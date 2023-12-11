U-Haul announces free self-storage services for victims of Middle Tennessee tornadoes

U-Haul announced on Monday that it will be offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to victims of the tornadoes and thunderstorms that tore through Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

“Our Hendersonville store sustained damage during these storms, so we know firsthand that our fellow Tennesseans are in need,” said U-Haul Company of North Nashville president Adam Muszynski in a press release. “As our people begin to clean up their properties, we are providing a month of free storage services for their belongings. We encourage anyone in need of a storage unit to give us a call and take advantage of our disaster relief program.”

Tennessee tornadoes recovery: Here's how you can help

Six stores across Middle Tennessee and one in southern Kentucky are available to provide 30 days of free storage services. The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new storage rentals and is based on availability.

The U-Box containers can be delivered and picked up at your door, packed on your timeframe and stored in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings. The containers can be shipped almost anywhere in the world and stored for as long as you need.

The disaster relief program is unavailable at the Hendersonville location due to storm damage.

U-Haul Moving and Storage locations offering assistance

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: U-Haul announces 30 days of free services to tornado victims in Middle Tennessee