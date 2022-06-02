A U-Haul connects three break-ins

Jun. 2—Three similar burglaries at gas stations in three municipalities occurred over the weekend. There are no suspects, but Sheriff Mike Filicetti said that there is an ongoing investigation into all three "smash-and-grabs" with collaboration between his department, Lockport Police and Amherst police.

The main similarity, according to Filicetti was the use of a U-Haul truck at each burglary which all occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 28.

"They (the three burglaries) appear connected based on them happening one after another with the same vehicle type," Filicetti said.

The three locations were the Crosby's Gas Station in Middleport, a second Crosby's Gas Station in the City of Lockport and Speedway Gas Station in Amherst.

According to a document released by the Sheriff's office, a video of a man was recorded at approximately 1:40 a.m. showing him throw a large rock at the window of the Crosby's in Middleport.

Filicetti said that the nature of the crime in Middleport seemed to be like a "smash-and-grab" in which the suspect gained entry into the building by smashing a window, then grabbed anything he could steal which was approximately 60 packs of with cigarettes and numerous cigars.

According to the document, the damage to the window was $1,200, and an additional $500-worth of damage was done to an offie door. Stolen goods value was estimated to be $1,050.

Lockport police confirmed they were working on the case with the Sheriff department and the Amherst Police Department and said the burglary in Lockport shared some characteristics of burglaries in other municipalities.

Amherst Police Chief Scott Chamberlin did not respond to a request for comment.