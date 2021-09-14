U-Haul driver arrested in scuffle

The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·1 min read

Sep. 13—A woman is in custody after being caught recklessly driving in a moving truck, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

According to press release sent out by the KCSO, a deputy was on patrol at approximately 10:19 p.m. last Tuesday when he spotted a U-Haul truck being driven recklessly, and reportedly observed that the loading ramp was unsecured and dragging behind the vehicle. The U-Haul pulled into the Yokut Gas Station and reportedly narrowly missed striking other vehicles in the parking lot with the loading ramp. The deputy then pulled in behind the U-Haul and conducted a traffic enforcement stop.

As the U-Haul came to a stop, the driver, later identified as Amanda Hulett, abruptly exited from the driver's side and allegedly became confrontational with the deputy. The deputy secured her to the ground, where she continued to resist by twisting and spinning her body to avoid being cuffed, according to authorities.

"A crowd began to gather around the deputy, who was still in the process of trying to place handcuffs on Amanda," the release said. "The crowd began yelling obscenities at the deputy and opted to use their phones to record the incident."

Tribal Security officers arrived to assist and Hulett was placed into custody. The deputy is reported to have sustained minor injuries.

It was later determined Hulett had four active Kings County warrants issued for her arrest. The charges included bringing a controlled substance into jail/prison, auto theft and battery against a spouse.

Hulett was booked into the Kings County Jail on the four active warrants along with fresh charges of resisting arrest, obstructing an executive officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $180,000.

