its embassy in Belarus and authorized U.S. diplomats at the embassy in Russia to leave voluntarily.

  • US Shutters Minsk Embassy Amidst Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

    Talks between delegates from Russia and Ukraine have commenced in Belarus with the aim of ending hostilities between the two countries.

  • U.S. closes embassy in Belarus

    The State Department said Monday it closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus because of "security and safety issues stemming" from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence officials have reportedly warned that they believe Belarus will soon officially join Russia's invasion efforts after serving as a launchpad for Russian troops and military equipment for the last several days.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • U.S. urges its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately

    U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on commercial flights, the State Department said on Sunday, citing an increasing number of airlines canceling flights and countries closing their airspace to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. "U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," said a security alert dated Feb. 27 on the web site of U.S. embassy in Moscow. It has asked U.S. citizens to have "a contingency plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance."

  • EU closes airspace to Russian flights, as tour operators and cruise lines shun Russia

    'A war in Ukraine is as far from our European vacation dreams as a war in Guatemala would be from Texas or Florida.'

  • Britons volunteer for Ukrainian ‘foreign legion’ to take the fight to Vladimir Putin

    Britons are preparing to join Ukraine’s new army of foreign legionnaires as Liz Truss backed UK citizens who choose to fight the Russian invasion.

  • MTG Claims She Doesn’t Know White Nationalist—Despite Picture of Them Together

    TwitterRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Saturday defended her appearance at a white nationalist rally a day earlier, CBS News reports. Greene appeared as a surprise guest at Friday’s America First Political Action Conference at the Orlando World Center Marriott, the white nationalist rival to the Conservative Political Action Conference. She followed that up with her own panel at CPAC Saturday morning, “They Can’t Shut Us Up!” When confronted by CBS’ Robert Costa Saturday about her appearan

  • Lordstown Motors expects to sell 500 Endurance pickup trucks in 2022

    Shares of the electric vehicle company were up 4% in trading before the bell. "Despite ongoing challenges securing parts and other supply chain issues, we continue to target commercial production and sales in the third quarter of 2022," Lordstown President Edward Hightower said. In September, Lordstown announced a deal to sell its northeast Ohio assembly plant to Taiwanese technology company Foxconn Technology Co, which will build the $55,000 -priced Endurance truck.

  • Hundreds of Russia plane leases to be axed after EU sanctions

    (Reuters) -Lessors are set to terminate hundreds of aircraft leases with Russian airlines following Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine that require the contracts be cancelled. AerCap Holdings, the world's biggest leasing company, said on Monday it would cease leasing activity with Russian airlines, while BOC Aviation said most of its leases in Russia would now have to be terminated by March 28. Russia warned the West it would retaliate against sanctions targeting its aviation industry.

  • This key factor will determine if a bottom in the stock market has been reached and a rally can resume, quant trading firm says

    "If war, inflation and the Fed tip the US economy into a recession, then historical precedence points to more downside," SIG's Chris Murphy said.

  • Kremlin defends logic for actions in Ukraine, berates 'hostile' EU

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday doubled down on the logic for sending its forces into Ukraine as it condemned a European Union decision to fund the delivery of weapons to Kyiv. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing that Western arms supplies to Ukraine showed that Moscow was right to try to demilitarise its neighbour. He said that many Russians were deeply pained by what was happening to their relatives in Ukraine, but blamed it on the actions of Ukrainian nationalists.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine: The Latest

    ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports live from Lviv, Ukraine, on day three of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Russian forces push toward Kyiv.

  • Germany stresses China's "special responsibility" over Ukraine

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China's "special responsibility" with regard to Ukraine in a telephone call with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. China had abstained on Friday from vetoing a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a move Western countries viewed as a win for showing Russia's international isolation. Wang said China supported NATO, the European Union and Russia in resuming dialogue on building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism, China's foreign ministry said.

  • Russian Ruble Plunges as U.S. Prohibits Transactions With Central Bank of Russia

    The Bank of Russia raises its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5%, the highest in almost two decades.

  • Fox News Reporter in Ukraine Posts Graphic Videos Following Fighting and Russian Missiles in Kyiv (Video)

    Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now

  • Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system

    A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday, appearing to show a drone taking out a Russian missile system.

  • Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

    A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.